  • 2020년 1분기 신고 및 조정 EPS*는 각각 1.11달러, 1.59달러로 전년 동기에는 각각 1.48달러와 1.53달러 기록
  • 코로나19에 따른 불확실성으로 기존에 내놓았던 2020년 EPS, 운영현금흐름, 순매출 전망은 더 이상 유효하지 않다고 판단

미국 일리노이주 웨스트체스터, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 식품 제조업계에 각종 원료 솔루션을 공급하는 글로벌 리더인 Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR)가 2019년 3분기 실적을 발표했다. 본 보도자료에 제시된 2020년과 2019년도 수치는 미국 일반회계기준(GAAP)에 따른 것으로 당사의 비일반회계기준(non-GAAP) 재무자료상에서 제외된 항목들을 포함한다.

짐 젤리(Jim Zallie) Ingredion 사장 겸 CEO는 “요즘과 같이 어려운 시기에 Ingredion은 사업을 진행 중인 각 국가 내에서 식품 공급 유지에 핵심적 역할을 하는 기업으로 평가되고 있다”면서 “전 세계 고객들에게 고품질의 원료와 솔루션을 공급하기 위해 노력 중인 우리 회사의 일선 근로자들을 매우 자랑스럽게 생각한다. 또한 전 세계적 위기가 시작된 이후에도 엄청난 에너지와 헌신을 보여준 해외 사업장 직원들에게도 감사의 뜻을 전하고 싶다. 우리는 앞으로 직원들의 안전을 최우선으로 여기고 사업장 소속 국가 내 고객들과 지역 사회를 지원하는 한편 지속적인 사업 유지에 매진할 것”이라고 밝혔다.

* 조정 주당순이익, 조정 영업이익, 조정 법인세 실효세율, 조정 영업현금흐름은 비일반회계기준(non-GAAP) 재무 항목이다. 이러한 비일반회계기준 재무 항목들을 미국 GAAP 항목과 직접적으로 비교하려면 본 보도자료에 포함된 연결재무제표 Supplemental Financial Information의 section II에서 Non-GAAP Information을 참고하면 된다.

젤리 CEO는 이어 “1분기 운영과 실적 결과에 대해 만족스럽게 생각한다. 거시경제적 불안요소에도 불구하고 우리 회사 제품 수요는 여전히 견고하며 스페셜티 포트폴리오 역시 지속적인 성장세를 보이고 있다. 이런 가운데, 2020년에도 목표 달성이 예상되는 Cost Smart 비용 절감 프로그램을 통해 사업 구조를 능률적으로 개선해 운영 효율성을 극대화해 나갈 것이다. 1분기 말에 우리는 Driving Growth Roadmap을 더욱 발전시키는 차원에서 식물성 스테비아 감미료 분야 글로벌 리더 기업인 PureCircle인수에 합의, 당류 저감 분야 역량을 강화했다”고 덧붙였다.

그는 “2분기에는 소매점에서 주로 판매되는 전통적인 포장식품 원료 수요가 확대될 것으로 전망하고 있다. 자만, 팬데믹 상황으로 인해 외식업계가 크게 타격을 받은 상태이며, 외식업계와 식음료 업계에서 사용하는 원료의 양이 감소할 것으로 예상된다”고 말했다.

그러면서 “우리 회사 역시 전례없는 상황에 직면해 있지만, 회사가 가진 민첩성을 통해 위기를 극복하고 장기적 성장을 위한 입지를 구축하는 한편 가치 창출 역시 지속할 것으로 확인한다”고 밝혔다.

Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)

  1Q191Q20
 Reported EPS$1.48 $1.11
   Acquisition/Integration Costs$0.01  
   Restructuring/Impairment Costs$0.05 $0.16
   Discrete Tax Items$(0.01)$0.32
 Adjusted EPS**$1.53 $1.59


Estimated factors affecting change in reported and adjusted EPS

  1Q20
   Margin 0.11 
   Volume (0.02)
   Foreign exchange (0.05)
   Other income (0.01)
 Total operating items 0.03 
   
   Other non-operating income - 
   Financing costs 0.04 
   Shares outstanding (0.01)
   Tax rate - 
   Non-controlling interest - 
 Total non-operating items 0.03 
 Total items affecting EPS**$0.06 

**Totals may not foot due to rounding

주요 재무정보

  • 2020년 3월 31일 기준 총 부채, 현금 및 단기 투자금은 각각 19억 달러와 2억 8,000만 달러다. 2019년 12월 31일 기준 수치는 18억 달러와 2억6,800만 달러였다. 총 부채가 증가한 것은 주로 차입 시기와 관련이 있다.
  • 2020년 3월 31일 기준 영업활동현금흐름은 6,500만 달러로 전년동기 대비 4,700만 달러 증가했으며, 운전자본이 개선된 것이 주된 요인으로 작용했다.
  • 순금융비용은 1,800만달러로 전년동기 대비 400만 달러 감소했으며, 이자비용이 줄어든 것이 주된 요인으로 작용했다.
  • 당기 신고 및 조정 법인세 실효세율은 각각 42.6%와 26.0%로 지난해 같은 기간 신고 및 조정 법인세 실표세율은 각각 26.6%와 27.1%였다. 세율이 높아진 것은 1분기 달러화 대비 멕시코 페소화 가치가 24% 하락하면서 2,200만 달러의 세금이 별도로 감면된 데 따른 것이다.
  • 1분기 설비 투자액은 9,800만 달러로 전년동기 대비 1,800만 달러 증가했다. 이는 식물성 단백질과 기타 사업 성장용 프로젝트에 대한 투자에 따른 것이다.
  • 2020년 4월 9일 당사는 버뮤다에 기반을 두고 있으며 런던증권거래소에 상장된 PureCircle 인수에 합의했다. 본 거래는 2020년 3분기 중으로 마무리될 예정이며 규제기관과 양사 주주 승인을 앞두고 있다.

주요 비즈니스 리뷰

Ingredion 종합 실적

Net Sales

$ in millions2019FX ImpactVolumePrice mix2020% change% change
excl. FX
First quarter1,536-404431,5433%

Reported Operating Income

$ in millions2019FX
Impact		Business
Drivers		Acquisition /
Integration		Restructuring
/ Impairment		2020% change% change
excl. FX
First quarter161-561-10153(5)%(2)%

Adjusted Operating Income

$ in millions2019FX ImpactBusiness
Drivers		2020% change% change
excl. FX
First quarter166-561671%4%


순매출

  • 1분기 순매출액은 전년 같은 기간 대비 보합세를 유지했다. 향상된 가격/믹스와 판매량 증가로 인한 효과는 환율이 주는 영향으로 인해 부분적으로 상쇄되었다. 환율 여파에 따른 요소를 제외할 경우 순매출은 3% 증가했다.

영업이익

  • 당사의 신고 및 조정 영업이익은 각각 1억 5,300만달러와 1억 6,700만 달러로 전년동기 대비 각각 5% 감소, 1% 증가했다. 신고 영업이익 감소는 Cost Smart 프로그램에 따른 사업 폐쇄와 사업구조 개편 비용 발생에 따른 것으로 향상된 가격 믹스를 통해 부분적으로 상쇄되었다. 조정 영업이익 증가는 향상된 가격 믹스에 따른 것이다. 환율 여파에 따른 요소를 제외할 경우 영업이익은 전년동기 대비 4% 증가했다.
  • 1분기 신고 영업이익은 조정 영업이익보다 1,400만 달러 낮으며, 이는 Cost Smart 프로그램에 따른 사업 폐쇄와 사업구조 개편 비용 발생에 따른 것이다.

북미지역

Net Sales

$ in millions2019FX ImpactVolumePrice mix2020% change% change
excl. FX
First quarter951-1-8219631%1%

Segment Operating Income

$ in millions2019FX ImpactBusiness
Drivers		2020% change% change
excl. FX
First quarter125125


영업이익

  • 1분기 영업이익은 1억 2,500만 달러로 전년동기 대비 보합세를 유지했다. 이는 향상된 가격 믹스와 스페셜티 생산량 증가가 주도했으며, 채권 시가평가 헤징에 따른 곡물 순원가 상승으로 인해 부분적으로 상쇄되었다.

남미지역

Net Sales

$ in millions2019FX ImpactVolumePrice mix2020% change% change
excl. FX
First quarter228-2513212374%15%

Segment Operating Income

$ in millions2019FX ImpactBusiness
Drivers		2020% change% change
excl. FX
First quarter18-3112644%61%


영업이익

  • 1분기 영업이익은 2,600만 달러로 전년동기 대비 800만 달러 증가했다. 유리한 가격 믹스와 생산량이 원자재 비용 상승과 환율에 따른 영향보다 더 긍정적으로 작용했다. 환율 여파에 따른 요소를 제외할 경우 영업이익은 61% 증가했다. 참고: 아르헨티나 지역은 극심한 인플레이션에 따라 미국 달러화로 표기했다.

아태지역

Net Sales

$ in millions2019FX ImpactVolumePrice mix2020% change% change
excl. FX
First quarter203-5-6-3189-7%-4%

Segment Operating Income

$ in millions2019FX ImpactBusiness
Drivers		2020% change% change
excl. FX
First quarter2020


영업이익

  • 1분기 영업이익은 2,000만 달러로 전년동기 대비 보합세를 유지했다. 코로나19(COVID-19)에 따른 부정적 영향은 운영비 감소로 인해 부분적으로 상쇄되었다.

유럽, 중동 아프리카 (EMEA)

Net Sales

$ in millions2019FX ImpactVolumePrice mix2020% change% change
excl. FX
First quarter154-9541546%

Segment Operating Income

$ in millions2019FX ImpactBusiness
Drivers		2020% change% change
excl. FX
First quarter24-252713%21%

영업이익

  • 1분기 영업이익은 2,700만 달러로 전년동기 대비 300만 달러 증가했으며, 유리한 가격 믹스가 환율에 따른 영향보다 더 긍정적으로 작용했다. 환율 여파에 따른 요소를 제외할 경우 영업이익은 전년동기 대비 21% 증가했다.

배당금

  • 2020년 3월, 당사는 분기별 배당금을 주당 0.63달러로 유지했으며 1분기 배당금으로 총 4,200만 달러를 지급했다.

2020 전망
당사는 코로나19에 따른 불확실성에 따라 기존에 내놓았던 2020년 EPS, 운영현금흐름, 순매출 전망이 더 이상 유효하지 않다고 판단했다. 1분기에 코로나19가 우리 회사에 미친 여파는 상대적으로 크지 않았다. 고객들이 외출 금지령을 예상하고 식료품 조기 구매에 나서면서 기존 판매 채널에 대한 공급량이 늘었으며 앞으로도 이들 채널의 판매는 호조를 보일 전망이다. 다만 외식업계의 경우 소비자들의 본격적인 이용 재개 시점이 불투명하기 때문에 불확실성이 아직 남아있는 상태다.

남미지역은 팬데믹이 이제 초기 단계에 진입했기 때문에 외식, 주류, 제과업계가 상당히 부정적인 여파를 받을 것으로 전망된다. 북미지역은 외식업계 수요 감소, 멕시코 정부의 코로나19 관련 보호조치 발동으로 인한 주류업계 수요 감소가 점쳐지고 있다.

EMEA 지역은 유럽의 경우 스페셜티 제품 수요가 견고하지만 파키스탄 지역에 대항 공급량은 줄어들 전망이다. 아태지역은 코로나19 관련 제한조치가 속속 풀리고 있기 때문에 상대적으로 수요가 크게 회복될 것으로 보인다. 다만 회복세가 지속적으로 유지될지 여부는 아직 판단하기 이르다.

올해 신고 법인세 실효세율은 28.5~32%, 조정 법인세 실효세율은 26~27%를 기록할 것으로 전망된다.

설비 투자액은 장비 발주, 공장 가동, 하청업게 근로자 안전성이 보장된다는 전제 하에 2억 2,800만~3억 500만 달러가 될 것으로 예상된다

컨퍼런스 웹캐스트 안내
Ingredion은 5월 5일 오전 9시 (미국중부시간 오전 8시) 짐 젤리 사장 겸 CEO, 제임스 그레이(James Gray) 부사장 겸 CFO가 참석하는 컨퍼런스 콜을 실시했다. 컨퍼런스 콜은 실시간으로 웹캐스트 중계되었다. 프레젠테이션은 https://ir.ingredionincorporated.com/에서 행사 및 프레젠테이션 항목의 '뉴스 및 행사'란에 게재될 예정이며 컨퍼런스 콜 시작 몇 시간 전 다운로드 받을 수 있다. 웹캐스트 리플레이는 제한된 기간 동안 https://ir.ingredionincorporated.com/에서 시청할 수 있다.

예정 행사 안내
젤리 CEO와 그레이 CFO는 2020년 5월 13일 오전 11시 20분 (미국동부시간)에 열리는 BMO Farm-to-Market 컨퍼런스에 가상 참석할 예정이다. 프레젠테이션은 https://ir.ingredionincorporated.com/에서 행사 및 프레젠테이션 항목의 '뉴스 및 행사'란에 게재된다. 또한 5월 20일 오전 9시 (미국중부시간)에는 연례 주주총회를 가상으로 주관한다. 연례총회는 www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/INGR2020을 통해 접속 가능하다.

Ingredion Incorporated 개요
시카고 외곽에 본사를 둔 Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR)는 120여 국가에 소재한 고객사들을 대상으로 각종 원료와 소재를 공급하는 글로벌 리더 기업이다. 연간 순매출액이 2019년 기준 60억 달러에 육박하는 당사는 곡물, 과일, 야채, 기타 식물성 재료를 부가가치 높은 원료 및 바이오 소재로 만들어 식품, 음료, 제지, 양조업 등 다양한 업계에 공급하고 있다. 전 세계 곳곳에 Idea Labs® 혁신 센터를 운영 중이며 1만1000여명의 직원들이 근무하고 있는 당사는 갈수록 변화하는 고객 니즈에 대응해 원료를 개발하고 있다. 자세한 정보는 ingredion.com에서 확인할 수 있다.

미래예측진술
이 보도자료는 1933년 제정된 증권법 Section 27A, 1934년 제정된 증권거래법 Section 21E에 의거해 미래예측진술을 포함할 수 있다. 이들 미래예측진술은 면책조항의 적용을 받는다.

미래예측진술에는 당사의 2020년 조정 법인세 실효세율, 설비투자비대한 모든 진술을 포함한다. 이 진술에는 경영진의 계획 혹은 전략 및 목표, 그리고 전술된 사안들에 대한 추정, 기대 혹은 믿음이 포함된다. 미래예측진술들은 ‘아마도’, ‘~할 것’, ‘~해야 한다’, ‘예상한다’, ‘추정한다’, ‘믿는다’, ‘계획하다’, ‘기획하다’, ‘추산하다’, ‘기대하다’, ‘의도하다’, ‘지속하다’, ‘임시’, ‘예측’, ‘추진하다’, ‘기회’, ‘잠재력’, ‘일시적’, 기타 유사한 표현이나 부정적인 표현에 의해 구별된다. 본 보도자료에서 역사적 사실, 혹은 이와 관련된 진술을 제외한 모든 진술은 미래예측진술이다.

미래예측진술들은 현재 상황 혹은 기대치에 기반하지만 내재된 리스크와 불확실성을 담고 있으며, 이중 대부분은 예상이 어렵고 당사가 제어하기 힘든 요소들이다. 당사는 이러한 미래예측진술에 반영된 자체적 예상치들이 타당한 추정에 기반하고 있다고 판단한다. 다만 당사의 예상치들이 모두 입증될 것이라는 보장은 없기 때문에 투자자들은 이 부분에 주의해야 한다.

실제 결과나 상황은 여러가지 요인들로 인해 미래예측진술에서 표현되거나 암시된 것과 실질적으로 달라질 수 있다. 여기에는 액상과당 등의 제품에 대한 소비 취향 변화, 남미 지역 정치경제, 환율 상황과 유럽 지역 정치경제 상황 등 글로벌 경제 상황과 이것이 당사 판매량과 제품 가격 책정에 미칠 영향, 고객사로부터 미수금을 회수하고 적절한 수준의 금리로 자금을 조달할 수 있는 당사의 능력, 식품과 음료, 제지, 양조업 등 당사가 진출한 분야에서 거둘 미래 재무 실적, 유전학 및 생명공학을 통해 개발한 제품의 시장 수용성과 관련된 불확실성, 기대치를 충족시키는 품질의 신제품과 신규 서비스를 개발 혹은 매입할 수 있는 당사의 능력, 미국 및 해외 정부의 정책, 법률, 규제 변화 및 법 준수 비용, 옥수수 오일 등 연산품에 대한 시장 내 가격 변동성 등 옥수수 정제 및 관련 산업의 경쟁 및 고객사 압박 증가, 감자녹말, 타피오카, 아라비아 검, 기타 당사 제품들이 원료로 사용하는 곡물 등 원자재 조달 가능 여부, 옥수수 등 기타 원자재에 대한 고객사 공급량을 늘릴 수 있는 능력, 원자재 및 에너지 비용 및 조달 가능 여부, 계획된 공장 정비와 투자 프로젝트를 예산 내에서 성공적으로 실행하고 Cost Smart 프로그램을 통해 예상되는 선적, 항공 수송 등 비용 절감을 달성하는 등 예산 내 집행 달성 및 기대되는 시너지를 확보할 수 있는 당사의 능력, 외환 변동성, 금리 및 환율 변동성, 시장 변동성 및 이에 대한 리스크 헤징 등 금융 및 자본시장 변동 상황이 자금 조달비용에 미칠 영향, 기후변화에 따른 영향, 유리한 조건으로 타 기업을 인수하거나 전략적 동맹을 체결할 수 있는 능력, 다른 기업을 성공적으로 통합, 흡수하고 전략적 동맹을 유지하며 전술한 시너지 효과를 획득할 수 있는 능력, 보일러 신뢰성에 따른 제조공장 운영상의 어려움, 제품 안전성 및 품질, 그리고 환경과 보건, 안전 관련 컴플라이언스, 식품안전법 및 규제와 관련된 리스크, 관세, 쿼터 등 외환을 사용하는 외국에서 사업을 운영하며 국가간 제품을 수송하는 데 따른 경제적, 정치적 리스크, 사업 중단과 보안 유출이 당사의 정보기술 시스템과 프로세스, 사업장에 미칠 영향, 노사관계 유지 능력, 날씨나 자연재해, 전쟁, 기타 유사한  테러 활동 등 적대 행위의 지속이나 코로나19 등 전염병 창궐이나 기타 중대한 이벤트가 회사 사업에 미치는 영향, 영업권이나 장기 자산에 대한 감손회계 가능성, 추가적인 법인세 예수금에 대한 세율 및 익스포져 변동, 그리고 합리적 수준의 금리로 자금을 조달해 사업을 확장시킬 수 있는 능력 등이 있지만 여기에 한정되지는 않는다. 당사의 미래예측진술은 보도자료 발표일을 기준으로 하며 당사는 발표 이후 발생하는 이벤트나 상황에 따른 새로운 정보를 업데이트할 의무가 없다. 만약 당사가 이들 미래예측진술을 업데이트, 혹은 수정할 경우에도 투자자들은 당사가 추가적으로 업데이트, 혹은 수정할 것이라고 판단해서는 안 된다. 기타 미래예측진술과 다른 리스크에 대한 사항은 당사의 10-K 형식 연례 보고서(2019년 12월 31일 마감), 10-Q, 8-K 형식의 보고서의 Risk Factors란을 참고하면 된다.

Ingredion Incorporated ("Ingredion")
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
       
       
      
(in millions, except per share amounts)  Three Months
Ended March 31,		 Change
%
    2020  2019  
Net sales  $1,543 $1,536 0%
Cost of sales   1,220  1,220  
Gross profit   323  316 2%
       
Operating expenses   154  150 3%
Other income, net   2  1  
Restructuring/impairment charges   14  4  
Operating income   153  161 (5%)
Financing costs, net   18  22  
Other, non-operating expense (income), net   (1) -  
Income before income taxes   136  139 (2%)
Provision for income taxes   58  37  
Net income   78  102 (24%)
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests   3  2  
Net income attributable to Ingredion  $75 $100 (25%)
       
       
Earnings per common share attributable to Ingredion      
common shareholders:      
       
Weighted average common shares outstanding:      
Basic   67.1  66.8  
Diluted   67.8  67.4  
       
Earnings per common share of Ingredion:      
Basic  $1.12 $1.50 (25%)
Diluted  $1.11 $1.48 (25%)
       


Ingredion Incorporated ("Ingredion") 
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets 
  
  
        
   (in millions, except share and per share amounts)March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 
    (Unaudited)   
        
 Assets     
  Current assets    
   Cash and cash equivalents$278  $264  
   Short-term investments 2   4  
   Accounts receivable – net 996   977  
   Inventories 857   861  
   Prepaid expenses 55   54  
  Total current assets 2,188   2,160  
        
   Property, plant and equipment – net 2,208   2,306  
   Goodwill 787   801  
   Other intangible assets – net 427   437  
   Operating lease assets 147   151  
   Deferred income tax assets 16   13  
   Other assets 179   172  
 Total assets$5,952  $6,040  
        
 Liabilities and equity    
  Current liabilities    
   Short-term borrowings$77  $82  
   Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 860   885  
  Total current liabilities 937   967  
        
   Non-current liabilities 205   220  
   Long-term debt 1,871   1,766  
   Non-current operating lease liabilities 115   120  
   Deferred income tax liabilities 174   195  
   Share-based payments subject to redemption 23   31  
        
        
  Equity     
  Ingredion stockholders' equity:    
   Preferred stock – authorized 25,000,000 shares – $0.01 par value, none issued -   -  
   Common stock – authorized 200,000,000 shares – $0.01 par value, 77,810,875   
   shares issued at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 1   1  
   Additional paid-in capital 1,142   1,137  
   Less: Treasury stock (common stock; 10,772,260 and 10,993,388 shares at    
   March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively) at cost (1,028)  (1,040) 
   Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,322)  (1,158) 
   Retained earnings 3,813   3,780  
  Total Ingredion stockholders' equity 2,606   2,720  
  Non-controlling interests 21   21  
  Total equity 2,627   2,741  
        
 Total liabilities and equity$5,952  $6,040  


Ingredion Incorporated ("Ingredion") 
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 
(Unaudited) 
  
    For the Three Months
Ended March 31,		 
 (in millions)  2020   2019  
        
 Cash provided by operating activities:     
  Net income $78  $102  
  Adjustments to reconcile net income to     
  net cash provided by operating activities:     
  Depreciation and amortization  54   51  
  Mechanical stores expense  13   13  
  Deferred income taxes  -   5  
  Margin accounts  (20)  1  
  Changes in other trade working capital  (85)  (171) 
  Other  25   17  
  Cash provided by operating activities  65   18  
        
 Cash used for investing activities:     
  Capital expenditures and mechanical stores purchases, net proceeds on disposals  (98)  (80) 
  Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired  -   (41) 
  Short-term investments  2   3  
  Cash used for investing activities  (96)  (118) 
        
 Cash used for financing activities:     
  Proceeds from borrowings (payments on), net  102   8  
  Repurchases of common stock, net  -   63  
  Issuances of common stock for share-based compensation, net of settlements  2   (1) 
  Dividends paid, including to non-controlling interests  (42)  (42) 
  Cash provided by financing activities  62   28  
        
  Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash  (17)  -  
  Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents  14   (72) 
  Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period  264   327  
  Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $278  $255  
        


          
Ingredion Incorporated ("Ingredion")        
Supplemental Financial Information         
(Unaudited)         
          
          
          
          
I. Geographic Information of Net Sales and Operating Income   
          
(in millions, except for percentages) Three Months Ended
March 31,		   Change 
   2020   2019  Change Excl. FX 
Net Sales         
  North America $963  $951  1% 1% 
  South America  237   228  4% 15% 
  Asia-Pacific  189   203  (7%) (4%) 
  EMEA  154   154  0% 6% 
 Total Net Sales $1,543  $1,536  0% 3% 
          
Operating Income         
  North America $125  $125  0% 0% 
  South America  26   18  44% 61% 
  Asia-Pacific  20   20  0% 0% 
  EMEA  27   24  13% 21% 
  Corporate  (31)  (21) (48%) (48%) 
Sub-total  167   166  1% 4% 
Acquisition/integration costs  -   (1)     
Restructuring/impairment charges  (14)  (4)     
 Total Operating Income $153  $161  (5%) (2%) 
          


II. Non-GAAP Information       
        
To supplement the consolidated financial results prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), we use non-GAAP historical financial measures, which exclude certain GAAP items such as acquisition and integration costs, restructuring and impairment cost, Mexico discrete tax provision, and certain other special items. We generally use the term “adjusted” when referring to these non-GAAP amounts.

Management uses non-GAAP financial measures internally for strategic decision making, forecasting future results and evaluating current performance. By disclosing non-GAAP financial measures, management intends to provide investors with a more meaningful, consistent comparison of our operating results and trends for the periods presented. These non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. These non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP; therefore, the information is not necessarily comparable to other companies. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP historical financial measure to the most comparable GAAP measure is provided in the tables below. 
        
        
Ingredion Incorporated ("Ingredion") 
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Diluted Earnings Per Share ("EPS") to 
Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Adjusted Diluted EPS 
(Unaudited) 
        
        
 Three Months Ended Three Months Ended  
 March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019  
 (in millions)Diluted EPS (in millions)Diluted EPS  
        
Net income attributable to Ingredion$75$1.11 $100 $1.48   
        
Add back:       
        
Acquisition/integration costs, net of income tax benefit of $- million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 (i) - -  1  0.01   
        
Restructuring/impairment charges, net of income tax benefit of $3 million and $1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively (ii) 11 0.16  3  0.05   
        
Discrete tax item - Mexico (iii) 22 0.32  (1) (0.01)  
        
Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to Ingredion$108$1.59 $103 $1.53   
        
Net income, EPS and tax rates may not foot or recalculate due to rounding. 
        
Notes       
        
(i) The 2019 period includes costs related to the acquisition and integration of the business acquired from Western Polymer, LLC. 
        
(ii) During the first quarter in 2020, the Company recorded $14 million of pre-tax restructuring/impairment charges, consisting of $9 million of restructuring related expenses as part of the Cost Smart cost of sales program and $5 million of employee-related and other costs, including professional services, associated with our Cost Smart SG&A program. During the first quarter in 2019, the Company recorded $4 million of pre-tax restructuring charges, comprised of $3 million of employee-related severance and other costs as part of the Cost Smart SG&A program and $1 million in restructuring expenses as part of the Cost Smart cost of sales program in relation to the cessation of wet-milling at the Stockton, California plant. 
        
(iii) The discrete tax item represents the impact of the Company’s use of the U.S. dollar as the functional currency for its subsidiaries in Mexico. Mexico’s effective tax rate is strongly influenced by the remeasurement of the Mexican peso financial statements into U.S. dollars. A $22 million discrete tax provision was recorded for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as a result of the movement of the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar during the period, compared to a $1 million discrete tax benefit recorded for the three months ended March 31, 2019.  
  
II. Non-GAAP Information (continued)       
        
        
Ingredion Incorporated ("Ingredion") 
Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income 
(Unaudited) 
        
        
 Three Months Ended    
 March 31,    
(in millions, pre-tax) 2020 2019         
        
Operating income$153$161         
        
Add back:       
        
Acquisition/integration costs (i) - 1         
        
Restructuring/impairment charges (ii) 14 4         
        
Non-GAAP adjusted operating income$167$166         
        
        
        
        
For notes (i) through (ii) see notes (i) through (ii) included in the Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Adjusted Diluted EPS. 
  
        


II. Non-GAAP Information (continued)       
        
        
        
Ingredion Incorporated ("Ingredion")
Reconciliation of GAAP Effective Income Tax Rate to Non-GAAP Adjusted Effective Income Tax Rate
(Unaudited)
        
        
        
  Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 
  Income before Provision for Effective Income 
(in millions) Income Taxes (a) Income Taxes (b) Tax Rate (b / a) 
        
As Reported $136 $58  42.6% 
        
Add back:       
        
Restructuring/impairment charges (ii)  14  3    
        
Discrete tax item - Mexico (iii)  -  (22)   
        
Adjusted Non-GAAP $150 $39  26.0% 
        
        
        
  Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 
  Income before Provision for Effective Income 
(in millions) Income Taxes (a) Income Taxes (b) Tax Rate (b / a) 
        
As Reported $139 $37  26.6% 
        
Add back:       
        
Acquisition/integration costs (i)  1  -    
        
Restructuring/impairment charges (ii)  4  1    
        
Discrete tax item - Mexico (iii)  -  1    
        
Adjusted Non-GAAP $144 $39  27.1% 
        
        
        
For notes (i) through (iii) see notes (i) through (iii) included in the Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Adjusted Diluted EPS.
        
        
 


II. Non-GAAP Information (continued)        
         
         
Ingredion Incorporated ("Ingredion") 
Reconciliation of Reported U.S. GAAP Effective Tax Rate ("GAAP ETR") 
to Anticipated Adjusted Effective Tax Rate ("Adjusted ETR") 
(Unaudited) 
         
         
  Anticipated Effective Tax Rate Range    
  for Full Year 2020    
  Low End High End    
GAAP ETR 28.5% 32.0%    
         
Add:        
         
Restructuring/impairment charges (ii) 0.9% 0.9%    
         
Discrete tax item - Mexico (iii) -2.8% -5.2%    
         
Other tax matters (iv) 0.5% 0.5%    
         
Impact of adjustment on Effective Tax Rate (v) -1.1% -1.2%    
         
Adjusted ETR 26.0% 27.0%    
         
         
         
Above is a reconciliation of our anticipated full year 2020 GAAP ETR to our anticipated full year 2020 adjusted ETR. The amounts above may not reflect certain future charges, costs and/or gains that are inherently difficult to predict and estimate due to their unknown timing, effect and/or significance. These amounts include, but are not limited to, acquisition and integration costs, impairment and restructuring costs, and certain other special items. We generally exclude these items from our adjusted ETR guidance. For these reasons, we are more confident in our ability to predict adjusted ETR than we are in our ability to predict GAAP ETR. 
         
(ii) Reflects current estimates for 2020 restructuring charges related to the Cost Smart cost of sales & SG&A programs. As specific projects within these programs are approved, the estimates will be reviewed and may be subject to revision. 
         
(iii) Estimated impact of the change in the value of the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar. Because the Company uses the U.S. dollar as the functional currency for its subsidiaries in Mexico, its effective tax rate is strongly influenced by the remeasurement of the Mexican peso financial statements into U.S. dollars. The change in the Mexican peso produced substantial taxable translation gains or losses on net-U.S.-dollar-monetary assets held in Mexico for which there are no corresponding gain in pre-tax income. 
         
(iv) This relates to other tax settlements and the reversal of interest and penalties for tax reserves. 
         
(v) Indirect impact of tax rate after items (ii) through (iv). 
  
  

