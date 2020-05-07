喬治亞洲卡爾霍恩, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) 今天宣佈 2020 年第一季度的淨盈利為 1.11 億美元，攤薄後每股盈利 (EPS) 為 1.54 美元。調整後的淨盈利為 1.19 億美元，每股盈利為 1.66 美元，不包括調整、收購及其他費用。2020 年第一季度的淨銷售額為 23 億美元，按報告季度下降 6.4%，而按固定貨幣及天數計算為 3.5%。2019 年的第一季度淨銷售額為 24 億美元，淨盈利為 1.22 億美元，每股盈利為 1.67 美元，調整後淨盈利為 1.54 億美元，每股為 2.13 美元，不包括調整、收購及其他費用。



主席兼行政總裁 Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum 談到 Mohawk Industries 第一季度的業績時說：「第一季度世界發生了變化，我們現在正在應對前所未有的情況。Mohawk 在這一年成為全球領先的地板公司，在所有產品類別上都有很強的實力，並在 18 個國家／地區生產及在 170 多個國家／地區銷售。2019 年期間，我們產生了 14 億美元的營運現金流，我們擁有強大的資產負債表及 1.6 倍的槓桿率，接近歷史最低水平。在本月我們還清了借據的 3 億歐元後，最近獲得了 5 億美元的定期貸款，以將我們的流動性擴大至 13 億歐元。在 2020 年沒有其他到期日的情況下，我們擁有流動性來應付低迷的經濟，並在經濟復甦時鞏固我們的地位。我們正在減少資本支出、削減不必要的支出，並暫停購買股票，直到環境改善為止。」



在新冠肺炎爆發之前，該季度的結果與我們的計劃相符，因為我們受益於我們在 2019 年實施的舉措。在這段時期，隨著政府為了減少病毒傳播而作出的行動影響了我們的所有市場，並且也關閉了一些零售及製造業務 在我們所有的市場中，需求急劇下降。到目前為止，住宅改建受到的影響最大，而 DIY 產品的業績表現最好，因為人們在留守家中抗疫時開始了些工程。



為響應這個全球事件，我們已經建立了公司、部門及業務團隊，在這幻變的情況下管理我們的應對行動。我們要確保員工安全，增加在家工作並根據需要調整策略。隨著需求的下降，我們大大降低了產量，並每週進行調整以適應不斷變化的環境。即使在開始強制封城的地方，我們也將產品從庫存運送到還在運作的客戶。我們正在透過裁員及休假來降低成本，在可能的情況下使用政府援助，並在被授權的範圍內吸收勞動力成本。儘管其他不利因素要大得多，但我們從較低的原材料及能源成本中受益。 我們將支出及投資限制在經營業務所必需的範圍之內，並加強報告以管理主要關注領域，包括倉存水平、員工人數、應收賬款及應付賬款。



我們的每個部門及個體企業都有強大的領導者，其在職業生涯中多次經歷艱難的環境。我們整個全球團隊正在採取非常措施來支持我們的客戶並保護我們的員工及業務。我們的組織可以靈活地適應不斷變化的狀況，我們正在運用從 9/11 及上次經濟衰退中汲取的經驗教訓來引導我們度過這段時期。



在本季度，我們的全球陶瓷部門的營業額下降了 6％，而按固定貨幣及天數計算則為 2％。據報導，該部門的營業利潤率為 6％，同比下降主要是由於銷量下降、價格及產品組合不佳以及因新冠肺炎而導致計劃外的停工成本，部分被生產力及較低的開辦費所抵消。在這時期的不同時間點，每一個部門區域都受到病毒的影響，其中義大利首當其衝。在每個地區，我們都在按需求而降低產量，降低成本結構並適應每個國家的政府之不同計劃。我們的美國陶瓷業務在新住宅及商業銷售中所佔的比例更高，因此，由於這些項目仍在完成中，因此需求下降的速度更加緩慢。截至 2 月，美國陶瓷進口量比去年同期下降了 18％，而平均進口價格上漲了 5％。隨著我們開始將新系列產品引入不同的渠道，我們的點擊陶瓷產量繼續在增加。隨著生產率及成本的不斷改善，我們正在增加價值更高的石英檯面。在墨西哥，由於競爭加劇，通貨膨脹率上升以及擴大商業分銷的投資，我們的第一季度銷售額比去年略有改善。儘管墨西哥政府在 4 月叫停了製造業，但我們仍從倉存中出貨。在巴西，即使該病毒對期末產生了負面影響，我們的結果還是不錯的。在疫情爆發停止生產之前，我們的歐洲陶瓷業務一直按照計劃進行，並且繼續向客戶發貨。在俄羅斯業務中，由於客戶增加了倉存水平，並預計通貨膨脹率上升，我們的銷量比預期理想。俄羅斯大部分地區現已封城，許多商店及建築工地已關閉。



在本季度，我們的地板北美部門的銷售額下降了 8％，同比下降了約 5.5％，減少了一天的營業額；並且退出了無利可圖的木材及其他產品，營業利潤率達到了報告的 4％，不包括重組及其他費用的 5％。該部門營業收入增加的主要原因是生產力的提高及通貨膨脹的減少，但較低的銷量、價格、產品組合及新冠肺炎抵消了部分費用。在整個業務領域，我們都在減少生產並實施裁員及休假，以對應急劇下降的需求。該部門銷售額中有更高比例來自於改造，我們的許多零售商都沒有開展業務。許多包銷我們地毯系列的零售商亦已經關閉。隨著正在進行的項目的繼續，我們的地毯銷售在建築商、多戶家庭、教育及政府部門中表現最好。在該季度中，LVT（石塑地板）及乙烯基薄板在該市場領域中表現最好。我們的 LVT 營運得到了改善，增加了每日產量並增加了正常運作時間。為了提高利潤及調配，我們的星級品牌推出了具有增強設計及性能的產品系列。像彈性地板一樣，我們最先進的層壓板還提供了 DIY 替代品，具有逼真的視覺效果、防水技術及增強耐用性。在木地板業務中，我們重組了製造業務並提高了生產率及產量，從而提高了利潤率。



在本季度中，全球其他地板業務的銷售額均下降了 5％，按固定貨幣及天數計算與上年同期持平。根據報告，該部門的營業利潤率為 13％，不包括重組及其他費用為 14%，以及由於新冠肺炎降低了價格及調配、數量及停工成本而產生的其他費用，但通貨膨脹率下降及生產率提高部分抵消了這筆費用。在我們的所有產品類別中，我們繼續從倉存發貨，以支持還在營運的客戶。在第一季度，我們在最近進行投資的產品類別中，包括剛性 LVT、乙烯基薄板及地毯磚等，在這困難的環境中實現了增長。LVT 的表現更勝於其他產品類別的市場占有率。由於該地區以外的出口以及新工廠營運良好的俄羅斯的銷售額增加，我們的乙烯基片材業務亦得以增長。當我們退出本季度時，我們的層壓板數量與其他業務一起下降，主要是來自受疫情影響最嚴重的國家／地區。我們已經關閉了捷克的木地板工廠，這將減少馬來西亞工廠的營運成本，因為該工廠將解除強制停業而重新開放。我們在法國及愛爾蘭的絕緣體工廠已經停止生產，而其他的工廠也正在減產，並令工人們暫時失業。我們的董事會運作受到的影響與其他業務類似，並且我們正在通過臨時裁員開始及停止生產。在澳洲及紐西蘭，由於硬面材質的增長讓我們的銷售額略有增長，而地毯銷售額的下降則給利潤帶來了壓力。我們許多產品線的重大更新已廣被大家接受。在 3 月下旬紐西蘭政府實施了嚴格的封城措施，在整個 4 月關閉了我們的營運及零售店。



隨著我們進入 5 月份，冠狀病毒正在極大地破壞世界各地的經濟。一些國家開始探索寬鬆限制，但那邊廂的一些國家則在擴大限制。目前，除墨西哥的工廠及賓夕法尼亞州的一家小工廠外，我們在全球的所有工廠都仍在運作。我們專注於節省現金、調整產量、減少倉存並保持我們的營運能力。我們還將減少開支及投資，並符合政府的要求及支持。政府開放商業的速度及隨後的消費者反應還無法確定。一些企業已經推遲了對改建及新建項目的投資，直至經濟復甦變得更加明顯為止。至 4 月底，全球大多數人都在此避難，我們的銷售率比上年下降了約 35％，我們亦無法預測其恢復的速度。在此情況下，我們無法提供第二季度的每股盈利指南，並且由於受新冠肺炎的影響，我們預計該期間有營運虧損。因為擁有 13 億美元的大量流動資金來應對這場危機，我們的資產負債表處於強勢。我們的業務模式保持穩固，每個市場都有強大的本地團隊採取必要的措施來應對經濟下滑。隨著時間的流逝，經濟將恢復正常，我們對業務的長期前景是樂觀的。

關於 MOHAWK INDUSTRIES

Mohawk Industries 是全球領先的地板製造商，致力於創造產品來提升全球住宅及商業空間。Mohawk 垂直整合的製造及分銷流程在地毯、小毛毯、瓷磚、層壓板、木材、石材及乙烯基地板的生產方面擁有競爭優勢。我們行業領先的創新產品及技術使我們的品牌在市場上脫穎而出，並滿足所有改造及新建工程要求。我們是在行內最受認可的品牌，並包括 American Olean、Daltile、Durkan、Eliane、Feltex、Godfrey Hirst、IVC、Karastan、Marazzi、Mohawk、Mohawk Group、Pergo、Quick-Step 及 Unilin。在過去的十年中，Mohawk 已經將其業務從一家美國地毯製造商轉變為世界上最大的地板公司，在澳洲、巴西、加拿大、歐洲、印度、馬來西亞、墨西哥、紐西蘭、俄羅斯及美國開展業務。

前面幾段中的某些陳述，特別是預測未來業績、業務前景、增長及經營策略以及類似事項以及包括「可能」、「應該」、「相信」、「預料」、「預期」及「估計」或類似可構成「前瞻性陳述」的字眼。對於這些陳述，Mohawk 受 1995 年美國私人證券訴訟改革法案中包含的前瞻性陳述的保護。無法保證前瞻性陳述是準確的，因其基於許多假設、涉及風險及不確定性。以下的重要因素可導致未來結果有所不同：經濟或業界狀況的變化；競爭；原材料價格及其他投入成本的通貨膨脹及通貨緊縮；消費市場的通脹及通縮；能源成本及供應；資本支出的時間及水平；公司產品提價的時間及實施；減值費用；收購整合；國際營運；新產品推出；業務合理化；稅收及稅收改革、產品及其他債權；訴訟；與新冠肺炎大流行相關的風險及不確定性；以及 Mohawk 的證券交易委員會報告及公告中所提及的其他風險。

