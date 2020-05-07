Dublin, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dietary Supplement Market 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to a new report on the global dietary supplement market, the industry is likely to augment at a CAGR of 8.91% in the forthcoming period 2019-2028.



Since there is an increase in health awareness among the people, considerable growth in the demand for supplements is witnessed in the health & wellness industry. The growing sports and medical nutrition segments, coupled with the prevalence of active living, is also aiding the global market growth. Key opportunities like the demand for nutraceutical products in the e-commerce domain and the increasing attention towards plant-based supplements must be leveraged so as to gain the projected growth. However, easily available counterfeit products and regulatory concerns are restraining the market growth. In addition, the rising demand for functional foods and damaging publicity of the products regarding its efficacy are affecting the market growth.



The global market report covers the countries from North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.



According to the geographical landscape, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region for the dietary supplement market in the forecasted years. The growing geriatric population and their need for these products, coupled with the increasing health-consciousness and lifestyle changes among the general public in countries like China, Japan, Australia and India, are the main factors driving the growth of the dietary supplement market in Asia-Pacific. Moreover, the government in China has been taking several initiatives to promote the adoption of dietary supplements in the country, thereby helping the regional market growth.



The major companies in the dietary supplement market are Blackmores Group, Herbalife International Inc, Abbott, Glanbia plc, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Sanofi, Nature's Bounty, Bayer AG, Suntory Holdings Limited, Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd, General Nutrition Centers Inc, Amway, Pfizer Inc, Merck KGaA and GlaxoSmithKline plc.



Amway is a company providing different consumer products via independent business owners. The company provides beauty products, nutrition supplements, bath & body products, home products, food & beverages and fragrances. It also offers dietary supplements, sports nutrition products, vitamins & minerals and weight management products. The company has a business presence in several regions, including the Americas, Europe and Southeast Asia.



