Dublin, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market - Analysis By Measurement Technology (Transit-Time, Doppler, Hybrid), End-User, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insight, COVID-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market was valued at USD 1,338.5 million in the year 2019.
The rise in the transmission & distribution of oil & gas by the growing number of new facilities has fueled the growth of flow control systems. Manufacturers are focusing on innovating flow meter applications in food & beverage, and pulp & paper industries. However, the center of focus is growing number of gas exploration projects around the world.
Demand for ultrasonic flow meter is expected to rise during the forecast period, as it is a cost-effective technology and owing to its usage in various applications specific industries such as oil & gas and power sectors. Also, expansion of the energy industry across the globe is a key factor driving the global ultrasonic flow meter market. Moreover, recent development of multi-path meters and rising demand for flow meters for custody transfer applications are key factors fueling the global ultrasonic flow meter market.
However, world trade is expected to fall by between 13% and 32% in 2020 as the COVID 19 pandemic disrupts normal economic activity and life around the globe. Regional outbreak, weaker global demand, financial market volatility and lower oil prices will undermine consumption, investment and exports and hampering many industries including the ultrasonic flow meter market, at least in the year 2020.
The United States market is anticipated to be propelled by escalating production and manufacturing activities witnessed by major industries followed by growing dominance of leading domestic market players like Badger Meter, Cameron International, Emerson, GE, Sierra Instruments and among others.
Scope of the Report
Key Topics Covered
1. Report Scope and Methodology
1.1 Scope of the Report
1.2 Research Methodology
1.3 Executive Summary
2. Strategic Recommendations
2.1 APAC Region to Witness the Fastest Growth
2.2 Concentration on Product and Market Development Strategies
2.3 Focus on Technologically Advanced & Cost-Effective Equipment
3. Ultrasonic Flow Meter: Product Overview
4. Global Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market: Sizing and Forecast
4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2015-2019
4.2 Market Size, By Value, Year 2020-2025
4.3 Global Economic & Industrial Outlook
5. Global Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market Segmentation, By End Users
5.1 Global Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market: Segment Analysis
5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market: By End Users (2019 & 2025)
5.3 By Water & Waste Water - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
5.4 By Oil & Gas - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
5.5 By Chemical - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
5.6 By Power - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
5.7 By Others - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
6. Global Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market Segmentation, By Measurement Technology
6.1 Global Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market: Segment Analysis
6.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market: By Measurement Technology (2019 & 2025)
6.3 By Transit-Time - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
6.4 By Doppler - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
6.5 By Hybrid - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
7. Global Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market: Regional Analysis
7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market: By Region (2019 & 2025)
8. Americas Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market: An Analysis
9. Europe Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market: An Analysis
10. Asia-Pacific Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market: An Analysis
11. Global Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market Dynamics
11.1 Global Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market Drivers
11.2 Global Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market Restraints
11.3 Global Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market Trends
12. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis
12.1 Market Attractiveness
12.1.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market - By End Users (Year 2025)
12.1.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market By Measurement Technology (Year 2025)
12.1.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market - By Region, Year-2025)
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Share of Global Leading Companies
13.2 SWOT Analysis
13.3 Porter s Five Force Analysis
14. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)
14.1 Endress+Hauser
14.2 Danfoss
14.3 Badger Meter, Inc.
14.4 Krohne Group
14.5 Schlumberger Limited
14.6 Emerson
14.7 Faure Herman
14.8 Honeywell International Inc.
14.9 Siemens
14.10 Teledyne Technologies
