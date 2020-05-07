Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Net Asset Value

The Company announces:

Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 06 May, 2020) of £35.66m.

Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 06 May, 2020) of £35.66m.

The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 06 May 2020 was:

Number of shares in issue:

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue* 65.04p 54,830,002

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 64.77p

Ordinary share price 52.00p

Premium/(Discount) to NAV (20.04)%