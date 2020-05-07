미국 일리노이주 웨스트체스터, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 식품 제조업계에 각종 원료 솔루션을 공급하는 글로벌 리더인 Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR)가 2019년 3분기 실적을 발표했다. 본 보도자료에 제시된 2020년과 2019년도 수치는 미국 일반회계기준(GAAP)에 따른 것으로 당사의 비일반회계기준(non-GAAP) 재무자료상에서 제외된 항목들을 포함한다.

짐 젤리( Jim Zallie ) Ingredion 사장 겸 CEO는 “요즘과 같이 어려운 시기에 Ingredion은 사업을 진행 중인 각 국가 내에서 식품 공급 유지에 핵심적 역할을 하는 기업으로 평가되고 있다”면서 “전 세계 고객들에게 고품질의 원료와 솔루션을 공급하기 위해 노력 중인 우리 회사의 일선 근로자들을 매우 자랑스럽게 생각한다. 또한 전 세계적 위기가 시작된 이후에도 엄청난 에너지와 헌신을 보여준 해외 사업장 직원들에게도 감사의 뜻을 전하고 싶다. 우리는 앞으로 직원들의 안전을 최우선으로 여기고 사업장 소속 국가 내 고객들과 지역 사회를 지원하는 한편 지속적인 사업 유지에 매진할 것”이라고 밝혔다.

* 조정 주당순이익, 조정 영업이익, 조정 법인세 실효세율, 조정 영업현금흐름은 비일반회계기준(non-GAAP) 재무 항목이다. 이러한 비일반회계기준 재무 항목들을 미국 GAAP 항목과 직접적으로 비교하려면 본 보도자료에 포함된 연결재무제표 Supplemental Financial Information의 section II에서 Non-GAAP Information을 참고하면 된다.

젤리 CEO는 이어 “1분기 운영과 실적 결과에 대해 만족스럽게 생각한다. 거시경제적 불안요소에도 불구하고 우리 회사 제품 수요는 여전히 견고하며 스페셜티 포트폴리오 역시 지속적인 성장세를 보이고 있다. 이런 가운데, 2020년에도 목표 달성이 예상되는 Cost Smart 비용 절감 프로그램을 통해 사업 구조를 능률적으로 개선해 운영 효율성을 극대화해 나갈 것이다. 1분기 말에 우리는 Driving Growth Roadmap 을 더욱 발전시키는 차원에서 식물성 스테비아 감미료 분야 글로벌 리더 기업인 PureCircle인수에 합의, 당류 저감 분야 역량을 강화했다”고 덧붙였다.

그는 “2분기에는 소매점에서 주로 판매되는 전통적인 포장식품 원료 수요가 확대될 것으로 전망하고 있다. 자만, 팬데믹 상황으로 인해 외식업계가 크게 타격을 받은 상태이며, 외식업계와 식음료 업계에서 사용하는 원료의 양이 감소할 것으로 예상된다”고 말했다.

그러면서 “우리 회사 역시 전례없는 상황에 직면해 있지만, 회사가 가진 민첩성을 통해 위기를 극복하고 장기적 성장을 위한 입지를 구축하는 한편 가치 창출 역시 지속할 것으로 확인한다”고 밝혔다.

주요 재무정보

주요 비즈니스 리뷰

Ingredion 종합 실적

순매출

영업이익

북미지역

영업이익

남미지역

영업이익

아태지역

영업이익

유럽, 중동 및 아프리카 (EMEA)

영업이익

배당금

2020년 전망

당사는 코로나19에 따른 불확실성에 따라 기존에 내놓았던 2020년 EPS, 운영현금흐름, 순매출 전망이 더 이상 유효하지 않다고 판단했다. 1분기에 코로나19가 우리 회사에 미친 여파는 상대적으로 크지 않았다. 고객들이 외출 금지령을 예상하고 식료품 조기 구매에 나서면서 기존 판매 채널에 대한 공급량이 늘었으며 앞으로도 이들 채널의 판매는 호조를 보일 전망이다. 다만 외식업계의 경우 소비자들의 본격적인 이용 재개 시점이 불투명하기 때문에 불확실성이 아직 남아있는 상태다.

남미지역은 팬데믹이 이제 초기 단계에 진입했기 때문에 외식, 주류, 제과업계가 상당히 부정적인 여파를 받을 것으로 전망된다. 북미지역은 외식업계 수요 감소, 멕시코 정부의 코로나19 관련 보호조치 발동으로 인한 주류업계 수요 감소가 점쳐지고 있다.

EMEA 지역은 유럽의 경우 스페셜티 제품 수요가 견고하지만 파키스탄 지역에 대항 공급량은 줄어들 전망이다. 아태지역은 코로나19 관련 제한조치가 속속 풀리고 있기 때문에 상대적으로 수요가 크게 회복될 것으로 보인다. 다만 회복세가 지속적으로 유지될지 여부는 아직 판단하기 이르다.

올해 신고 법인세 실효세율은 28.5~32%, 조정 법인세 실효세율은 26~27%를 기록할 것으로 전망된다.

설비 투자액은 장비 발주, 공장 가동, 하청업게 근로자 안전성이 보장된다는 전제 하에 2억 2,800만~3억 500만 달러가 될 것으로 예상된다

미래예측진술

이 보도자료는 1933년 제정된 증권법 Section 27A, 1934년 제정된 증권거래법 Section 21E에 의거해 미래예측진술을 포함할 수 있다. 이들 미래예측진술은 면책조항의 적용을 받는다.

미래예측진술에는 당사의 2020년 조정 법인세 실효세율, 설비투자비대한 모든 진술을 포함한다. 이 진술에는 경영진의 계획 혹은 전략 및 목표, 그리고 전술된 사안들에 대한 추정, 기대 혹은 믿음이 포함된다. 미래예측진술들은 ‘아마도’, ‘~할 것’, ‘~해야 한다’, ‘예상한다’, ‘추정한다’, ‘믿는다’, ‘계획하다’, ‘기획하다’, ‘추산하다’, ‘기대하다’, ‘의도하다’, ‘지속하다’, ‘임시’, ‘예측’, ‘추진하다’, ‘기회’, ‘잠재력’, ‘일시적’, 기타 유사한 표현이나 부정적인 표현에 의해 구별된다. 본 보도자료에서 역사적 사실, 혹은 이와 관련된 진술을 제외한 모든 진술은 미래예측진술이다.

미래예측진술들은 현재 상황 혹은 기대치에 기반하지만 내재된 리스크와 불확실성을 담고 있으며, 이중 대부분은 예상이 어렵고 당사가 제어하기 힘든 요소들이다. 당사는 이러한 미래예측진술에 반영된 자체적 예상치들이 타당한 추정에 기반하고 있다고 판단한다. 다만 당사의 예상치들이 모두 입증될 것이라는 보장은 없기 때문에 투자자들은 이 부분에 주의해야 한다.

실제 결과나 상황은 여러가지 요인들로 인해 미래예측진술에서 표현되거나 암시된 것과 실질적으로 달라질 수 있다. 여기에는 액상과당 등의 제품에 대한 소비 취향 변화, 남미 지역 정치경제, 환율 상황과 유럽 지역 정치경제 상황 등 글로벌 경제 상황과 이것이 당사 판매량과 제품 가격 책정에 미칠 영향, 고객사로부터 미수금을 회수하고 적절한 수준의 금리로 자금을 조달할 수 있는 당사의 능력, 식품과 음료, 제지, 양조업 등 당사가 진출한 분야에서 거둘 미래 재무 실적, 유전학 및 생명공학을 통해 개발한 제품의 시장 수용성과 관련된 불확실성, 기대치를 충족시키는 품질의 신제품과 신규 서비스를 개발 혹은 매입할 수 있는 당사의 능력, 미국 및 해외 정부의 정책, 법률, 규제 변화 및 법 준수 비용, 옥수수 오일 등 연산품에 대한 시장 내 가격 변동성 등 옥수수 정제 및 관련 산업의 경쟁 및 고객사 압박 증가, 감자녹말, 타피오카, 아라비아 검, 기타 당사 제품들이 원료로 사용하는 곡물 등 원자재 조달 가능 여부, 옥수수 등 기타 원자재에 대한 고객사 공급량을 늘릴 수 있는 능력, 원자재 및 에너지 비용 및 조달 가능 여부, 계획된 공장 정비와 투자 프로젝트를 예산 내에서 성공적으로 실행하고 Cost Smart 프로그램을 통해 예상되는 선적, 항공 수송 등 비용 절감을 달성하는 등 예산 내 집행 달성 및 기대되는 시너지를 확보할 수 있는 당사의 능력, 외환 변동성, 금리 및 환율 변동성, 시장 변동성 및 이에 대한 리스크 헤징 등 금융 및 자본시장 변동 상황이 자금 조달비용에 미칠 영향, 기후변화에 따른 영향, 유리한 조건으로 타 기업을 인수하거나 전략적 동맹을 체결할 수 있는 능력, 다른 기업을 성공적으로 통합, 흡수하고 전략적 동맹을 유지하며 전술한 시너지 효과를 획득할 수 있는 능력, 보일러 신뢰성에 따른 제조공장 운영상의 어려움, 제품 안전성 및 품질, 그리고 환경과 보건, 안전 관련 컴플라이언스, 식품안전법 및 규제와 관련된 리스크, 관세, 쿼터 등 외환을 사용하는 외국에서 사업을 운영하며 국가간 제품을 수송하는 데 따른 경제적, 정치적 리스크, 사업 중단과 보안 유출이 당사의 정보기술 시스템과 프로세스, 사업장에 미칠 영향, 노사관계 유지 능력, 날씨나 자연재해, 전쟁, 기타 유사한 테러 활동 등 적대 행위의 지속이나 코로나19 등 전염병 창궐이나 기타 중대한 이벤트가 회사 사업에 미치는 영향, 영업권이나 장기 자산에 대한 감손회계 가능성, 추가적인 법인세 예수금에 대한 세율 및 익스포져 변동, 그리고 합리적 수준의 금리로 자금을 조달해 사업을 확장시킬 수 있는 능력 등이 있지만 여기에 한정되지는 않는다. 당사의 미래예측진술은 보도자료 발표일을 기준으로 하며 당사는 발표 이후 발생하는 이벤트나 상황에 따른 새로운 정보를 업데이트할 의무가 없다. 만약 당사가 이들 미래예측진술을 업데이트, 혹은 수정할 경우에도 투자자들은 당사가 추가적으로 업데이트, 혹은 수정할 것이라고 판단해서는 안 된다. 기타 미래예측진술과 다른 리스크에 대한 사항은 당사의 10-K 형식 연례 보고서(2019년 12월 31일 마감), 10-Q, 8-K 형식의 보고서의 Risk Factors란을 참고하면 된다.

