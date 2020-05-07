New York, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Myopia and Presbyopia Treatment Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05891623/?utm_source=GNW





The world’s older population continues to grow at an unprecedented rate. The increase in the aging population presents several public health challenges that people need to prepare for. Presbyopia is an age-related visual impairment. It results from the gradual decrease in accommodation expected with age and can have multiple effects on quality of vision and quality of life. Though not incapacitating if corrected, presbyopia without optical correction results in an inability to perform once-effortless near tasks at a customary working distance without experiencing visual symptoms.



The prevalence of presbyopia is higher in societies in which larger proportions of the population survive into old age. With the aging of the U.S. population, unprecedented numbers of patients with presbyopia can be expected to present to optometrists’ offices in the coming years. Because presbyopia is age-related, its prevalence is directly related to the proportion of older persons in the population. Although it is difficult to estimate the incidence of a chronic condition such as presbyopia, due to its slow onset, it appears that the highest incidence of presbyopia (i.e., first-reported effects) is in person ages 42 to 44.



According to the 2018 report of the American Optometric Association, Myopia affects nearly 30 percent of the U.S. population. While the exact cause of myopia is unknown, there is significant evidence that many people inherit myopia, or at least the tendency to develop myopia. If one or both parents are nearsighted, there is an increased chance their children will be nearsighted. A new 2016 study estimated that 9.6 million adults in the United States are highly myopic, or severely nearsighted. Of those, nearly 820,000 have a degenerative form of the disease and more than 41,000 suffer a complication called myopic choroidal neovascularization that could cause long-term vision loss, with women at higher risk. The findings were published in Ophthalmology, the journal of the American Academy of Ophthalmology.



The global Myopia and Presbyopia Treatment market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like ALCON Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc, EssilorLuxottica (Essilor Ltd.), Johnson & Johnson Vision, NIDEK CO. LTD., Topcon Corporation, Zeimer Ophthalmic Systems AG, ZEISS International, among others, hold the substantial market share in the Myopia and Presbyopia Treatment market.



