New York, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Video Telemedicine market is forecast to reach USD 3.55 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The concept of Video Telemedicine has been prevalent some years. However, in the healthcare sector, the pace of its adoption has been comparatively slower. In recent years there has been a surge in the adoption of the healthcare service among care providing organizations. The underlying reason has been increasing emphasis on developing rural healthcare services in various developing nations and rising geriatric population, which has resulted in increasing the demand for video tele-home care services. It is the growing geriatric population that has resulted in rising demand for virtual consultation of doctors. It has also broadened the arena of application of this healthcare service in psychiatric care services.
The COVID-19 Impact: One of the immediate and positive impact of the pandemic on the sector has been elevated demand for this healthcare services from the healthcare industry. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the non-urgent healthcare providers have been emphasizing on shelter-in-place practices and social distancing that has forced them to close their doors for in-person care. It is one of the mentionable factor that has pushed many patients to opt for care services remotely. It has acted as a major boosting factor for the growth of the market. It is also considered as an effective means of providing care services to COVID-19 positive patients with mild symptoms. It ensures the availability of in-person care services for critical patients and reduces the exposure of frontline workers, i.e., healthcare professional, to the patients infected by the virus, thereby increasing their protection. In this context, the World Health Organization and the CDC have been strongly supporting medical distancing, i.e., ways of reducing physical contact between healthcare providers and patients. Such initiatives by healthcare agencies would foster the market growth.
Technological advancements is also playing a pivotal role in the expansion of the sector. As an instance, with the development of the 10G broadband technology platform, it would help in providing the healthcare agencies with low-latency connectivity with enhanced security and high capacity that is important for such remote healthcare services, which would boost the market growth.
Further key findings from the report suggest
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Video Telemedicine market on the basis of Component, Communication Technology, Application, End-user, and region:
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Communication Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
