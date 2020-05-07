Dublin, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Additives Market - Forecasts from 2020 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The food additives market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.34% to reach US$50.326 billion by 2025 from US$34.807 billion in 2019.



Increasing concerns of the market players are making them adopt and use food additives in the different food items so as to improve and enhance their properties and make them more appealing to the consumers Food additives are being increasingly used as they are necessary in order to maintain the freshness and safety of food. Preservatives can slow down the spoilage of the product that is caused by bacteria, moisture, fungi. In addition, the use of preservatives aids in preventing contamination of the product. Moreover, the texture and taste of the bakery and confectionery items can be used in order to provide a distinct texture and flavor profile by suing emulsifiers, stabilizers, and other products.



The usage of a wide range of food additives in a variety of applications such as bakery and confectionery, meat and seafood, which are being demanded by the different individuals in the population, is boosting the demand for different types of additives. There has been an increase in the number of individuals demanding the processed and canned foods along with ready to eat and ready to cook varieties, which is being caused as a result of majority of the population getting busier in their work lives and have limited leisure time. Thus, this leads to a surge in the market growth over the forecast period.



Rising urbanization and disposable incomes in conjunction with growing awareness about leading a healthy lifestyle among individuals are propelling the demand for the food additives market. The propensity of the individuals to spend on premium products and products with added nutrients and additional nutritional benefits in order to stay fit and healthy is being facilitated due to the increasing disposable incomes and contributing to the market growth further.



The presence of stringent measures in place by government organizations and regulatory bodies that are encouraging market players to comply with these standards. Stringent guidelines on food additives are necessary so that the quality of the end product reaching the consumer is not compromised. Organizations such as Food Standards Australia and New Zealand (FSANZ), is responsible and approves the food additives which can be added and are allowed in the different Australian foods, for which the additives have to undergo a strict and rigorous assessment and testing before approval. Besides, if there is even little concern regarding the safety of an additive, then approval is not given. In addition, the Joint FAO/WHO Expert Committee on Food Additives (JEFCA) is the international body that is responsible for evaluating the safety of the food additives being used in different applications effectively and accurately. The food additives that have been assessed and considered safe, by the Joint FAO/WHO expert committee on Food Additives (JEFCA) are allowed to be sold and traded internationally.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. Food additives Market Analysis, by Additive Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Preservatives

5.2.1. Ascorbic acid

5.2.2. Citric acid

5.2.3. Sodium Benzoate

5.2.4. Others

5.3. Sweeteners

5.3.1. Sucrose

5.3.2. Fructose

5.3.3. Glucose

5.3.4. Others

5.3.5. Flavors and Spices

5.3.6. Natural flavor

5.3.7. Artificial flavor

5.3.8. Spices

5.4. Flavor Enhancers

5.4.1. Monosodium Glutamate (MSG)

5.4.2. Hydrolyzed soy protein

5.4.3. Autolyzed yeast extract

5.4.4. Others

5.5. Stabilizers and Thickeners, Binders, Texturizers

5.5.1. Gelatin

5.5.2. Pectin

5.5.3. Guar gum

5.5.4. Others

5.6. Emulsifiers

5.6.1. Soy lecithin

5.6.2. Mono and di-glycerides

5.6.3. Egg yolks

5.6.4. Others

5.7. Others



6. Food additives Market Analysis, by Application

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Bakery and Confectionery

6.3. Processed and Canned Food

6.4. Fruits and Vegetables

6.5. Frozen Foods

6.6. Beverages

6.7. Dairy Products

6.8. Meat and Seafood



7. Food additives Market Analysis, by Distribution Channel

7.1. Online

7.2. Offline



8. Food additives Market Analysis, by Geography

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.2.1. North America Food additives Market, By Additive Type

8.2.2. North America Food additives Market, By Application

8.2.3. North America Food additives Market, By Distribution Channel

8.2.4. By Country

8.2.4.1. United States

8.2.4.2. Canada

8.2.4.3. Mexico

8.3. South America

8.3.1. South America Food additives Market, By Additive Type

8.3.2. South America Food additives Market, By Application

8.3.3. South America Food additives Market, By Distribution Channel

8.3.4. By Country

8.3.4.1. Brazil

8.3.4.2. Argentina

8.3.4.3. Others

8.4. Europe

8.4.1. Europe Food additives Market, By Additive Type

8.4.2. Europe Food additives Market, By Application

8.4.3. Europe Food additives Market, By Distribution Channel

8.4.4. By Country

8.4.4.1. UK

8.4.4.2. Germany

8.4.4.3. France

8.4.4.4. Spain

8.4.4.5. Others

8.5. Middle East and Africa

8.5.1. Middle East and Africa Food additives Market, By Additive Type

8.5.2. Middle East and Africa Food additives Market, By Application

8.5.3. Middle East and Africa Food additives Market, By Distribution Channel

8.5.4. By Country

8.5.4.1. Saudi Arabia

8.5.4.2. United Arab Emirates

8.5.4.3. Israel

8.5.4.4. Others

8.6. Asia Pacific

8.6.1. Asia Pacific Food additives Market, By Additive Type

8.6.2. Asia Pacific Food additives Market, By Application

8.6.3. Asia Pacific Food additives Market, By Distribution Channel

8.6.4. By Country

8.6.4.1. Japan

8.6.4.2. China

8.6.4.3. India

8.6.4.4. Others



9. Competitive Environment and Analysis

9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

9.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

9.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

9.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



10. Company Profiles

10.1. Cargill Incorporated

10.2. ADM

10.3. Novozymes

10.4. DuPont

10.5. Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S

10.6. Ingredion Incorporated

10.7. Ashland

10.8. CP Kelco U.S., Inc.

10.9. Bell Flavours & Fragrances

10.10. Kerry, Inc.



