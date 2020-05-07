Konica Minolta’s MOBOTIX Intelligent Video Security Solution is comprised of three distinct components and systems, all designed to work in unison in providing a high level of physical security monitoring and network analysis services.

Konica Minolta’s MOBOTIX Intelligent Video Security Solution is comprised of three distinct components and systems, all designed to work in unison in providing a high level of physical security monitoring and network analysis services.

Konica Minolta will provide its MOBOTIX Intelligent Camera Solutions through a new security contract with the Ohio Council of Educational Purchasing Consortia (OCEPC). Local government agencies, higher education institutions and other eligible public entities will be able to utilize Konica Minolta’s OCEPC contract to create safer environments for students, teachers and staff.

Ramsey, NJ, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is pleased to announce it has been awarded the Ohio Council of Educational Purchasing Consortia (OCEPC) contract #OCEPC2019-001 for Security Cameras, Consultation and Related Services.

Konica Minolta currently provides multifunctional printers, production print and managed print services on OCEPC’s “Copiers and Related Services” contract through the Association of Educational Purchasing Agencies (AEPA). With this new security contract, Konica Minolta furthers its commitment to the schools of Ohio by providing its MOBOTIX Intelligent Camera Solutions to create safer environments for students, teachers and staff. Local government agencies, higher education institutions and other eligible public entities will be able to utilize Konica Minolta’s OCEPC contract. Some key features of Konica Minolta’s security offering include:

Automatic event detection

Alarm messaging

Two-way audio messaging

Early fire detection (thermal imaging)

Video analysis with automatic alert notifications

Night-vision

Access control

Thermal camera detection station (human temperature radiation detection)

“Assisting schools and other public agencies to improve their security practices to ensure safety on school grounds or in places of work is a priority for Konica Minolta.” said Sam Errigo, Executive Vice President, Sales and Business Development, Konica Minolta. “We appreciate this opportunity to bring MOBOTIX technology and our professional services to the public sector through our long-time partnership with the OCEPC and its member organizations.”

Konica Minolta and OCEPC’s partnership is focused on allowing educators and public workers to execute on their missions. Providing a cooperative contract to deliver quick execution of security enhancements will ensure safer environments in which to teach, learn and work.

“On behalf of our Ohio member cooperatives, the OCEPC has properly procured a public bid for security cameras where the bid specifications were thoroughly vetted and then publicly advertised, bid and unanimously awarded to Konica Minolta,” said Ken Swink, Director of the Southwestern Ohio Education Purchasing Council (EPC). “We believe this award brings a superior product through a trusted vendor to our member districts that will provide years of dependable service and enhanced security.”

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ with its expansive smart office product portfolio from IT Services (All Covered), ECM, Managed Print Services and industrial and commercial print solutions.

About OCEPC

The Ohio Council of Educational Purchasing Consortia (OCEPC) is made up of six local educational cooperatives within the State of Ohio. Their mission is to enhance the role and effectiveness of the individual educational purchasing consortium through the collaboration for state-wide or regional purchasing, sharing of information, and education of its members. The six local educational cooperatives are:

Meta Solutions

Ohio Mid-Eastern Regional Education Service Agency (OME-RESA)

Ohio Schools Council (OSC)

Southwestern Ohio Education Purchasing Council (EPC)

Stark County Schools Council

Unified Purchasing Cooperative of the Ohio River Valley

