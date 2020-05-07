Reference is made to the announcement on May 4, 2020. Norsk Hydro ASA has today completed a successful placement of senior unsecured bonds with a total amount of NOK 7 billion. The transaction is split on four tranches:
- 3 year NOK 2,250 million floating rate note with a coupon of 3m Nibor +2.90% p.a.
- 5.75 year NOK 2,750 million floating rate note with a coupon of 3m Nibor +3.30% p.a.
- 7 year NOK 1,000 million fixed rate note with a coupon of 4.00% p.a.
- 10 year NOK 1,000 million fixed rate note with a coupon of 4.575% p.a.
“We are very pleased with the process and to have completed a successful placement of bonds. This improves our already solid liquidity in an uncertain market caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Interest from investors has been strong and we have accomplished competitive terms given current market conditions”, says CFO Pål Kildemo.
As previously announced the purpose of the bond issues is general corporate purposes, including refinancing of debt.
An application will be made for the bonds to be listed at Oslo Børs.
Danske Bank, DNB Markets and SEB have acted as Joint Lead Managers for the issuance.
Investor contacts
Line Haugetraa
+47 41406376
Line.Haugetraa@hydro.com
Stian Hasle
+47 97736022
Stian.Hasle@hydro.com
Press contact
Halvor Molland
+47 92979797
Halvor.Molland@hydro.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Norsk Hydro
Oslo, NORWAY
