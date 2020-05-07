San Francisco, CA, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Culture Amp, the leading People & Culture company, today released new data from its COVID-19 response template, a free survey template to help organizations understand how the rapidly changing work environment has impacted their employees. After sourcing data from 200 organizations around the world, Culture Amp found a direct relationship between more engaged employees and companies demonstrating strong leadership traits. To be precise, an increase in response rates was strongly tied to “confidence in leadership in responding to the pandemic,” and “a seamless transition to widespread remote work.”
The COVID-19 response template, first offered to customers and non-customers alike in March 2020, is aimed at providing organizations with the necessary tools to keep a pulse on employee mental health, well-being, engagement, and productivity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Using the template, organizations can survey their employees frequently to gain a better understanding of how their employees are adapting to remote work, communicating internally, and supporting customers at this time.
The current pandemic has taken a toll on the global workforce in more ways than one, causing extreme stress and pressure to perform in today’s volatile business environment. One study found that 45% of the workforce is currently experiencing burnout due to increased workloads, lack of support, and higher expectations at work stemming from COVID-19. Organizations must prioritize understanding and fixing the root cause of negative employee experiences while pioneering new methods to ensure that a focus is put on fostering a positive, productive and inclusive company culture as we move into a future hinged on a new workplace model.
“During uncertain times it’s more critical than ever to understand employee sentiment in order to drive engagement, productivity, well-being and ultimately uphold a dynamic workplace culture,” said Didier Elzinga, CEO & co-founder, Culture Amp. “Surveys are a great means for employees to communicate with leadership, but leaders must be willing to not only understand what the data is saying, but also respond rapidly with a smart and nuanced strategic vision. While there’s always room for improvement, the data from the first iteration of the COVID-19 response template shows that for the most part organizations are doing just that — listening to their employees and piloting systemic shifts to help them adapt to changing workplace demands.”
Findings from Culture Amp’s COVID-19 response template include:
Leadership and engagement:
Organizational responsiveness:
Remote work:
In addition to the free COVID-19 survey launched in March, Culture Amp has just released a free 7-part multimedia journey called “Working Through It” to help managers and employees survive and thrive during this challenging time. To learn more about these resources, please visit:
-end-
About Culture Amp
Culture Amp is the leading People & Culture Platform helping companies take action to improve employee engagement, retention and performance. Culture Amp is a Culture First certified B Corporation used by nearly 3,000 customers including Aegon, Airbnb, Go Cardless, KIND Snacks, McDonald’s, Bon Secours Mercy Health, Salesforce and Slack. Started in Melbourne with offices in San Francisco, London, and New York, Culture Amp has raised $150,000,000 USD from leading venture capital funds, including Index Ventures, Felicis Ventures, Sapphire Ventures, Blackbird Ventures and Sequoia Capital China. Learn more at cultureamp.com and @CultureAmp.
Michele Gallagher Culture Amp 917-497-5114 michele.gallagher@cultureamp.com
Culture Amp
New York, New York, UNITED STATES
Michele Gallagher Culture Amp 917-497-5114 michele.gallagher@cultureamp.com
Culture Amp LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: