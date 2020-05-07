Las Vegas, NV, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP) a global leader in the industrial hemp industry with bi-coastal processing centers, including the 85,000 square foot multipurpose industrial hemp processing facility on 9 acres in Spring Hope, NC, a 55,000 square foot state-of the art local processing center in White City, Oregon, a 500-acre hemp growing Veteran Village Kins Community in Golden Valley, Arizona, two model “Small Family Hemp Farms” in North Carolina and Arizona, a pre-roll blending manufacturing facility in Las Vegas, NV, and a 5,000 square-foot retail store (The King of Hemp Store™) in Kingman, Arizona, announced today that it was featured in Benzinga’s article, “ 4 Highly Speculative Micro-Cap Stocks To Have On Your Radar. ”



“Every industry is navigating through unprecedented times due to the COVID-19 pandemic and unprecedented change presents challenges and disruption for everyone. The hemp industry is not exempt. Just as the article states, the stock market has taken investors on a roller coaster ride this year. There is a lot of economic uncertainty. But, and I say ‘but’ with emphasis, hemp is a very biodiverse crop and resilient by nature so there is still a high demand for it. I believe it will be in high demand for years to come,” said Bruce Perlowin, CEO of Hemp, Inc .

Hemp, Inc. has been a long-standing pioneer in the industrial hemp industry. The Company has built a broad-based multi-state U.S. infrastructure over the last 10 years and is specifically leaning into supplying the growing demand for CBG this year. There is no wonder Benzinga listed Hemp, Inc. at the top of its list as “the micro-cap stock to have on your radar.”

The Benzinga article states:

“An industrial hemp play with bi-coastal processing centers, Hemp Inc. is a way to gain exposure to the hemp industry. Hemp farmers are weathering the coronavirus crisis better than most segments of the hard-hit agriculture industry with fewer supply chain disruptions. Demand is strong and growing, with the market projected to grow from $4.6 billion in 2019 to $26.6 billion by 2025 with a compound annual growth rate of 34% according to a report from MarketsandMarkets.”

Indeed, Hemp, Inc. (OTC: HEMP) is one to watch. The Company just recently announced the launch of its King of Hemp™ website where Bruce Perlowin’s King of Hemp™ pre-rolls , made from premium, smokable hemp flower, are available for purchase. According to executives, The King of Hemp™ (KOH) super-premium quality pre-roll line is in full production and bringing in revenue.

The King of Hemp™ pre-roll line offers high-end products that are an effective and flavorful, smokable alternative to cigarettes and other hemp consumption methods. The Company’s new website also has CBD oil tinctures available for purchase. The hemp tinctures are available in two flavors, Natural and Peppermint, and contain full-spectrum hemp oil extracted from the flowers and leaves of hemp plants which are sustainably sourced from Colorado. The tinctures contain .3% or less THC and are compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill.

To see 1-minute videos of Hemp, Inc.’s current activities, go to Bruce Perlowin’s personal Facebook page where he posts daily on all of Hemp, Inc.’s activities around the country.

To view Benzinga’s article featuring Hemp, Inc., click here.

WHAT IS HEMP, INC.?

What is Hemp, Inc.? With a deep-rooted social and environmental mission at its core, Hemp, Inc. seeks to build a business constituency for the American small farmer, the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. As a leader in the industrial hemp industry with ownership of the largest commercial multi-purpose industrial hemp processing facility in North America, Hemp, Inc. believes there can be tangible benefits reaped from adhering to a corporate social responsibility plan.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER AND DISCLOSURES

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. To clarify the issue of OTC placing a stop sign next to Hemp, Inc.’s stock trading symbol, that symbol indicates Hemp, Inc. does not report their financials. As a non-reporting pink sheet company, Hemp, Inc. is not required to report. The company does, however, choose to publicly report its quarterly and yearly financials on its website. According to the company’s CEO, the OTC stop sign is a misrepresentation of that reporting fact. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties.

Contact:

Hemp, Inc.

855-436-7688

ir@hempinc.com