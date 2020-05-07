VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tree Island Steel Ltd. (the "Company" or "Tree Island Steel") (TSX:TSL) is pleased to announce the appointment of Remy Stachowiak as President of the Company, effective May 7, 2020. Mr. Stachowiak will also continue in his role as Chief Operating Officer of the Company.



As President of Tree Island Steel, Mr. Stachowiak will continue to lead all operations, as well as, the sales, marketing and customer service functions of Tree Island Steel. Remy has more than 31 years of industrial, global and management experience. Prior to joining Tree Island Steel in 2013, Mr. Stachowiak served as President and COO of STT Stanco (Division of Semcan Inc). He holds an undergraduate degree from UBC and a Masters Degree in Mechanical Engineering from McMaster University. Mr. Stachowiak will report directly to the Executive Chairman of Tree Island Steel.

Amar S. Doman, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, commented, "On behalf of the board of directors, I would like to congratulate Remy on his promotion and I look forward to continuing to work with him in his new position".

About Tree Island Steel

Tree Island Steel, headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia, since 1964, through its four operating facilities in Canada and the United States, produces wire products for a diverse range of industrial, residential construction, commercial construction and agricultural applications. Its products include galvanized wire, bright wire; a broad array of fasteners, including packaged, collated and bulk nails; stucco reinforcing products; concrete reinforcing mesh; fencing and other fabricated wire products. The Company markets these products under the Tree Island®, Halsteel®, K-Lath®, TI Wire® and Tough Strand® brand names.

