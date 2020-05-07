Dublin, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wound Closure & Advanced Wound Care Global Market - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The wound closure and advanced wound care global market is expected to reach $25,527.8 million by 2026 growing at a mid single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026, due to increasing prevalence of acute and chronic wounds, escalating number of surgical procedures associated with highly prevalent lifestyle and chronic diseases, rapidly increasing geriatric population, increasing demand for highly efficient, scarless and sophisticated wound management products from the value-centric patient population, increasing R&D spending for developing innovative and technologically advanced products, growing economies and increasing demand for better healthcare facilities in emerging markets. The wound closure and advanced wound care market is segmented by wound type, product, application, end-user and geography.



The Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in wound closure and advanced wound care market in 2019 and is expected to grow at a high single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 due to elevating acute and chronic wounds burden in the region, escalating number of surgical procedures associated with highly prevalent chronic diseases, increasing geriatric population, increasing demand for better healthcare facilities, increasing penetration of reimbursement schemes in developing countries, elevating demand for better healthcare facilities from the population in the region, growing economies of the region, availability of various kinds of wound management products and increasing patient awareness of these products and increasing medical tourism prospects of the region.



The wound closure and advanced wound care global market is fragmented without a dominant major player in the market that offers lots of opportunities for low barrier entry for small and medium-sized companies with distinct products in the market. Some of the major players in wound closure and advanced wound care market include Medtronic PLC (Ireland), 3M Company (U.S.), Smith & Nephew PLC (U.K.), Johnson & Johnson (J&J) (U.S.), Baxter International Inc. (U.S.), Molnlycke Holding AB (Sweden), Convatec Inc. (U.K.), Paul Hartmann AG (Germany), Integra LifeSciences Corporation (U.S.), Cardinal Health Inc. (U.S.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Coloplast Group (Denmark) and others.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction

2.1 Key Takeaways

2.2 Scope of the Report

2.3 Report Description

2.4 Markets Covered

2.5 Stakeholders

2.6 Research Methodology

2.6.1 Market Size Estimation

2.6.2 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.6.3 Secondary Sources

2.6.4 Primary Sources

2.6.5 Key Data Points from Secondary Sources

2.6.6 Key Data Points from Primary Sources

2.6.7 Assumptions



3 Market Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 Factors Influencing Market

3.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities

3.3.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Acute and Chronic Wounds

3.3.1.2 Increase in Surgical Procedural Volume

3.3.1.3 Elevating Demand for Biologics in Wound Care

3.3.1.4 Emergence of Technically Advanced Products

3.3.1.5 Increase in Aging Population and Prevalence of Lifestyle Diseases

3.3.1.6 Acquisitions to Open An Array of Opportunities for the Market to Flourish

3.3.2 Restraints and Threats

3.3.2.1 Lack of Professionals in Handling the Sophisticated Advanced Wound Closure and Wound Care Techniques

3.3.2.2 High Cost of Advanced Wound Closure and Wound Care Devices

3.3.2.3 Adverse Effects of Wound Closure and Wound Care Devices

3.3.2.4 Unfavorable Reimbursement Policies in Developing Nations

3.3.2.5 Stringent Regulatory Bodies Guiding the Wound Closure and Advanced Wound Care Manufacturers

3.3.2.6 Increasing Preference for Minimally Invasive Surgeries

3.4 Regulatory Affairs

3.4.1 International Organization for Standardization

3.4.1.1 ISO 9001: 2015 Quality Management System

3.4.1.2 ISO 13485 Medical Devices

3.4.1.3 ISO 10993 Biological Evaluation of Medical Devices

3.4.1.4 ISO 14971 Risk Management of Medical Devices

3.4.1.5 IEC 60601-1 Medical Electrical Equipment Standard

3.4.1.6 IEC 60601-1-11 Home Care Safety

3.4.2 Astm International Standards

3.4.3 U.S.

3.4.4 Canada

3.4.5 Europe

3.4.6 Japan

3.4.7 China

3.4.8 India

3.5 Clinical Trials

3.6 Technological Advancements

3.6.1 Nanoparticle Based Wound Healing

3.6.2 Smart Wound Dressings

3.6.3 Gene Therapy

3.6.4 3D Bioink Printer

3.6.5 Bioactive Glasses in Wound Repair

3.6.6 Stem Cell Technology

3.6.7 Biochips for Wound Healing

3.6.8 Micro Anchor Technology

3.7 Porter'S Five Force Analysis

3.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

3.7.2 Threat of Substitutes

3.7.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.7.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.7.5 Competitive Rivalry

