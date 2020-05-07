Denver, Colorado, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOLFTEC, the world leader in golf improvement and club fitting, launches FREE Virtual Golf Lessons for any golfer in North America.

Amid heightened concern over the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), federal, state and local agencies continue to urge people to practice social distancing. Any golfer with a passion to improve now has an outlet for personalized, one-on-one and interactive golf instruction from the safety and comfort of their homes via Virtual Golf Lessons from GOLFTEC. For a limited time, GOLFTEC is offering this innovative service free of charge.

“During times of adversity, golf can be an incredible refuge and escape,” said Joe Assell, CEO and Co-Founder of GOLFTEC. “Our team is thrilled to be offering virtual lessons for free to anyone in North America. We’re excited to be giving back to golf during a time of need—this is our gift to anyone who shares our love of the game and who would like the chance to connect with one of our amazing Coaches.”

Golfers interested in a virtual lesson can submit their swings via the GOLFTEC App, available for free on iOS and Android devices. The App allows the golfer to upload their swing and schedule their Virtual Lesson with a GOLFTEC Coach. No other software is necessary. Virtual Lessons will take place inside the App and will be powered by TECSWING, GOLFTEC’s world-renowned teaching technology. Each lesson will be recorded and available within the App to re-watch as often as they like.

“We’ve been at the drawing board figuring out the best way to provide virtual lessons over the past couple of weeks,” said Nick Clearwater, Vice President of Instruction and a 2019/2020 Best Teacher In Your State winner. “Numerous technologies exist to let people connect virtually, but they aren’t great golf lesson experiences – they’re about having meetings. Our team sat down with the goal of tying in our own teaching software to provide the best possible virtual golf lesson experience.”

Assell added, “Our Coaches are the most passionate advocates for golf improvement, and these virtual lessons are as much for them as for golfers. I’m really proud of the innovation the GOLFTEC team delivered in such a short timeframe. We wanted to provide something with the same interactivity students receive in our Centers so our Coaches could get back to doing what they love – teaching and helping people play better golf.”

Every golfer receives two free virtual lesson credits when they create their free account on the GOLFTEC app, which can then be used for swing analysis or golf club consultations. For more information, please visit golftec.com/virtual-lessons.

Editors: For a video on Virtual Lessons, please visit: https://youtu.be/lMLffhiKTBw

(About GOLFTEC)

Since 1995, GOLFTEC has become the world’s largest provider of golf lessons and premium club fittings, operating more than 200 corporately-owned and franchised Training Centers in all major U.S. cities, Canada, China, Japan, Hong Kong and Singapore. A top employer of PGA Professionals, the company’s 700-plus coaches have taught more than nine million lessons with students dropping an average of seven strokes from their scorecards. Its highly-trained coaches leverage leading-edge technology for a completely fact-based approach to instruction, practice and club fitting. GOLFTEC’s leadership position in golf improvement is augmented by its SwingTRU Motion Study – the largest ever conducted on golf swing mechanics.

