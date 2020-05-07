ENCINO, Calif., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokio Marine HCC – Cyber & Professional Lines Group today announced that Desiree Khoury has joined as Vice President of Marketing & Business Development effective May 1, 2020, reporting to David Lloyd, the group’s Chief Operating Officer. Ms. Khoury is based in Encino, California.

“We are very excited to welcome Desiree back to the Tokio Marine HCC team. Prior to her recent experience at Beazley, Desiree had been with us for over ten years in a variety of roles and helped to shape our culture and our growth,” said Rich Robin, President of the Tokio Marine HCC – Cyber & Professional Lines Group.

Ms. Khoury joins the team to lead marketing and business development activities for the underwriting group that offers a variety of market-leading specialty coverages including Cyber liability, Technology E&O, EPLI, Architects & Engineers, and several niche & miscellaneous professional liability programs, as well as ‘bolt-on’ solutions for other carriers on an assumed reinsurance basis. As the group’s head of marketing, she will be responsible for advertising, broker communications, public relations, media relationships, and all internal and external communications. In addition, Ms. Khoury will lead efforts to develop industry partnerships, facilitating the growth of distribution channels and policyholder support services.

“I’m thrilled by the opportunity to join the Tokio Marine HCC – Cyber & Professional Lines Group, which continues to be at the forefront of specialty insurance, and I look forward to helping grow this business and supporting our partners around the country,” said Ms. Khoury.

Tokio Marine HCC is a member of the Tokio Marine Group, a premier global company founded in 1879 with a market capitalization of $39 billion as of December 31, 2019. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Tokio Marine HCC is a leading specialty insurance group with offices in the United States, Mexico, the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. Tokio Marine HCC’s major domestic insurance companies have financial strength ratings of “A+ (Strong)” from S&P Global Ratings, “A++ (Superior)” from A.M. Best, and “AA- (Very Strong)” from Fitch Ratings; its major international insurance companies have financial strength ratings of “A+ (Strong)” from S&P Global Ratings. Tokio Marine HCC is the marketing name used to describe the affiliated companies under the common ownership of HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc., a Delaware-incorporated insurance holding company. For more information about Tokio Marine HCC, please visit www.tokiomarinehcc.com.