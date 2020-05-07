New York, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "WiGig Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05891581/?utm_source=GNW

g. Bluetooth), or they are subject to inconsistent performance due to interference and congestion (e.g. Wi-Fi). However, newer standards are emerging, such as 802.22ad or WiGig, which aim to solve both the problems for short-range communication between devices. ?

- In order to complement the enhancements to Wi-Fi Certified ac, Wi-Fi Alliance introduced Wi-Fi Certified WiGigin 2009 to accelerate the commercial availability of WiGig devices. WiGig operates in the less-crowded 60 GHz frequency band, which enables extremely high-performance, multi-gigabit connectivity, and low latency for a range of applications, such as wireless docking, augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR), multimedia streaming, gaming, and networking.

- WiGig is expected to be one of the main options for quick and easy data delivery, without the need for a physical wired connection. As it does not pass through walls and has a very short range, it is more useful for transfers within a short range and does not replace or directly supersede Wi-Fi or cellular directly. Many consumer electronic devices can be capable of multi-mode Wi-Fi and WiGig.

- Many countries have assigned 7 GHz or more spectrum in the 60 GHz band, which is either unlicensed (like the present Wi-Fi at 2.4 GHz) or lightly licensed. For example, in the United Kingdom and the United States, the 57-64 GHz band is license-exempt. The 64-66 GHz band is lightly licensed in the United Kingdom, which means that the users should notify the regulator where and when they use the frequency, although there is no fee for using it.?



Key Market Trends

Rising Adoption of High-resolution Videos to Significantly Drive the Market



- With the 5G technology expected to be the most significant next-generation cellular network technology in 2020, especially in the urban areas, the adoption of OTT (over-the-top) content is expected to increase. ?

- Furthermore, with the latest OTT trends, streaming 4K video takes up to around 30 Mbps on internet bandwidth. In order to stream high-resolution video, one must have at least double the currently available bandwidth, which is unusual for the consumer-grade internet connections. However, with the launch of 5G, the extra bandwidth is expected to make 4K and VR (virtual reality) streaming to be the defining features during the forecast period. The increased demand for high-resolution video is expected to lead to the adoption of superior wireless networking standards, such as WiGig. ?

- In the past, the technology companies, such as Wilocity and DisplayLink, demonstrated WiGig-enabled 4K graphics and video at Intel’s developers’ forum. Furthermore, wireless video streaming in the millimeter-wave range received a lot of attention in both the academic and industrial communities. ?

- The 60 GHz frequency range offers numerous advantages. The 7 GHz bandwidth (58-65 GHz) has been made available, which enables multi-Gbit/s high-definition (HD) video streaming in an uncompressed, or less compressed, manner.



Asia-Pacific to Register the Highest Market Growth



- In recent years, there was increased emphasis on the high-speed internet and 5G network. China, Japan, Taiwan, India, and Australia, among other countries, are the major driving countries in the region for the same.?

- China has an established ecosystem for 5G, and it is expected to grow further during the forecast period. However, the 5G technology is expected to serve as a hotspot technology in existence with the current mobile broadband and register a gradual growth in the country.

- Seeking growth opportunities, companies in the region are also looking forward to entering the market with their WiGig products. For instance, in January 2020, Fujikura, a Japan-based electrical equipment manufacturer, announced its plans to start shipping its sample for a 60GHz millimeter-wave wireless communication module for application in gaming VR/AR, achieving a wireless communication at 2 Gbps. Additionally, in October 2019, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd announced its plan to develop an RF module for the Telegraph project by Facebook.?

- Taiwan remains the leading country in the semiconductor foundry business. To some extent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. remains the world’s largest foundry, and it recorded a revenue of up to USD 35 billion in 2018. Additionally, Taiwan is home to the world’s third-largest foundry, United Microelectronics Corp., and the sixth-largest company in the foundry, by sales, Powerchip Technology Corp. TSMC, UMC, and Powerchip together make Taiwan the largest market for this industry, closely followed by another emerging Asian giant in this space, China.



Competitive Landscape

The WiGig market is fragmented in nature, as the global players are competing to innovate the technology to remove the market challenges, which can hamper the current growth. The key players are Intel Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., etc.



- January 2020 - Fujikura Ltd started shipping the samples of its 60 GHz millimeter-wave wireless communication module, which utilizes high gain phased array to deliver high-speed wireless communication in a 60 GHz frequency band, unlike 4G that uses a sub 6 GHz frequency band. This module can be used in various applications, including video transmission and VR/AR, due to its high-speed.

- December 2019 - Qualcomm introduced a Snapdragon 8c’s Kryo 490 CPU, designed with an X24 LTE modem to offer 30% better performance than the Snapdragon 850 and 10-30% lower than the 8cx. The company replaced Wi-Fi 6 from the spec with 802.11ac Wave 2 and 60 GHz 802.11ad WiGig. ?



