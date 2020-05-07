HARVIA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 7 MAY 2020 AT 5.00 P.M. EET
Harvia Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Kunz, Rainer
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Harvia Oyj
LEI: 7437002ULTBOWQQOXL69
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437002ULTBOWQQOXL69_20200507161958_3
Transaction date: 2020-05-05
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 34,000 Unit price: 10.105 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 34,000 Volume weighted average price: 10.105 EUR
Additional information:
Ari Vesterinen, CFO
tel. +358 40 5050 440
ari.vesterinen@harvia.fi
Harvia in short
Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna and spa market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna and spa market of both private and professional customers.
Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 74.1 million in 2019, its operating profit was EUR 13.3 million and adjusted operating profit EUR 13.9 million during the same period. The company employs some 400 professionals in Finland, China and Hong Kong, Romania, Austria, United States, Germany and Estonia. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.
Harvia Oyj
Muurame, FINLAND
