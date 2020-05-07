PATTISON Outdoor’s recent traffic analysis for the Vancouver market shows that vehicular traffic has returned to 52% of normal traffic levels as of April 26th, 2020. The full analysis shows positive signs that travel behaviour is steadily increasing in key markets across Canada.

TORONTO, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PATTISON Outdoor Advertising, Canada’s largest Out-of-Home advertising provider is releasing bi-weekly Out-of-Home location traffic data to the industry. To understand the impact of traffic on Out-of-Home locations across Canada due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, PATTISON Outdoor has conducted a traffic analysis, in partnership with Pelmorex Data Solutions.



The ongoing review includes weekly traffic data, with a 7-day look-back collected since January 1st, 2020 on mobile devices passing by more than 24,000 PATTISON geofenced displays in over 200 markets across Canada. The summary details the changes to the flow of traffic in major Canadian markets since the start of the year. PATTISON’s latest findings show that traffic by its Out-of-Home locations are increasing as data is collected and projected throughout May.

“The ongoing analysis by PATTISON Outdoor, gives our clients and agency partners access to the most comprehensive data available for the Canadian Out-of-home industry,” says Steve McGregor, President of PATTISON Outdoor Advertising. “As of April 26, traffic passing by PATTISON’s Out-of-Home displays across the country has increased to 50% of normal levels, and we are very pleased to see that in many markets, traffic is steadily increasing above 50% of the norm. This level of data and transparency plays a critical role in informing the advertising strategies businesses and brands will take to connect with audiences who are making trips to essential retailers and soon, will be returning to their places of work.”

The findings show that while travel trends have tapered since initial lockdown announcements were made, average decreases in traffic volumes taken since March 15, 2020, were lower than anticipated, and since mid-April traffic has steadily improved across many markets, particularly where essential services are offered and where emergency measures are starting to be lifted.

The initial report was first released on April 17, 2020 and an update to this is now available for download at the new Knowledge Centre on PATTISON Outdoor’s website.

PATTISON Outdoor’s observations illustrate that Out-of-Home displays still provide population reach and contextual relevance with their close proximity to essential services. As the situation evolves, PATTISON Outdoor continues to assess the weekly traffic data, and will provide additional updates in the Knowledge Centre , where businesses and brands can also find timely advertiser resources, including a series of industry webinars, insights and trends reports launched at the beginning of April, to support them as they navigate this changing landscape.

