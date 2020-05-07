LOS ANGELES, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wyze Labs Inc. (Wyze), a Seattle-based smart home technology startup, today announced a strategic partnership with connected safety technology company Noonlight to bring Wyze customers an added layer of home security.



Wyze is committed to making smart home technology more accessible through its offering of affordable connected home devices. The company’s well-known home security cameras give customers on-the-go access to real-time, high-definition home video and audio feeds when they’re away. Now, through its partnership with Noonlight, Wyze is giving customers the ability to seamlessly dispatch emergency services to their homes with the tap of a button – no 911 call required.

Noonlight’s platform gives connected home companies like Wyze a suite of tools to offer their customers enhanced emergency response and monitoring features. Wyze’s motion alerts and live video feeds now give customers the option to instantly involve Noonlight’s certified emergency dispatchers when emergency services are needed, who coordinate with local safety agencies and first responders on customers’ behalf to ensure the situation is promptly handled.

"We chose Noonlight as our partner of choice to enable our three million customers to request emergency assistance at a moment's notice,” said Frederik Delacourt, Senior Director of Technology and Services at Wyze. “Noonlight's vision for the service, understanding of the market, technical implementations and experienced operations were enough to convince us to move forward. In just a few months, we have been able to create the first version of our emergency response and align on strategic directions to make emergency situations easier to handle."

“We believe all connected devices should have the power to get people help when they need it," said Nick Droege, co-founder of Noonlight. "We’re proud to play a role in making important features like emergency response accessible and easy to integrate for partners like Wyze.”

About Wyze Labs

Based in Seattle, WA, Wyze Labs was born out of the belief that quality smart home technology should be accessible to everyone. The company dedicates itself to making high-quality products that are easy to use and have the features customers care about at a fraction of the price. Its first two products, Wyze Cam and Wyze Cam Pan, both indoor smart cameras, and related accessories are available to purchase on its website https://wyze.com/ and on Amazon.com.

About Noonlight

Noonlight uses advanced technology to protect and comfort people so they can live freely. Launched in 2013 as a mobile application, Noonlight has since grown into a connected safety platform — partnering with products and services to enable safety and emergency response capabilities for their customers via a proprietary API. Noonlight's technology works everywhere in the United States, allowing users to quickly get help in any situation, without requiring a 911 call or the ability to talk or text. For more information visit www.noonlight.com

