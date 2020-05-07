NAIROBI, Kenya, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Smart Farming Market is driven by the huge increase in adoption of technology within farming globally, which is projecting a rise in estimated value from USD 7.53 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 19.75 by 2026, registering a CAGR of 12.81% in the forecast period to 2026.



The Smart Farming Market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the Smart Farming Market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the Smart Farming Market , Also the details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

This publication includes key segmentations of the Smart Farming Market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production

Smart faming can be defined as application of one or more than one technology in the farming process to gain more efficiency and effectiveness. Smart faming is the advanced and innovative way of doing farming to get the maximum output and to reduce the human efforts. Advance technology includes usage of hardware, service and software to the process of farming. The technology includes irrigation management, scouting of crops, harvesting, seeding and many more.

Key Players Mentioned in the Smart Farming Market Research Report:

Deere & Co., Trimble Inc., AGCO Corporation, Raven Industries, GEA Farm Technologies, Lely, Afimilk Ltd., , Vertical Farm Systems, AeroFarms, Signify Holding, Osram Licht AG, Harvest Automation, AKVA Group Farmers Edge Inc., Mavrx Inc., DTN, GeoVisual Analytics, , Aglytix, and 360 Yield Center.

Important study years considered in Smart Farming Market are:

Historical year - 2014-2019;

Base year - 2019;

Forecast period- 2020 to 2026

Market Drivers:

Huge acceptance of technology within the farming as it is more effective and efficient and utilize the resources in the best manner

Rise in the demand for controlling and monitoring the livestock health, which helps in taking proper measures within the growth process.

Huge increase in the population across the globe increases the demand for food. This increases the use of technology and automation within the farming process to get the maximum yield and output.

Market Restraints:

Huge initial capital investment is a big barrier in smart farming as every farmer or person indulged into farming cannot be able to do investment at such a level.

Lack of infrastructure in Asia pacific regions whose major population is into the farming & agricultural related business

Lack of agricultural based technical knowledge & skilled farmer across the globe is one of the major restraints.

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, Swiss farms with the support of AGCO Corporation in software and hardware officially opened swiss future farms. This has been opened to make digital agriculture more strong and feasible by giving educational and consultancy services.

In January 2018, South Dakota State University partnered with raven industry to establish smart agriculture amenities within the south dakota university campus

Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

