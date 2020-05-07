SANTA MONICA, CA, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Oliveda International, Inc. (OTC Pink: OLVI), a leading international natural cosmetics and wearable beauty and health technology innovator, today announced that the company believes that the future in the beauty industry lies in sustainability and clean beauty and the potential of our green beauty LA Dope Inc. and green tech company Olive Tree People over the next 3 years have sales potential of at least $9.8 million and $7.9 million, respectively, which combined has a sales potential of more than $17.7 million.



Above all, with the new and unique developments of LA Dope Inc. and the CBD Beauty Elixir, Oliveda International is expecting disproportionate growth because LA Dope first combines CBD with hyaluronic acid and hydroxytyrosol, which protects the cells perfectly against oxidative stress. But also, the worldwide unique technology of the Olive Tree People with their developments negatively charged ions in the air or in water are informed with the 7,000 year old olive tree science, which connects and balances people with their nature or also, the world's first bioactive bracelet that connects us 24/7 in real time with the power and information of our eco-certified mountain olive trees.

In total, 7 green tech products will be available in the next 3 years that are unique worldwide, ranging from beauty devices to olive earpads. The potential of these technologies, especially of the world novelty CBD Beauty Elixirs, will encounter disproportionate growth, especially in the USA, because it hits the nerve of our time.

Oliveda International has therefore decided to acquire direct shares in LA Dope and the Olive Tree People and has therefore made an offer to the Oliveda Group Inc., as a 100% wholly-owner of the LA Dope and Olive Tree People, saying that Oliveda International will give back 70% of the shares of Oliveda Group Inc. in exchange for 100% of the shares of LA Dope and Olive Tree People technologies. The offer was adopted by the Oliveda Group Inc. unanimously on April 1, 2020. The Oliveda Group, to which Oliveda Deutschland GmbH belongs, is 30% owned by Oliveda International and 70% by Oliveda founder Thomas Lommel.

About Oliveda International Inc.

Founded in 2003 by German real estate investor Thomas Lommel, Oliveda International, Inc. is a leading international natural cosmetic company in the premium segment. The company has also developed a globally unique wearable beauty and health technology. In addition to online sales and a global branch network of 650 retail stores, the company’s wholly owned Oliveda Deutschland GmbH subsidiary operates flagship stores, Olive Tree Pharmacy, in Berlin and Dusseldorf with plans to open new locations in Los Angeles, Taipei and Seoul. Overall, the company believes that it will be able to operate a total of 60 of its own flagship stores worldwide and increase the retail store network worldwide to 1,200 over the next five years. Through subsidiary operations, Oliveda International is the largest investor in eco-certified mountain olive trees as well as the largest conservationist in Arroyomolinos de Leó, Spain. Further information on Oliveda International can be found at http://www.oliveda.com, us.oliveda.com and http://www.olivetreepeople.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements, estimates or projections that constitute "forward-looking statements" pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. federal securities laws. Generally, the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which may be found in the Company’s filings with OTC Markets Group Inc., that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's historical experience and present expectations or projections. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or intention to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements unless otherwise required by law.

