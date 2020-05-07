Dublin, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Disinfectants Market - Forecasts from 2020 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global disinfectants market was valued at US$20.329 billion in 2019.



Disinfectants are used for preventing microbial cross-contamination and transmission of microbial infections from surfaces in different industries including healthcare and food processing. These disinfectants are also used in residential and commercial spaces to maintain cleanliness and hygiene.



The global disinfectants market is being driven by the increasing prevalence of hospital-acquired Infections (HAIs) across the world. Growing concerns regarding cleanliness and hygiene across various industries are significantly driving the demand for disinfectants worldwide. Stringent government regulations regarding hygiene at factories and workplace is further boosting the use of disinfectants thereby, fueling the global disinfectants market growth. Growing demand for sustainable and environment-friendly disinfectants solutions is encouraging manufacturers to add eco-friendly products in their diverse portfolio in order to gain a larger market share while maintaining their position in the global disinfectant market. The booming demand for disinfectants is majorly attributed to the growing global healthcare industry. The increasing government initiatives for reducing hospital-acquired infections and for creating awareness to maintain hygiene in home and surroundings is increasing the demand for disinfectant solutions, thus positively impacting the overall market growth.



The global disinfectants market has been segmented by composition, type, application, end-user, and geography. On the basis of composition, the market has been segmented as alcohol, quaternary ammonium compounds, hydrogen peroxide, peracetic acid, and other compositions. The global disinfectants market segmentation based on the type has been done as liquid, wipes, and sprays. By application, the global disinfectants market has been segmented into in-house surfaces, instrument disinfection, and other applications. The global disinfectants market has been also segmented by end-user as residential, commercial, and industrial (food processing, chemical, healthcare, and others).



Peracetic are less toxic and environment friendly



By composition, peracetic acid has a significant market share in the global disinfectants market. Peracetic acid is used across the food industry as it is less toxic, cost-effective, and environmentally- friendly. Moreover, there has been a rise in the use of this type of composition in the healthcare industry. As such, the growing healthcare industry along with the rising number of food processing factories in different regions is driving the demand for disinfectants with peracetic acid. However, alcohol will witness a substantial CAGR during the forecast period.



The emerging popularity of wipes in different regions



The disinfectant solutions can be used in three ways i.e. liquid, wipes, and sprays. Liquid accounted for the major market share in 2019 and will continue its dominance until the end of the forecast period. The growth of the liquid disinfectants market is attributed to the early adoption of using disinfectants in liquid form. The emerging popularity of using wipes as a convenient solution will drive the growth of this segment as it provides several advantages like lesser chances of cross-contamination compared to liquids, no water consumption, and easy to use. The wipes are majorly used by healthcare services for cleaning their medical devices especially the ones with irregular surfaces. The market for disinfectants in spray form is also rising, especially across the household sector.



High prevalence of hospital-acquired infections to increase demand in In-House Surfaces



The growing prevalence of hospital-acquired infections is growing the demand for disinfectant solutions in-house surfaces. Especially in hospitals and clinics where there are high chances of catching hospital-acquired infections by patients and staff. A large number of disinfectant solutions are required for cleaning surfaces to prevent the spread of ant microbes and cause diseases. Thereby in-house surfaces have a significant amount of share in the disinfectant market. The disinfectant solutions are also used for instrument disinfection. Cleaning of instruments is most important as if used without disinfecting it may cause infection to the user and the patient. This will be dangerous for both of them. Wipes are majorly used for instrument disinfection.



Healthcare to witness a significant market growth



Hospitals require a large amount of disinfectant due to the increasing prevalence of diseases that are causing growth in hospital visits. The high prevalence of hospital-acquired infections is a driving factor for the need for disinfectants in the first place. The use of disinfectants is increasing in other industries like food and beverage, chemicals, pharmaceutical, and others. There has been a rapid rise in the use of disinfectants across residential and commercial spaces, especially with the growing prevalence of diseases and flu across the world. People are using disinfectant for preventing infection since these are used for mopping floors, cleaning toilets, and cleaning wastewater.



By geography, North America has a significant share in the global market



Regionally, the global disinfectants market is classified into North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. North America holds a noteworthy market share in the global disinfectants market due to the presence of large pharmaceutical companies coupled with high awareness regarding cleanliness and hygiene among people which is boosting the use of disinfectants in homes. Strict regulations and guidelines regarding the cleanliness of the work area across industries in countries like the U.S. and Canada is also bolstering the market growth in the region. The Asia Pacific regional market is expected to experience a significant CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the rising number of industries in the region coupled with favorable government initiatives to focus on cleanliness and hygiene both in residential and industrial spaces. The presence of major market players in the region also supports disinfectants market growth.



Market Players and Competitive Intelligence



Prominent key market players in the global disinfectants market include 3M,Johnson & Johnson, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Cantel Medical, Ecolab, Procter & Gamble, STERIS plc., The Clorox Company, Diversey, Inc, CarroLLClean, among others. These companies hold a noteworthy share in the market on account of their good brand image and product offerings. Major players in the global disinfectants Market have been covered along with their relative competitive position and strategies. The report also mentions recent deals and investments of different market players over the last two years.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Data

2.2. Assumptions



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Research Highlights



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. Global Disinfectants Market Analysis, By Composition

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Alcohol

5.3. Quaternary Ammonium Compounds

5.4. Hydrogen Peroxide

5.5. Peracetic Acid

5.6. Other Compositions



6. Global Disinfectants Market Analysis, By Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Liquid

6.3. Wipes

6.4. Sprays



7. Global Disinfectants Market Analysis, By Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. In-House Surfaces

7.3. Instrument Disinfection

7.4. Other Applications



8. Global Disinfectants Market Analysis, By End-User

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Residential

8.3. Commercial

8.4. Industrial

8.4.1. Food Processing

8.4.2. Chemical

8.4.3. Healthcare

8.4.4. Others



9. Global Disinfectants Market Analysis, By Geography

9.1. Introduction

9.2. North America

9.2.1. North America Disinfectants Market, By Composition

9.2.2. North America Disinfectants Market, By Type

9.2.3. North America Disinfectants Market, By Application

9.2.4. North America Disinfectants Market, By End User

9.2.5. By Country

9.2.5.1. USA

9.2.5.2. Canada

9.2.5.3. Mexico

9.3. South America

9.3.1. South America Disinfectants Market, By Composition

9.3.2. South America Disinfectants Market, By Type

9.3.3. South America Disinfectants Market, By Application

9.3.4. South America Disinfectants Market, By End User

9.3.5. By Country

9.3.5.1. Brazil

9.3.5.2. Argentina

9.3.5.3. Others

9.4. Europe

9.4.1. Europe Disinfectants Market, By Composition

9.4.2. Europe Disinfectants Market, By Type

9.4.3. Europe Disinfectants Market, By Application

9.4.4. Europe Disinfectants Market, By End User

9.4.5. By Country

9.4.5.1. Germany

9.4.5.2. France

9.4.5.3. United Kingdom

9.4.5.4. Spain

9.4.5.5. Others

9.5. Middle East and Africa

9.5.1. Middle East and Africa Disinfectants Market, By Composition

9.5.2. Middle East and Africa Disinfectants Market, By Type

9.5.3. Middle East and Africa Disinfectants Market, By Application

9.5.4. Middle East and Africa Disinfectants Market, By End User

9.5.5. By Country

9.5.5.1. Saudi Arabia

9.5.5.2. Israel

9.5.5.3. UAE

9.5.5.4. Others

9.6. Asia Pacific

9.6.1. Asia Pacific Disinfectants Market, By Composition

9.6.2. Asia Pacific Disinfectants Market, By Type

9.6.3. Asia Pacific Disinfectants Market, By Application

9.6.4. Asia Pacific Disinfectants Market, By End User

9.6.5. By Country

9.6.5.1. China

9.6.5.2. Japan

9.6.5.3. South Korea

9.6.5.4. India

9.6.5.5. Others



10. Competitive Environment and Analysis

10.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

10.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

10.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

10.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



11. Company Profiles

11.1. 3M

11.2. Johnson & Johnson

11.3. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

11.4. Cantel Medical

11.5. Ecolab

11.6. Procter & Gamble

11.7. STERIS plc.

11.8. The Clorox Company

11.9. Diversey, Inc

11.10. CarroLLClean



