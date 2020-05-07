Talenom Plc, Manager's Transactions 7 May 2020 at 18:55

Talenom Plc: Manager's Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name:Eeroplan OyLegal Person
Position:Closely associated person
 
Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer
Name:Karjula Eero Jaakko Johannes
Position:Member of the Board/Deputy member
 
   
Initial Notification 
Reference number:7437008E4R0N45B8J675_20200507172010_6
   
Issuer
Name:Talenom Oyj
LEI:7437008E4R0N45B8J675
   
Transaction details
Transaction date:2020-05-07
Venue:NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Nature of the transaction:Acquisition
 
Instrument:Share
ISIN:FI4000153580
 
Volume:1358
Unit price:7.10000 Euro
Volume:16
Unit price:7.10000 Euro
Volume:10
Unit price:7.10000 Euro
Volume:1428
Unit price:7.10000 Euro
 
Aggregated transactions
Volume:2812
Volume weighted average price:7.10000 Euro