3.8 Supply Chain Analysis

3.9 Reimbursement Scenario

3.10 Funding Scenario

3.11 Biomaterials

3.12 Single Use V/S Reusable Devices

3.13 Market Share Analysis by Major Players

3.13.1 Wound Closure and Advanced Wound Care Global Market Share Analysis

3.13.2 Sealants, Adhesives and Hemostats Global Market Share Analysis

3.13.3 Advanced Wound Dressings Global Market Share Analysis

3.13.4 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Global Market Share Analysis

3.13.5 Engineered Skin Substitutes and Biologics Global Market Share Analysis

3.14 Wound Closure and Advanced Wound Care Company Comparison Table by Product Type, Product Name and Application

3.14.1 Wound Closure Devices

3.14.2 Sealants, Adhesives and Haemostats

3.14.3 Wound Care Devices

3.14.4 Biologics and Advanced Wound Dressings



4 Wound Closure and Advanced Wound Care Global Market, by Wound Type

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Acute Wound

4.3 Chronic Wound



5 Wound Closure and Advanced Wound Care Global Market, by Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Wound Closure and Wound Care Devices

5.2.1 Sutures

5.2.1.1 Sutures by Operational Mode

5.2.1.1.1 Manual Sutures

5.2.1.1.2 Automated Suturing Devices

5.2.1.2 Sutures by Material Type

5.2.1.2.1 Absorbable Sutures

5.2.1.2.2 Non-Absorbable Sutures

5.2.2 Wound Closure Strips

5.2.3 Staples

5.2.4 Ligating Clips

5.2.5 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT)

5.2.6 Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (Hot)

5.2.7 Energy Based Devices

5.3 Advanced Wound Closure and Biologics

5.3.1 Sealants and Adhesives

5.3.1.1 Natural Sealants and Adhesives

5.3.1.1.1 Collagen Sealants and Adhesives

5.3.1.1.2 Albumin Sealants and Adhesives

5.3.1.1.3 Gelatin Sealants and Adhesives

5.3.1.1.4 Fibrin Sealants and Adhesives

5.3.1.1.5 Other Natural Sealants and Adhesives

5.3.1.2 Synthetic Sealants and Adhesives

5.3.1.2.1 Cyanoacrylate Sealants and Adhesives

5.3.1.2.2 Hydrogels Sealants and Adhesives

5.3.1.2.3 Other Synthetic Sealants and Adhesives

5.3.2 Haemostats

5.3.2.1 Mechanical Haemostats

5.3.2.2 Active Haemostats

5.3.2.3 Flowable Haemostats

5.3.2.4 Fibrin Haemostats

5.3.3 Engineered Skin Substitutes

5.3.4 Growth Factors

5.4 Advanced Wound Dressing

5.4.1 Foam Dressing

5.4.2 Hydrocolloid Dressing

5.4.3 Film Dressing

5.4.4 Antimicrobial Dressing

5.4.5 Hydrogel Dressing

5.4.6 Other Advanced Wound Dressing



6 Wound Closure and Advanced Wound Care Global Market, by Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Burns

6.3 Ulcers

6.3.1 Pressure Ulcers

6.3.2 Venous Leg Ulcers

6.3.3 Diabetic Foot Ulcers

6.3.4 Arterial Ulcers

6.4 Surgical Wounds

6.5 Traumatic Lacerations

6.6 Radionecrosis



7 Wound Closure and Advanced Wound Care Global Market, by End-User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hospitals and ASC

7.3 Clinics and Community Healthcare Services

7.4 Other End-User



8 Regional Analysis

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 APAC

8.5 RoW



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Product Launch

9.3 Acquisition

9.4 Product Approval

9.5 Partnerships and Expansions

9.6 Others



10 Major Companies

10.1 3M Company

10.1.1 Overview

10.1.2 Financials

10.1.3 Product Portfolio

10.1.4 Key Developments

10.1.5 Business Strategy

10.1.6 SWOT Analysis

10.2 Baxter International, Inc.

10.3 B. Braun Melsungen AG

10.4 Cardinal Health Inc.

10.5 Coloplast Group

10.6 Convatec Inc.

10.7 Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation

10.8 Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon)

10.9 Medtronic Public Limited Company

10.10 Molnlycke Holding Ab

10.11 Paul Hartmann AG

10.12 Smith & Nephew plc



Companies Mentioned



