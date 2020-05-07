From: FENIX OUTDOOR INTERNATIONAL AG Date: 2020-05-07 Re: ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the Annual General meeting of Fenix Outdoor International AG, 7 May 2020, following decisions were made:

Approval of the Annual Report 2019.

No distribution of dividend this year

Discharge to the members of the Board of Directors and the Senior Executives for their actions taken in the financial year 2019.

Re election of Mr. Mats Olsson, Mr. Ulf Gustafsson, Mr. Sebastian von Wallwitz, Mrs. Susanne Nordin and Mr. Rolf Schmid as members of the Board of Directors.

Re-election of Mr. Martin Nordin as Chairman Board of Directors.

Re-election of Mr. Ulf Gustafsson and Mrs. Susanne Nordin as members of the Compensation Committee.

Re election of Mr. Philippe Meyer, attorney at law, as Independent Proxy ( with respect to General Meetings of Shareholders to be held in Switzerland) and Mr. Lars Sandberg, attorney at law, as Independent Proxy (with respect to General Meetings of Shareholders to be held in Sweden).

Re election of Ernst & Young Ltd (CHE-491.907.686), in Zürich, as auditor for a term until the conclusion of the next ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

Compensation: Approval of the total compensation to the Board of Directors for the financial year 2021 of EUR 1 400 000. Approval of the total fixed compensation to the Senior Executives for the financial year 2021 of EUR 2 500 000. Approval of the total variable compensation to the Senior Executives for the financial year 2019 of EUR 478 000.



The Executive Chairman of Fenix Outdoor International AG, Mr. Martin Nordin also informed about major events related to 2019 and the first quarter of 2020.

Contact person Martin Nordin, Executive Chairman +41 797 99 27 58

