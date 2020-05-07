Dublin, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market - Analysis By Measurement Technology (Transit-Time, Doppler, Hybrid), End-User, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insight, COVID-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market was valued at USD 1,338.5 million in the year 2019.



The rise in the transmission & distribution of oil & gas by the growing number of new facilities has fueled the growth of flow control systems. Manufacturers are focusing on innovating flow meter applications in food & beverage, and pulp & paper industries. However, the center of focus is growing number of gas exploration projects around the world.



Demand for ultrasonic flow meter is expected to rise during the forecast period, as it is a cost-effective technology and owing to its usage in various applications specific industries such as oil & gas and power sectors. Also, expansion of the energy industry across the globe is a key factor driving the global ultrasonic flow meter market. Moreover, recent development of multi-path meters and rising demand for flow meters for custody transfer applications are key factors fueling the global ultrasonic flow meter market.



However, world trade is expected to fall by between 13% and 32% in 2020 as the COVID 19 pandemic disrupts normal economic activity and life around the globe. Regional outbreak, weaker global demand, financial market volatility and lower oil prices will undermine consumption, investment and exports and hampering many industries including the ultrasonic flow meter market, at least in the year 2020.



The United States market is anticipated to be propelled by escalating production and manufacturing activities witnessed by major industries followed by growing dominance of leading domestic market players like Badger Meter, Cameron International, Emerson, GE, Sierra Instruments and among others.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market by End Users (Water & Waste Water, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Power, Others).

The report assesses the Ultrasonic Flow Meter market by measurement Technology (Transit-Time, Doppler, Hybrid).

The Global Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA) and By Country (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, U.K, China, Japan, India).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, End users and Measurement Technology. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Endress+Hauser, Danfoss, Badger Meter, Krohne Group, Schlumberger Limited, Emerson, Faure Herman, Honeywell, Siemens, Teledyne Technologies.

The report presents the analysis of Ultrasonic Flow Meter market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Key Topics Covered



1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations

2.1 APAC Region to Witness the Fastest Growth

2.2 Concentration on Product and Market Development Strategies

2.3 Focus on Technologically Advanced & Cost-Effective Equipment



3. Ultrasonic Flow Meter: Product Overview



4. Global Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2015-2019

4.2 Market Size, By Value, Year 2020-2025

4.3 Global Economic & Industrial Outlook



5. Global Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market Segmentation, By End Users

5.1 Global Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market: Segment Analysis

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market: By End Users (2019 & 2025)

5.3 By Water & Waste Water - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.4 By Oil & Gas - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.5 By Chemical - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.6 By Power - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.7 By Others - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)



6. Global Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market Segmentation, By Measurement Technology

6.1 Global Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market: Segment Analysis

6.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market: By Measurement Technology (2019 & 2025)

6.3 By Transit-Time - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

6.4 By Doppler - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

6.5 By Hybrid - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)



7. Global Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market: By Region (2019 & 2025)



8. Americas Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market: An Analysis



9. Europe Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market: An Analysis



10. Asia-Pacific Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market: An Analysis



11. Global Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market Dynamics

11.1 Global Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market Drivers

11.2 Global Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market Restraints

11.3 Global Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market Trends



12. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

12.1 Market Attractiveness

12.1.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market - By End Users (Year 2025)

12.1.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market By Measurement Technology (Year 2025)

12.1.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market - By Region, Year-2025)



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Share of Global Leading Companies

13.2 SWOT Analysis

13.3 Porter s Five Force Analysis



14. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

14.1 Endress+Hauser

14.2 Danfoss

14.3 Badger Meter, Inc.

14.4 Krohne Group

14.5 Schlumberger Limited

14.6 Emerson

14.7 Faure Herman

14.8 Honeywell International Inc.

14.9 Siemens

14.10 Teledyne Technologies



