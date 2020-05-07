Oslo, 7 May 2020: The Yara International ASA Annual General Meeting today approved a dividend of NOK 15.00 per share and elected Board and Nomination Committee members in line with the Nomination Committee’s proposal. The new Board elected Trond Berger as its chair and Kimberly Lein- Mathisen as vice chair. All agenda items were approved in line with the proposals in the Annual General Meeting notice.





The dividend of NOK 15.00 per share will be paid on 18 May 2020 to shareholders as of 7 May 2020, and the Yara share will be traded ex-dividend from 8 May 2020. American Depository Receipts (ADRs) will also be traded ex-dividend from 8 May 2020, with a dividend payment date of 26 May 2020.



Geir Isaksen and Hilde Bakken stepped down from the Board. Trond Berger, Håkon Reistad Fure, Kimberly Lein-Mathisen, Adele Bugge Norman Pran and John Thuestad were re-elected as Board members, and Birgitte Ringstad Vartdal was elected as a new Board member.



The Annual General Meeting approved a new Power of attorney to the Board regarding acquisition of own shares. The Board is thereby given authorization to acquire up to 5 percent of Yara’s shares before the next Annual General Meeting. Yara has renewed its agreement with the Norwegian State according to which the State’s shares will be redeemed on a pro-rata basis to ensure that the State’s ownership share of 36.21% is not changed as a result of share buy-backs.



The full minutes of the Annual General Meeting are available on Yara’s website:



https://www.yara.com/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations-2020/





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

