NOMBRE DE DROITS DE VOTE ET ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL SOCIAL  
 nov-19déc-19janv-20févr-20mars-20avr-20
Nombre d'actions composant le capital 573410757522185753040575529857552985771106
Nombre d'actions propres151754150242150172150877150455149991
Nombre total de droits de vote théorique710134471198607108155710500570964847108387
Nombre total de droits de vote exerçable694959069696186957983695412869460296958396

Pièce jointe