II. Non-GAAP Information

To supplement the consolidated financial results prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), we use non-GAAP historical financial measures, which exclude certain GAAP items such as acquisition and integration costs, restructuring and impairment cost, Mexico discrete tax provision, and certain other special items. We generally use the term “adjusted” when referring to these non-GAAP amounts.



Management uses non-GAAP financial measures internally for strategic decision making, forecasting future results and evaluating current performance. By disclosing non-GAAP financial measures, management intends to provide investors with a more meaningful, consistent comparison of our operating results and trends for the periods presented. These non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. These non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.



Non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP; therefore, the information is not necessarily comparable to other companies. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP historical financial measure to the most comparable GAAP measure is provided in the tables below.

Ingredion Incorporated ("Ingredion")

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Diluted Earnings Per Share ("EPS") to

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Adjusted Diluted EPS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019

(in millions) Diluted EPS (in millions) Diluted EPS

Net income attributable to Ingredion $ 75 $ 1.11 $ 100 $ 1.48

Add back:

Acquisition/integration costs, net of income tax benefit of $- million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 (i) - - 1 0.01

Restructuring/impairment charges, net of income tax benefit of $3 million and $1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively (ii) 11 0.16 3 0.05

Discrete tax item - Mexico (iii) 22 0.32 (1 ) (0.01 )

Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to Ingredion $ 108 $ 1.59 $ 103 $ 1.53

Net income, EPS and tax rates may not foot or recalculate due to rounding.

Notes

(i) The 2019 period includes costs related to the acquisition and integration of the business acquired from Western Polymer, LLC.

(ii) During the first quarter in 2020, the Company recorded $14 million of pre-tax restructuring/impairment charges, consisting of $9 million of restructuring related expenses as part of the Cost Smart cost of sales program and $5 million of employee-related and other costs, including professional services, associated with our Cost Smart SG&A program. During the first quarter in 2019, the Company recorded $4 million of pre-tax restructuring charges, comprised of $3 million of employee-related severance and other costs as part of the Cost Smart SG&A program and $1 million in restructuring expenses as part of the Cost Smart cost of sales program in relation to the cessation of wet-milling at the Stockton, California plant.

(iii) The discrete tax item represents the impact of the Company’s use of the U.S. dollar as the functional currency for its subsidiaries in Mexico. Mexico’s effective tax rate is strongly influenced by the remeasurement of the Mexican peso financial statements into U.S. dollars. A $22 million discrete tax provision was recorded for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as a result of the movement of the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar during the period, compared to a $1 million discrete tax benefit recorded for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

II. Non-GAAP Information (continued)

Ingredion Incorporated ("Ingredion")

Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

(in millions, pre-tax) 2020 2019

Operating income $ 153 $ 161

Add back:

Acquisition/integration costs (i) - 1

Restructuring/impairment charges (ii) 14 4

Non-GAAP adjusted operating income $ 167 $ 166