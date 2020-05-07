Lannion, May 7, 2020 – 6:00pm

LUMIBIRD: BROADCAST OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF 15 MAY 2020

Lumibird’s general meeting will be held as a closed session on Friday May 15, 2020 from 2:30pm (CET). It will be streamed on the Lumibird’s website (www.lumibird.com) and will then be available for 45 days.

Shareholders are invited to vote by post or online. The voting period is open until May 14 (3pm CET) for online votes and until May 12 (date for paper forms to be received at the following address: CACEIS Corporate Trust (service Assemblées) Madame Hassina FEDDAL, 14 rue Rouget de Lisle - 92862 Issy-les-Moulineaux Cedex 09 Fax : +33 (0)1 49 08 05 82 or 83) for postal votes.

Shareholders can also appoint the Chairman as their proxy. In this context, there is no need to request an admission card.

The webcast of the Annual General Meeting will be available on Lumibird's website, in Finance > Regulated information 2020 > Proxy material for AGMs



Next date: H1 2020 revenues on July 27, 2020 after close of trading









LUMIBIRD is one of the world's leading specialists in lasers. With 50 years of experience and a mastering of solid state laser, laser diodes and fiber laser technologies, the Group designs, manufactures and markets high performance lasers for scientific (laboratories and universities), industrial (manufacturing, defense, Lidar sensors) and medical (ophthalmology) markets.

Born from the combination of Keopsys Group with Quantel in October 2017, LUMIBIRD has more than 560 employees and over €110 million of revenues and is present in Europe, America and Asia.

LUMIBIRD shares are listed on the Euronext Paris B Compartment. FR0000038242 – LBIRD www.lumibird.com



Contacts

LUMIBIRD

Marc Le Flohic

Chairman and CEO

Tel. +33(0) 1 69 29 17 00

info@lumibird.com LUMIBIRD

Aude Nomblot-Gourhand

Secretary General – CFO

Tel. +33(0) 1 69 29 17 00

info@lumibird.com Calyptus

Mathieu Calleux

Investors Relations

Tel. +33(1) 53 65 37 91

lumibird@calyptus.net

Attachment