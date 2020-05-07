The Annual General Meeting of the stockholders in AKVA group ASA was conducted on 7 May 2020.

Please find attached the minutes from the Annual General Meeting.

Dated: 7 May 2020
AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com

CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer
Phone:+47 51 77 85 00
Mobile:+47 91 37 62 20
E-mail:knesse@akvagroup.com


Andreas Pierre HatjoullisChief Financial Officer
Phone:+47 51 77 85 00
Mobile:+47 92 69 99 33
E-mail:aphatjoullis@akvagroup.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments