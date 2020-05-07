Valoe Corporation Stock Exchange Release 7 May 2020 at 21.55 Finnish time

Valoe Corporation's Annual Report 2019 has been disclosed. The Annual Report is available in Finnish and in English on the company’s website at www.valoe.com.

The Annual Report includes the Report of the Board of Directors, the Financial Statements, the Auditor’s Report and the Corporate Governance Statement.

The Corporate Governance Statement can also be found on the company's website at www.valoe.com.

Valoe Corporation specializes in the clean energy, especially in photovoltaic solutions. Valoe provides automated production technology for solar modules based on the company’s own technology; production lines for modules; solar modules and special components for solar modules. Valoe's head office is located in Mikkeli, Finland.

