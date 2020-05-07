AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Savanorių pr. 28, LT-03116 Vilnius, Lithuania.



On 7 May 2020, the National Energy Regulatory Council (hereinafter referred to as "Council") adopted a decision on the revenue cap of AB Amber Grid's regulated activities, providing natural gas transportation via the natural gas transmission network services, effective from 1 January 2021.



The revenue cap of regulated activities set at EUR 42.4 million per year.



The anticipated further price-related decisions:

• The Board of Amber Grid will approve prices on using natural gas transmission network infrastructure, effective from 1 January 2021, not exceeding revenue cap.



• After the decision of the Board of Amber Grid the prices will be presented to the Council for approbation.





More information:

Laura Šebekienė, Head of Communications of Amber Grid,

ph. +370 699 61 246, e-mail: l.sebekiene@ambergrid.lt

