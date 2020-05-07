New York, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Air Traffic Management Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05891579/?utm_source=GNW



- In addition, the growing emphasis on the modernization of air traffic management infrastructure is also driving the growth of the market.

- However, various operational challenges in air traffic management and related modernization projects are challenging market growth.



Key Market Trends

Hardware Segment Registered the Largest Market Share in 2019



In segmentation by component, the Hardware segment has the largest share in the market as of 2019. The construction of new airports and the expansion of existing airports have generated the demand for air traffic management hardware, all around the world. ?Several airports are also replacing aging hardware equipment with new advanced equipment to enhance the efficiency of air traffic management operations. Over the years, hardware costs have reduced, and reliability has increased primarily due to technological advancements. ? The construction of new ATC towers during the forecast period will generate demand for ATC equipment. For in November 2019, Serbia and Montenegro Air Traffic Services announced its plan to start the construction of a new air traffic control tower at Serbia’s Konstantin Veliki Airport in Nis in 2021. Likewise, the construction of a new ATC tower in Kolkata airport, India, is expected to be completed before the end of 2020. However, the procurement and installation of communication, surveillance and navigation equipment will be completed by 2021. ? Such developments are anticipated to drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period. ? However, the Software segment is projected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Air traffic control (ATC) systems are sophisticated software systems. With the growing demand for automation and the need for common platform for sharing data, the demand for software is increasing at a steady pace and will continue to do so during the forecast period.? Several companies are developing advanced software solutions that can ease the different operations within the air traffic management.? With the construction of new airports and control towers, along with the shift towards automation for air traffic management, the demand for software will increase rapidly during the forecast period.?



Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market during the Forecast Period



During the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific is projected to dominate the market by growing with the highest CAGR. The region also accounted for the highest market share in terms of geography in 2019. The growth in the markets of China and India is projected to be the biggest driver for the region. Despite being equipped with some of the world’s largest airports, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) aims to add another 215 to reach a target of 450 by 2035. China envisions to construct an average of 14 airports annually until 2035 to help in transforming the country’s aviation industry into a strategic asset of its economy. ?The construction of new airports would facilitate the creation of new routes and induction of new aircraft fleet to address the additional passenger traffic. Such developments would bolster the adoption of sophisticated air traffic management systems to ensure high levels of safety and operational efficiency in the country. In addition, a similar increase in passenger volume and adjoining demand from airline customers, as well as new Air Traffic Management requirements and environmental regulations, urge the Indian airports to continuously adapt and improve its infrastructure and operations. Digital transformation is reshaping the Indian airport industry, through the integration of Internet of Things (IoT) enabled technologies to help airports to optimize their operations and enable safe and timely passenger travel. In February 2020, the Indian Government launched the Regional Air Connectivity Scheme, which aims to facilitate regional connectivity through financial support and infrastructure development. ?In addition, the government plans to establish around 100 airports by 2035, with a potential investment of INR 4 trillion. Among them, 70 airports will be at new locations while the rest will be second airports or expansion of existing airfields to handle commercial flights. Such developments would necessitate the construction of additional ATC towers and thereby drive the growth prospects of the air traffic management market in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. ?



Competitive Landscape

The air traffic management market is highly fragmented, with many local as well as international players providing various ATM hardware, software as well as services.? SITA, Honeywell International, L3 Harris Technologies, Inc., Thales Group, and Northrop Grumman Corporation are some of the prominent players in the market studied. ?Players are concentrating on the launch of secure products that have the capability to learn and improve themselves through built-in AI technology. Most Software producers are using AI to improve efficiency and speed to access important data on the database. Key players are expected to benefit from the partnership with local producers of ATM systems, parts and components as well as third-party software manufacturers of ATM systems.? The COVID lockdown situation across the world is expected to delay the existing projects and planned projects by half a year, as communities and government companies reel with the after-effects of the manufacturing and production shutdown. The impact of the same may be visible directly on raw material and logistics and project completion. Governments are expected to, for the time being, shift focus away from aviation procurement toward equipment for disease control and protection from infection and may divert budget allocated for various ATM equipment toward these or use emergency funds, which can reduce future procurement volume or delay aviation infrastructure construction projects, which might have short term effects on the revenues of the players.



