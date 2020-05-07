New York, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Food Authentication Testing Market Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05867457/?utm_source=GNW

This, in turn, has led the food manufacturers to opt for food authentication techniques as the most effective way to differentiate their products from conventional offerings, to capture substantial shares in the market.

- However, the complexity to maintain the authenticity of the end product, considering identification and management from each stakeholder of the supply chain, makes the food manufacturers opt out of authentication testing. Moreover, testing, primarily being a voluntary adoption, is perceived to be an extra expense for small manufacturers of the developing regions, like Asia-Pacific and Africa. The testing method poses a budget constraint for the food companies, further posing a restraint to the market.



Key Market Trends

Shielding from the Increasing Cases of Food Frauds



The growing competition among the food manufacturers has helped the global food fraud cases prevail, giving rise to deliberate substitution, tampering, misrepresentation of food products, faulty packaging, or misleading statements about the products. Small players, in order to aid their economic gains, are tampering common food products, such as milk, by using melamine, urea, and other elements.



According to the Ministry of Health, in 2017, about 143,598 kg of fraudulent food was seized by the financial police in Italy, which majorly constituted fruits, pasta, and legumes. Some of the common products that are susceptible to food frauds are olive oil, milk, honey, and saffron. About 16% of the olive oil consumed, worldwide, is fraudulent in its composition, as indicated by the Food Fraud Database. The acknowledgement of such instances has developed a sense of skepticism among the consumers, regarding the purchase of items based on mere claims.



Europe Dominates the Global Food Authentication Market with Asia-Pacific being the Fastest Growing



Based on geography, Europe has led the global market, owing to the presence of highly-active food companies in the region, which willing to comply with the stringent regulations in the market. For instance, The Food Standard Agency (FSA) in United Kingdomn is the regulatory body for assuring best food standards in the country. FSA has established the National Food Crime Unit and Food Fraud Unit to monitor any kind of food frauds related to adulteration or mis-labeling of both imported and local products, and the unit is alert in reporting any illegal non-compliance for immediate action.



There have been several instances of food fraud in China and India in recent years. The fishery and dairy industries in India are highly prone to such cases. Five thousand kilograms of fish preserved with formalin were found in a truck in India. Electronic ID for traceability of products was issued to the aquaculture farmers to prevent the highly prevalent food fraud. therefore, these cases have led to increased food authentication in these asiatic countries



Competitive Landscape

The global market for food authentication testing is fragmented with key players looking for greater market penetration, especially in the developed markets, where the regulatory compliance is strictest and the public awareness regarding food authentication is also high. Eurofins, Intertek Plc, SGS S.A., Thermo Fisher Scientific are some of the major players in the globalfood authentication market.



