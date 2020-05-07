Dublin, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nanotechnology and Nanomaterials Solutions for COVID-19: Diagnostic Testing, Antiviral and Antimicrobial Coatings and Surfaces, Air-Borne Filtration, Facemasks, PPE, Drug Delivery and Therapeutics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Nanotechnology and nanomaterials can significantly address the many clinical and public healthcare challenges that have arisen from the coronavirus pandemic. This analysis examines in detail how nanotechnology and nanomaterials can help in the fight against this pandemic disease, and ongoing mitigation strategies. Nano-based products are currently being developed and deployed for the containment, diagnosis, and treatment of COVID-19.

Nanotechnology and nanomaterials promise:

Improved and virus disabling air filtration.

Low-cost, scalable detection methods for the detection of viral particles

Enhanced personal protection equipment (PPE) including facemasks.

New antiviral vaccine and drug delivery platforms.

New therapeutic solutions.

Report contents include:

Market analysis of nano-based diagnostic tests for COVID-19 including nanosensors incorporating gold nanoparticles, iron oxide nanoparticles, graphene, quantum dots, carbon quantum dots and carbon nanotubes. Market revenues adjusted to pandemic outcomes. in-depth company profiles.

Market analysis of antiviral and antimicrobial nanocoatings for COVID-19 mitigation. Market revenues adjusted to pandemic outcomes. In-depth company profiles.

Market analysis of air-borne virus filtration including photocatalytic Nano-TiO2 filters, nanofiber filers, nanosilver, nanocellulose, graphene and carbon nanotube filtration. Market revenues adjusted to pandemic outcomes. In-depth company profiles.

Market analysis of antiviral and antimicrobial nanocoatings for surfaces including fabric (mask, gloves, doctor coats, curtains, bed sheet), metal (lifts, doors handle, nobs, railings, public transport), wood (furniture, floors and partition panels), concrete (hospitals, clinics and isolation wards) and plastics (switches, kitchen and home appliances).

Market analysis of nano-based facemask and other PPE products. Market revenues adjusted to pandemic outcomes. In-depth company profiles.

Nanotherapies and drug delivery vehicles currently being produced and clinical trials of vaccines for COVID-19. Market revenues adjusted to pandemic outcomes. In-depth company profiles.

Key scientific breakthroughs and developments that are underway right now.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

2 Research Scope and Methodology

2.1 Report scope

2.2 Research methodology

3 Introduction

4 Diagnostic Testing

4.1 Nanotechnology and nanomaterials solutions

4.1.1 Current Diagnostic Tests for COVID-19

4.1.2 Emerging Diagnostic Tests for COVID-19

4.2 Nanosensors

4.2.1 Gold nanoparticles

4.2.2 Iron oxide nanoparticles

4.2.3 Graphene biosensors

4.2.4 Quantum dot barcoding

4.2.5 Carbon quantum dots

4.2.6 Carbon nanotubes

4.3 Market revenues

4.3.1 Market estimates adjusted to pandemic demand, forecast to 2030

4.4 Companies

4.5 Academic research

5 Antiviral and Antimicrobial Coatings and Surfaces

5.1 Nanotechnology and nanomaterials solutions

5.1.1 Nanocoatings

5.1.2 Applications

5.1.3 Anti-viral nanoparticles and nanocoatings

5.1.3.1 Reusable Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

5.1.3.2 Wipe on coatings.

5.1.4 Graphene-based coatings

5.1.4.1 Properties

5.1.4.2 Graphene oxide.

5.1.4.3 Reduced graphene oxide (rGO)

5.1.4.4 Markets and applications

5.1.5 Silicon dioxide/silica nanoparticles (Nano-SiO2) -based coatings..

5.1.5.1 Properties

5.1.5.2 Antimicrobial and antiviral activity

5.1.5.3 Easy-clean and dirt repellent

5.1.6 Nanosilver-based coatings

5.1.6.1 Properties

5.1.6.2 Antimicrobial and antiviral activity

5.1.6.3 Markets and applications

5.1.6.4 Commercial activity

5.1.7 Titanium dioxide nanoparticle based coatings

5.1.7.1 Properties

5.1.7.2 Exterior and construction glass coatings

5.1.7.3 Outdoor air pollution

5.1.7.4 Interior coatings

5.1.7.5 Medical facilities

5.1.7.6 Wastewater Treatment

5.1.7.7 Antimicrobial coating indoor light activation.

5.1.8 Zinc oxide nanoparticle-based coatings

5.1.8.1 Properties

5.1.8.2 Antimicrobial activity

5.1.9 Nanocellullose (cellulose nanofibers and cellulose nanocrystals)-based coatings

5.1.9.1 Properties

5.1.9.2 Antimicrobial activity

5.1.10 Carbon nanotube-based coatings.

5.1.10.1 Properties

5.1.10.2 Antimicrobial activity.

5.1.11 Fullerene-based coatings

5.1.11.1 Properties

5.1.11.2 Antimicrobial activity

5.1.12 Chitosan nanoparticle-based coatings

5.1.12.1 Properties

5.1.12.2 Wound dressings

5.1.12.3 Packaging coatings and films

5.1.12.4 Food storage

5.1.13 Copper nanoparticle-based coatings

5.1.13.1 Properties

5.1.13.2 Application in antimicrobial nanocoatings

5.2 Market revenues

5.2.1 Market revenues adjusted to pandemic demand, forecast to 2030.

5.3 Companies

5.4 Academic research

6 Air-Borne Virus Filtration

6.1 Nanotechnology and nanomaterials solutions

6.1.1 Photocatalytic nano-titanium dioxide

6.1.2 Nanofibers

6.1.3 Nanosilver

6.1.4 Nanocellulose

6.1.4.1 Cellulose nanofibers

6.1.4.2 Bacterial nanocellulose

6.1.5 Graphene

6.1.6 Carbon nanotubes

6.2 Market revenues

6.2.1 Market estimates adjusted to pandemic demand, forecast to 2030.

6.3 Companies

6.4 Academic research.

7 Facemasks and Other PPE

7.1 Nanotechnology and nanomaterials solutions

7.1.1 Nanofibers

7.1.2 Nanocellulose

7.1.3 Nanosilver

7.1.4 Graphene

7.1.5 Facemasks

7.1.6 Protective textiles

7.2 Market revenues

7.2.1 Market estimates adjusted to pandemic demand, forecast to 2030.

7.3 Companies

7.4 Academic research

8 Drug Delivery and Therapeutics

8.1 Nanotechnology and nanomaterials solutions

8.1.1 Products

8.1.2 Nanocarriers

8.1.3 Virus-like particles (VLPs)

8.1.4 Polymer nanoparticles

8.1.4.1 Chitosan nanoparticles

8.1.5 Liposomes

8.1.5.1 Lipid nanoparticles in RNA-based vaccines

8.1.6 Inorganic nanoparticles

8.1.6.1 Iron oxide nanoparticles

8.1.6.2 Quantum dots

8.1.6.3 Silver nanoparticles

8.1.6.4 Gold nanoparticles

8.2 Market revenues

8.2.1 Market estimates adjusted to pandemic demand, forecast to 2025

8.3 Companies

8.4 Academic research

9 Other Technologies

9.1 Disinfection chambers

9.2 Smart windows

10 References

