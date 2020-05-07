Dublin, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Seafood Packaging Market - Forecasts from 2020 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The seafood packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.02% to reach US$25.119 billion by 2025 from US$19.829 billion in 2019.



As lives have become even more fast-paced due to technological advancements and the changing nature of deliverables and rotational working hours, there has been a surge in the need for meal-on-the-go, meal kits. The pure-play online digitally delivery food and beverage servers are increasingly offering an all-inclusive meal option among the myriad of a la carte serving over their digital menus which the consumers who are namely digital adopters keen on due to the convenience associated with such options.



Multichannel adapters have their consumption behavior over a variety of food and beverage establishments, for example, convenience stores like the traditional shoppers, however, their rationale is that of speed and convenience, hence they will also prefer fast food establishments too. They are also keen on frequenting fine dining options to acquaint themselves with a celebrated preparation that may have received a lot of media attention recently. Further, they will also turn to digital delivery options if they are highly recommended by their acquaintances.



A mix of traditionalist and experimentalist consumers across all age group frequent pubs, local eateries, bars, fine dining establishments along with other types of food and beverage establishments. Thus, the food and beverage expenditure that is consequent of the habits and inclination has surged. This has led to a steep rise in demand for processed food. Further, increasing inclination of embracing the flexitarian diet, keenness to sample exotic cuisine and meat-eaters who have restricted their food consumption to fish also called pescatarians. Thus, owing to the aforesaid, there is an increasing demand for food with fewer preservatives. Another section of gastronomic endeavors is the surge in ready-to-eat (RTEs) food products amongst which the portion of seafood is rising exponentially as an impact of emerging economies and their shift in consumption patterns, rise in disposable income as an increasing number of homemakers are supplementing their household income by joining the job markets.



The rise in travel and tourism market of which food and beverage (F&B) is an inseparable part has also led to the rise in the seafood packaging market, whereby the various service points like standalone F&B establishments as well as chains, cruise-liners, and hotels, among others, ensure good quality products to their esteemed client. For example, in China, 2019 6.01 billion domestic tourists were registered which is an increase of 8.4% over that of the previous year. The revenue generated by domestic tourism alone totaled 5,725.1 billion yuan, which is an increase of 11.7% from the preceding year. Further, the number of inbound visitors to China was to the tune of 145.31 million, which is an increase of 2.9%.



