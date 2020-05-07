BURNABY, British Columbia, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over the past 3 weeks, BC Technology for Learning Society has distributed over 250 refurbished laptops and computers to support students during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The demand for laptops has risen quickly as schools turned to online learning and many families still do not have technology in their home. While school districts across the province have loaned their equipment, some students may still get left behind. BC Technology for Learning Society is trying to help these families who do not have access to technology at home by providing free refurbished computers an essential service for students and families being affected by social isolation.

“The pandemic has really opened a lot of eyes on who does not have access to technology and its importance in creating an equal playing field, especially for K-12 students,” says Mary-Em Waddington, executive director at BC Technology for Learning Society. “Every day people contact us for equipment, and we’ve been very fortunate to partner with other service organizations like Burnaby Neighbourhood House, MOSAIC, and ISS of BC to help determine where the greatest needs are still being expressed.”

The outgoing distribution of laptops has almost eliminated the inventory of donated equipment. BC Tech is actively looking for laptops, monitors, and tablets as the most important donations right now. Laptop donations are especially wanted because it is a highly requested item and our supply is running low. Details about the minimum hardware requirements for donations are found at https://www.reusetechbc.ca/donate.html .

BC Tech for Learning Society distributes over 6,000 computers each year, and the spike generated by Covid-19 is accelerating the need for incoming donations. Equipment distributed to partner organizations has been gifted for free through the Computers for Schools Plus program and is for families to keep.

About BC Technology for Learning Society

BC Technology for Learning Society (BC Tech) is the not-for-profit organization that is licensed to operate the CFS+ program in BC. BC Tech collects donated computers, laptops, and other tech; hires and trains youth to refurbish the computers; and distributes the computers and laptops to BC schools, libraries, not-for-profit organizations, Indigenous communities