This new report depicts that the global 5G infrastructure market is predicted to surge at a CAGR of 30.62% over the projected period 2019-2025.



The growing internet penetration, along with the booming wearable & connected devices segment, is the driving factor of the global 5G infrastructure market. But, regulatory issues from local authorities regarding the deployment of small cells, which is essential for the 5G rollout, are restraining the market growth. The complex upgradation of the physical layer of the network architecture is another market restraint. Lack of 5G compatibility devices is likely to challenge the 5G infrastructure market growth. However, the growing need for enhanced connectivity for industrial automation, along with the rising trend of content streaming, is expected to create opportunities for the global market.



The global market report covers the countries from North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.



Asia-Pacific is likely to be the fastest-growing region for the 5G infrastructure market in the coming years. The region is also the largest 5G infrastructure market in the world. The growing demand for the Internet of Things (IoT) in the Asia-Pacific countries, including Japan, China and South Korea, is the main factor driving the growth of the 5G infrastructure market in the region. Besides, the rising demand for smart cities in India and ASEAN countries is also aiding the growth of the 5G infrastructure market in the region.



The major companies in the 5G infrastructure market are Intel Corporation, MediaTek Inc, NTT Docomo Inc, AT&T Intellectual Property, Vodafone Group, Cisco Systems Inc, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, Verizon, Orange, Qualcomm Technologies Inc, Nokia and Samsung.



Nokia is a Finnish multinational company that manufactures mobile devices, location-based technologies, network infrastructure and advanced technologies businesses throughout the world. Nokia has four business operation segments, including global services, mobile broadband, HERE and technologies. The company is also involved in converging internet and communications industries. It provides products & services that enable consumers to experience navigation, music, video, imaging, television, games and business mobility. The company is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.



