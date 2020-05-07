JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Web.com Group , a leading web technology company helping millions of customers around the globe thrive in a connected world, today announced the introduction of a new, end-to-end Cyber Security Solution . The new security solution provides small businesses with comprehensive mobile device protection and 24/7 access to security experts to safeguard their businesses against the threat of cyberattacks, which carry an average cost of more than $2.65 million for small businesses. The all-new Cyber Security Solution is now available to Network Solutions customers and is also coming soon for Web.com customers.



Launched in partnership with SKOUT Cybersecurity and Lookout , the new security offering brings together the on-demand technical expertise of SKOUT’s 24/7 Cyber Security Operations Center with Lookout, the leader in mobile security which continuously monitors the security and health of mobile devices. The result is a comprehensive solution that combines both offense and defense to provide small businesses with total mobile security including identity protection and theft prevention.

“Theft of digital information has now surpassed physical theft. Yet, when cybersecurity incidents occur, small businesses typically don’t know who to call or where to get answers,” said Sharon Rowlands, CEO and president of Web.com Group. “By joining forces with SKOUT and Lookout, our Cyber Security Solution provides small businesses with a proactive approach to protecting their mobile platforms, while also offering 24/7 access to very best security experts—all in a single, end-to-end solution.”

“Cloud services have increased small and medium business productivity by enabling employees to work anywhere on their mobile devices,” said Marc Jaffan, vice president of business development at Lookout. “As a result, we are excited to be part of the solution offered by Web.com Group to secure mobile devices accessing business and customer data outside their security perimeter.”

The new Cyber Security Solution effectively serves as the customer’s IT security team, for a fraction of the cost. This is crucial because hackers are targeting small and mid-sized businesses. Yet, unlike larger enterprises, most small businesses cannot afford to hire full-time cybersecurity experts. As a result, when small businesses experience a data breach or identity theft emergency, there is nowhere to turn—there is no cybersecurity 9-1-1 for them to call.

“We’ve been focusing on protecting small businesses since day one. Every company should have access to technology and talent to protect itself from cybercrime,” said Aidan Kehoe, Founder and CEO of SKOUT. “We’ve seen a huge uptick in incidents in the last few weeks and that can be devastating for SMBs, potentially lasting years and crippling the business. We’re thrilled to partner with Web.com Group to provide the 24/7 security resources and infrastructure these businesses need to thrive.”

Web.com Group’s Cyber Security Solution gives small businesses the power to react quickly to cyber risks, ultimately protecting their valuable data, securing the business, and potentially saving millions of dollars. Key features include:

Cyber Security Operations Center : Get access to a 24/7 Cyber Security Operations Center staffed with trained security professionals capable of guiding small businesses through steps to remediate, prevent or investigate any security breaches or issues they may encounter.

: Get access to a 24/7 Cyber Security Operations Center staffed with trained security professionals capable of guiding small businesses through steps to remediate, prevent or investigate any security breaches or issues they may encounter. Mobile App Security & Scanning : Secure smartphones and other mobile devices against mobile threats like malware, adware, and phishing, before they do harm.

: Secure smartphones and other mobile devices against mobile threats like malware, adware, and phishing, before they do harm. Lost Device Location Services & Theft Protection : Get the easiest tools to find a lost or stolen phone, including email alerts with a photo and map if a thief tries to steal it.

: Get the easiest tools to find a lost or stolen phone, including email alerts with a photo and map if a thief tries to steal it. Privacy Advisor: Instantly see which apps potentially have access to data or hardware on your devices.

Instantly see which apps potentially have access to data or hardware on your devices. Breach Reports: Identify breaches of any services connected to the apps you have installed and get timely alerts on corporate breaches that may affect you, as well as advice on simple steps to protect your personal information.

Identify breaches of any services connected to the apps you have installed and get timely alerts on corporate breaches that may affect you, as well as advice on simple steps to protect your personal information. Safe Mobile Wi-Fi : Scan your current Wi-Fi network to establish whether anything on it poses a threat.

: Scan your current Wi-Fi network to establish whether anything on it poses a threat. Mobile Phishing Protection: Surf the web and click confidently on links from Facebook, email, text messages and more.

The all-new Cyber Security Solution is priced at $49.90 per year with monthly pricing available.

About SKOUT Cybersecurity

SKOUT Cybersecurity is redefining the way Managed Service Providers (MSPs) deliver security to their customers. SKOUT makes cyber-as-a-service easy for MSPs by offering one dashboard, one number to call, and one turnkey partner. SKOUT is trusted by MSPs all over the world to lower the cost and complexity of delivering managed security services. SKOUT believes that all businesses should have access to protection from cybercrime, regardless of size. To learn more visit getskout.com or follow SKOUT’s LinkedIn and Facebook Pages.

About Lookout

Lookout is a cybersecurity company for the post-perimeter, cloud-first, mobile-first world. Powered by the largest dataset of mobile code in existence, the Lookout Security Cloud provides visibility into the entire spectrum of mobile risk. Lookout is trusted by hundreds of millions of individual users, enterprises and government agencies and partners such as AT&T, Verizon, Vodafone, Microsoft, Apple and others. Headquartered in San Francisco, Lookout has offices in Amsterdam, Boston, London, Sydney, Tokyo, Toronto and Washington, D.C. To learn more, visit www.lookout.com and follow Lookout on its blog , LinkedIn , and Twitter .



About Web.com Group

Web.com Group is a leading web technology company serving millions of customers around the world. Through our portfolio of brands – CrazyDomains, Network Solutions, Register.com, Sitebeat, Vodien and Web.com – we help customers of all sizes build an online presence that delivers results. Web has the breadth of capabilities and depth of knowledge to be your go-to partner in today’s always-on digital world. With our extensive product offerings and personalized support, we take pride in partnering with our customers to service their online presence needs. Learn more at www.web.com .



