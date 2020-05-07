The Annual General Meeting of the stockholders in AKVA group ASA was conducted on 7 May 2020.
Please find attached the minutes from the Annual General Meeting.
Dated: 7 May 2020
AKVA group ASA
CONTACTS:
|Knut Nesse
|Chief Executive Officer
|Phone:
|+47 51 77 85 00
|Mobile:
|+47 91 37 62 20
|E-mail:
|knesse@akvagroup.com
|Andreas Pierre Hatjoullis
|Chief Financial Officer
|Phone:
|+47 51 77 85 00
|Mobile:
|+47 92 69 99 33
|E-mail:
|aphatjoullis@akvagroup.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Bryne, NORWAY
