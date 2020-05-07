DALLAS, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Auto Insurance, a leader in the nonstandard auto insurance space, has named The Richards Group as the company’s new brand advertising agency. Working closely with Direct Auto’s leadership, The Richards Group will be responsible for overall creative advertising strategy as well as digital strategy, sponsorship marketing, consumer promotions, CRM/analytics, and multicultural marketing led by LERMA, a partner of The Richards Group.



The Richards Group, founded in 1976 by Stan Richards, is the largest independent advertising agency in the United States and has a long history of working with various auto and insurance brands.

While the partnership is just beginning, work has started immediately, as The Richards Group has helped Direct Auto adjust their messaging during the COVID-19 crisis and implement consumer promotions to serve their customers during the pandemic.

“Our customers are so important to us, and through several months of discussions with The Richards Group, we believe they share our vision and understand our customer relationship,” said Kevin Fairchild, vice president of brand innovation. “We were impressed by the unique creativity and vast experience of the team, and we are thrilled to have their guidance during this crisis while beginning to discuss what comes next together.”

Dale Hruby, principal at The Richards Group, said, “For nearly 30 years, Direct Auto has been providing excellent coverage and service to drivers whom the major insurance brands choose to exclude. We are proud to be partnering with them and look forward to launching a new brand campaign together.”

The Richards Group will work with Direct Auto on a new campaign launching later this year. Current work includes assisting with Direct Auto’s sponsorship of UFC 249, the first major live sports event in America since the shutdown, scheduled for May 9.

For more information about Direct Auto Insurance, visit directauto.com

About Direct Auto Insurance

Founded in 1991, Nashville-based Direct Auto Insurance sells personal car insurance and other types of coverage and products online, over the phone and in-store at more than 400 retail locations. Direct Auto Insurance-branded policies are underwritten by affiliated carriers owned by National General Holdings Corp. Headquartered in New York City, National General is a specialty personal lines insurance holding company that traces its roots to 1939 and has a financial strength rating of A- (excellent) from A.M. Best.

About The Richards Group

The Richards Group, located in Dallas, is the largest independent brand-building shop in the nation. Clients include the brands of Keurig Dr Pepper, Charles Schwab, The Home Depot, Motel 6, Orkin, Ram Trucks, The Salvation Army, Sub-Zero, Wolf and many others. The Richards Group can be found at richards.com or on Twitter @RichardsGroup.

