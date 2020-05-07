NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bastion Elevate , a full-service public relations and social media agency, has recently hired Andrew King as Director of Public Relations at the Orange County-based firm.



King brings over a decade of public relations success to his role at Bastion Elevate and has plans to provide strategy, media direction and account management to his role. A former journalist, King has an added level of media know-how and experience and a sharp eye for editorial nuances that will appeal to editors and producers in all industries.

In addition to his “First Act” as a newspaper journalist in New York and his home state of New Jersey, King has lead teams of varying sizes and specialties in a variety of industries, with a focus in real estate and financial services, and deep experience in healthcare. The team at Bastion Elevate is excited to be working with him.

“Andrew was selected for his leadership skills, ability to identify trending news stories for clients and the ability to provide very forward-thinking strategic approaches for all of our clients,” said Shana Starr, CEO of Bastion Elevate. “We need a strong team player in today’s environment and feel that Andrew is the perfect pick to help fuel our growth and strengthen our strategic approach to securing media coverage.”

King started his position mid-April.

“It was a baptism by fire to step into the middle of the well-oiled public relations machine that is Bastion Elevate, not to mention its dynamic parent company Bastion Collective,” said King, who quickly onboarded remotely amid a state-mandated stay-at-home order. “Though our communications have been conducted virtually so far, it has been exciting to meet and begin working with such wonderful co-workers and clients, alike. I could not be more optimistic about what the future will hold for all of us under the Bastion umbrella.”

Bastion Elevate is part of the Bastion Collective, a collection of service marketing agencies working together to establish the best global agency model. Bastion Collective puts clients and employees first, delivering only world-class work and has received numerous awards on work delivered. With expertise in digital marketing, branding, PR and social media, the Bastion Elevate team is very strategic in their approach to securing brand messaging and media coverage for every client.

With experience in startups, technology, medical technology, consumer electronics, beauty/health products, finance and healthcare in both B2B and B2C companies, the Bastion team, with King as director, are excited about the future.

For more information, contact us at levelup@bastionelevate.com .

ABOUT BASTION COLLECTIVE

Bastion Collective is a unique group of leading marketing and communications businesses that offer a powerful mix of expertise. The interconnected agency network provides unmatched capabilities and support with communications teams that can provide service in tandem or independently based on the needs of the client. Bastion Collective is a global agency with offices in Los Angeles, Australia and Shanghai. In the USA, Bastion is comprised of integrated public relations and social media agency Bastion Elevate and digital agency Bastion Rare.