All resolutions at annual meeting approved by large majority

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS Corporation (TELUS) (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) announced today that the nominees listed in the Company’s 2020 information circular were elected as directors of TELUS. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at TELUS’ annual meeting on May 7, 2020 (the Meeting) are set out below.

Each of the following 13 nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of TELUS:



Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes

Withheld R.H. (Dick) Auchinleck 322,711,777 98.28% 5,639,331 1.72% Raymond T. Chan 327,825,270 99.84% 528,328 0.16% Stockwell Day 327,312,623 99.68% 1,041,870 0.32% Lisa De Wilde 327,772,435 99.82% 557,979 0.18% Darren Entwistle 327,848,061 99.84% 513,186 0.16% Thomas Flynn 321,336,791 97.86% 7,013,278 2.14% Mary Jo Haddad 327,577,969 99.76% 772,346 0.24% Kathy Kinloch 327,591,507 99.77% 758,808 0.23% Christine Magee 327,602,058 99.77% 751,131 0.23% John Manley 324,483,225 98.82% 3,868,034 1.18% David Mowat 327,817,984 99.84% 532,239 0.16% Marc Parent 326,392,310 99.40% 1,954,647 0.60% Denise Pickett 327,750,965 99.82% 595,992 0.18%

All matters voted on at the Meeting were approved as follows:

Matter Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld /

Against % Votes Withheld /

Against Appointment of auditors 329,718,507 99.29% 2,363,280 0.71% Advisory vote to accept

TELUS’ approach to

executive compensation 307,871,502 94.55% 17,759,745 5.45%

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be published shortly on www.telus.com/agm2020, and filed with the Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

