New York, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dermatological Therapeutics Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05891585/?utm_source=GNW

Skin conditions pose significant threat to patient’s well-being, mental health, ability to function, and social participation. The increasing incidence of dermatological diseases and increasing levels of awareness-related disease progression, etiology, and available therapies are leading to high growth of dermatological therapeutics.



Key Market Trends

Atopic Dermatitis Segment is Expected to Register Robust Growth



Atopic dermatitis is a widespread chronic inflammatory skin condition that can affect patients of all ages, and is the result of multiple environmental, immunological, genetic, and pharmacologic factors. The disease mostly flares up when the patient is around the things that cause allergic reactions. The malfunctioning in the immune system of the human body, due to asthma, is also a major causes for atopic dermatitis. Due to several lifestyle factors, the global burden of atopic dermatitis is increasing rapidly, which is, in turn, fueling the growth of the segment.



North America Dominates the Market, in Terms of Revenue, and Asia-Pacific is Expected to Register Rapid Growth



North America is expected to lead the global market. Increasing healthcare expenditure, awareness about skin diseases, and strong presence of pharmaceutical companies are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in North America. In the Asia-Pacific region, the ever-increasing pool of the patient population, increasing awareness, and increasing disposable incomes are expected to be pivotal to the robust market growth in the region.



Competitive Landscape

Many new players are emerging in this market, as a result of a number of growth opportunities. Forthcoming patent expiries of major drugs are leading to increased competition, and is further driving the market, especially in the generic sector. The overall dermatological diagnostics and therapeutics industry is forecast to witness tremendous growth, with several generic players controlling significant market share in the developing regions.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- 3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05891585/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001