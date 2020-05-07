Talenom Plc, Manager's Transactions 7 May 2020 at 18:55
Talenom Plc: Manager's Transactions
|Person subject to the notification requirement
|Name:
|Eeroplan Oy
|Legal Person
|Position:
|Closely associated person
|Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer
|Name:
|Karjula Eero Jaakko Johannes
|Position:
|Member of the Board/Deputy member
|Initial Notification
|Reference number:
|7437008E4R0N45B8J675_20200507172010_6
|Issuer
|Name:
|Talenom Oyj
|LEI:
|7437008E4R0N45B8J675
|Transaction details
|Transaction date:
|2020-05-07
|Venue:
|NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
|Nature of the transaction:
|Acquisition
|Instrument:
|Share
|ISIN:
|FI4000153580
|Volume:
|1358
|Unit price:
|7.10000 Euro
|Volume:
|16
|Unit price:
|7.10000 Euro
|Volume:
|10
|Unit price:
|7.10000 Euro
|Volume:
|1428
|Unit price:
|7.10000 Euro
|Aggregated transactions
|Volume:
|2812
|Volume weighted average price:
|7.10000 Euro
Talenom Oyj
Helsinki, FINLAND
Logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: