May 7, 2020
The Combined General Meeting of May 7, 2020 adopts all resolutions
Edenred’s Combined General Meeting was today held at the Group’s registered office, chaired by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bertrand Dumazy. Exceptionally, the Meeting took place without the physical presence of shareholders, due to the Covid-19 epidemic and the health measures taken by the French government in response. Thanks to the system allowing shareholders to participate remotely prior to the Meeting, the quorum stood at 79.57%.
The General Meeting adopted all the resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors, notably:
Therefore, Edenred’s Board of Directors now comprises 11 members and complies with the AFEP-MEDEF Code with regard to gender balance and director independence. Directors whose names are followed by an asterisk (*) are independent directors:
A group taking action alongside people at work amid the Covid-19 epidemic
Faced with the impact of the Covid-19 epidemic in the 46 countries where the Group operates, Edenred’s 10,000 employees are working hard on five priorities:
A resilient group
A leading digital services and payments platform and the everyday companion for people at work, Edenred has strong fundamentals that will enable it to stay resilient through the challenging times brought about by Covid-19 and create new opportunities from the crisis:
A replay of the General Meeting, as well as the detailed results of the votes, are accessible on Edenred’s website (www.edenred.com, Investors/Shareholders section, then General Meeting). A summary will be available online shortly.
Edenred is a leading services and payments platform and the everyday companion for people at work, connecting 50 million employees and 2 million partner merchants in 46 countries via more than 850,000 corporate clients.
Edenred offers specific-purpose payment solutions for food (meal vouchers), fleet and mobility (fuel cards, commuter vouchers), incentives (gift vouchers, employee engagement platforms) and corporate payments (virtual cards). These solutions enhance employee well-being and purchasing power, improve companies’ attractiveness and efficiency, and vitalize the employment market and the local economy.
Edenred’s 10,000 employees are committed to making the world of work a connected ecosystem that is safer, more efficient and more user-friendly every day.
In 2019, thanks to its global technology assets, the Group managed €31 billion in business volume, primarily carried out via mobile applications, online platforms and cards.
Edenred is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and included in the following indices: CAC Next 20, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and MSCI Europe.
Edenred is celebrating its tenth anniversary in 2020.
Formats available: