Montreal, Canada, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Felix & Paul Studios announced today the release of two new apps on the Oculus Quest store; the Felix & Paul Studios Portal and Jurassic World Portal.
For the first time, the Felix & Paul Studios Portal will bring together its catalogue of cinematic virtual reality experiences in one space. Beginning with a selection of the studio’s most fundamental and award-winning works, the app will serve as an entry point to Felix & Paul Studios’ experiences. "The Oculus Quest has been a game-changer in getting more users into virtual reality and we’re thrilled to finally be introducing our collection of experiences to a whole new audience." said Paul Raphael, co-founder and co-director of Felix & Paul Studios.
Strangers with Patrick Watson, was one of the first cinematic virtual reality experiences ever made, launching the studio’s creation in 2013, and inspiring many creators with the storytelling potential of virtual reality. It features an intimate glimpse into the studio and process of musician Patrick Watson.
The People’s House takes you on a historic visit to President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama’s White House. It won the Primetime Emmy Award in 2017 for Outstanding Original Interactive Program.
Traveling while Black is a cinematic VR experience that immerses the viewer in the long history of restriction of movement for black Americans and the creation of safe spaces in our communities. It was nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award in 2019 for Outstanding Original Interactive Program.
The Jurassic World Portal features two of Felix & Paul Studios’ most popular VR experiences - Jurassic World: Apatosaurus and Jurassic World: Blue. The experiences allow viewers to see what it feels like to be in the presence and close proximity of a living dinosaur and to experience a sense of connection with it - with the mixture of awe, striking beauty and danger that this implies.
Upcoming content:
In the coming months, fans will see additional content added to the Felix & Paul Studios Portal, as well as new apps for the growing number of Cirque du Soleil and Space Explorers projects.
A press kit with images of all current and upcoming content can be found here.
Links to the Oculus Quest store for the Felix & Paul Studios app are available here : https://www.oculus.com/experiences/quest/2451131601675079/
and https://www.oculus.com/experiences/quest/2557465320986444/
About Felix & Paul Studios
Felix & Paul Studios is an EMMY® Award-winning immersive entertainment studio, creating unparalleled virtual reality, augmented reality and mixed reality experiences for audiences worldwide.
The studio combines technological innovation with a unique, pioneering and in-depth approach to the new art of XR storytelling—creating groundbreaking original immersive experiences (Traveling While Black, MIYUBI, Nomads series, Strangers, The Confessional, Space Explorers series); awe-inspiring productions with existing franchises (Jurassic World, Cirque du Soleil, Fox Searchlight’s Wild and Isle of Dogs); and collaborations with world-renowned organizations, leaders and performers (NASA, SpaceX, President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, LeBron James, President Bill Clinton, Eminem, Wes Anderson, Brie Larson, Jeff Goldblum, Bill Murray and many others).
Felix & Paul Studios is the world’s only full spectrum immersive entertainment studio, showcasing end-to-end creative capabilities, technological know-how and proprietary tools all within one company. The studio’s platform includes industry leading 3D 360° camera systems, production/post-production software and processes for cinematic and real time interactive projects, as well as spatial audio capture, design and processing through its Headspace Studio division. It is the only media company to be recognized by the ISS National Lab as an official Implementation Partner of the International Space Station.
Connie Kuang Felix & Paul Studios +1 514-331-7001 connie@felixandpaul.com
Felix & Paul Studios
Santa Monica, California
Connie Kuang Felix & Paul Studios +1 514-331-7001 connie@felixandpaul.com
Felix & Paul Studios LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: