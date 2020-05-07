Dublin, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Impact of COVID-19 on Global Homes and Buildings Industry, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The homes and buildings (H&B) industry is driven by the penetration of Internet of Things (IoT) at the field level of buildings, the emerging adoption of AI-driven solutions at the management level, and cloud-based data analytics. These technologies are significantly impacting smart homes, LED lighting, building automation, and building energy management markets. The H&B industry is a combination of traditional and high-growth segments, with huge opportunities for both leading and emerging participants. Leading building technology participants are swiftly changing their value propositions toward improving the energy efficiency and sustainability of buildings, as well as occupants' comfort, by integrating digital offerings in their solutions and through mergers and acquisitions.



Emerging participants are innovating at a fast pace, by incorporating some of the cutting-edge technologies in their product offerings. This, sometimes, outsmarts the product offerings of incumbents. Therefore, it is necessary for market participants, investors, and stakeholders to know about the H&B ecosystem, key growth opportunities in different segments of the market during the COVID-19 crisis, target regions, technologies transforming the market, and best practices of companies to overcome the pandemic challenges. This deliverable will help participants understand the dynamics of the market with the COVID-19 impact in the short and long term.



The analyst sees an increased level of awareness among building managers and customers, with regard to the value creation from these technologies. Participants in traditional markets such as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), fire and safety, and facility management (FM) are integrating digital offerings to provide technology-enabled solutions. These solutions play a vital role in seamless integration with existing systems and the delivery of building performance optimization. The H&B industry will continue to evolve with the penetration of advanced technologies that provide energy benefits, cost benefits, and value-based outcomes.



This deliverable focuses on the impact of COVID-19 on the respective segments of the H&B industry, supported by scenario-based forecasts, and discusses the immediate growth opportunities for H&B participants during this crisis. The insight covers the global H&B industry, with the base year as 2019 and forecast year 2020. Industry revenue is measured in US dollars.



The H&B industry is classified into 6 major segments: lighting - LED lighting, lighting controls, smart street lighting, smart lamp poles, emergency lighting; energy management-residential energy storage, HVAC, refrigeration solutions, low-voltage power distribution; automation-building automation and building energy management systems (BEMS); FM; fire safety and security; and smart homes.



Key Issues Addressed

What are the key growth opportunities for industry participants to overcome the COVID-19 challenge?

Which are the technologies that would help companies overcome the COVID-19 challenge?

What would be the H&B industry revenue for 2020, from conservative and aspirational scenarios?

What are the best practices implemented by leading companies to overcome the COVID-19 challenge?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperative

The Strategic Imperative

COVID-19 Impact Summary

Growth Opportunities for H&B Industry Participants

2. 2020 Industry Outlook

H&B Industry Overview

Key Forecast Criteria

Scenario 1: Conservative Forecast

Scenario 2: Aspirational Forecast

Scenario 1 and 2: Forecast Discussion

3. Companies to Action and Growth Opportunities

Companies to Action

Opportunity 1: Creating a Cross-functional COVID-19 Task Force

Creating a Cross-functional COVID-19 Task Force

Opportunity 2: Target Critical End-user Segments

Targeting Critical End-user Segments

Opportunity 3: Stabilizthe Supply Chain

Stabilizing the Supply Chain

Opportunity 4: Focus on Technology-based Software Offerings

Focusing on Technology-based Software Offerings

4. Appendix: Growth Pipeline Engine

About the Growth Pipeline Engine

Next Steps

Legal Disclaimer



