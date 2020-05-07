Dublin, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "COVID-19 Stem Cell Therapies Pipeline" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Complementing the slew of vaccines in development are the upcoming stem cell therapies, aimed at boosting patients' immune systems and eliminating pathogens. The COVID-19 Stem Cell Therapies Pipeline report provides comprehensive data analysis of 22 organizations developing stem cell therapies for COVID-19 globally from the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific region (APAC).



Some report features include:

Lattice Biologics' collaboration with Alumina Partners for investments into accelerating phase 1 trials for its stem cell-based AminioBoost treatment of COVID-19.

Celularity's acceleration of its natural killer cell therapy to human clinical trial stage for COVID-19 patients, having gotten the go-ahead from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Pharmicell's approval for the use of Cellgram-AKI to support COVID-19 emergency treatment.

The report covers stem cell therapy market with detailed review of their cell therapy research and development including the stages of production (pre-clinical, clinical and commercial). In addition, it pulls together insights from interviews and surveys with key opinion leaders. It seeks to holistically inform the community on the current status of COVID-19 stem cell therapy development and discover future opportunities for collaboration, technology transfer and co-development.

Key Topics Covered



Section 1

Report Scope

Data Pointers

Research Methodology

Section 2: COVID-19 Stem Cell Therapies Pipeline in the Americas

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Certification

R&D Pipelines Analysis

Technology

Therapeutic Focus Areas

Partnerships & Collaborations

Interview

Financial Insights

Industry News & Updates

SWOT Analysis

References

Section 3: COVID-19 Stem Cell Therapies Pipeline in EMEA

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Certification

R&D Pipelines Analysis

Technology

Therapeutic Focus Areas

Partnerships & Collaborations

Interview

Financial Insights

Industry News & Updates

SWOT Analysis

References

Section 4: COVID-19 Stem Cell Therapies Pipeline in APAC

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Certification

R&D Pipelines Analysis

Technology

Therapeutic Focus Areas

Partnerships & Collaborations

Interview

Financial Insights

Industry News & Updates

SWOT Analysis

References

Companies Mentioned



Athersys

Vitro Biopharma

Celularity

Sanofi

Lattice Biologics

Allovir

Celltex Therapeutics Corporation

Pluristem Therapeutics

Immune System Regulation

Cynata Therapeutics

Tianhe Stem Cell Biotechnologies

Biostar Stem Cell Research Institute

Pharmicell

SCM Lifescience

Anterogen

Kangstem Biotech

Mesoblast

Reelabs

Peking University

Car-T (Shanghai) Biotechnology

Wuhan Hamilton Biotechnology

Shenzhen Ruipuxun Academy for Stem Cell & Regenerative Medicine

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5cfr62

