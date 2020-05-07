GREAT NECK, N.Y., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOAN) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share to be paid to all shareholders of record on July 10, 2020. The dividend will be paid on July 15, 2020.



Assaf Ran, Chairman of the Board and CEO, stated, “As we deal with the dynamic consequences of the COVID-19 crisis, we feel that $0.10 is the appropriate dividend for the second quarter. At this point our problems seem manageable, but we are prepared in the event that conditions worsen.”

Forward Looking Statements

