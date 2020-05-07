All resolutions at annual meeting approved by large majority
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS Corporation (TELUS) (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) announced today that the nominees listed in the Company’s 2020 information circular were elected as directors of TELUS. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at TELUS’ annual meeting on May 7, 2020 (the Meeting) are set out below.
Each of the following 13 nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of TELUS:
|Nominee
|Votes For
|% Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|% Votes
Withheld
|R.H. (Dick) Auchinleck
|322,711,777
|98.28%
|5,639,331
|1.72%
|Raymond T. Chan
|327,825,270
|99.84%
|528,328
|0.16%
|Stockwell Day
|327,312,623
|99.68%
|1,041,870
|0.32%
|Lisa De Wilde
|327,772,435
|99.82%
|557,979
|0.18%
|Darren Entwistle
|327,848,061
|99.84%
|513,186
|0.16%
|Thomas Flynn
|321,336,791
|97.86%
|7,013,278
|2.14%
|Mary Jo Haddad
|327,577,969
|99.76%
|772,346
|0.24%
|Kathy Kinloch
|327,591,507
|99.77%
|758,808
|0.23%
|Christine Magee
|327,602,058
|99.77%
|751,131
|0.23%
|John Manley
|324,483,225
|98.82%
|3,868,034
|1.18%
|David Mowat
|327,817,984
|99.84%
|532,239
|0.16%
|Marc Parent
|326,392,310
|99.40%
|1,954,647
|0.60%
|Denise Pickett
|327,750,965
|99.82%
|595,992
|0.18%
All matters voted on at the Meeting were approved as follows:
|Matter
|Votes For
|% Votes For
|Votes Withheld /
Against
|% Votes Withheld /
Against
|Appointment of auditors
|329,718,507
|99.29%
|2,363,280
|0.71%
|Advisory vote to accept
TELUS’ approach to
executive compensation
|307,871,502
|94.55%
|17,759,745
|5.45%
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be published shortly on www.telus.com/agm2020, and filed with the Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.
About TELUS
TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications and information technology company with $14.8 billion in annual revenue and 15.3 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video and security. We leverage our global-leading technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. TELUS Health is Canada's largest healthcare IT provider, and TELUS International delivers the most innovative business process solutions to some of the world’s most established brands.
Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all Canadians for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired our team members and retirees to contribute more than $700 million and 1.3 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world.
For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com, follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.
