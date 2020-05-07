OKLAHOMA CITY, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR) (“Gulfport” or the “Company”) today reported financial and operational results for the three-months ended March 31, 2020 and provided an update on its 2020 activities. Key highlights are as follows:

Reduced total long-term debt by approximately $79.6 million as of March 31, 2020 when compared to December 31, 2019 primarily through discounted bond repurchases

Improved drilling efficiencies as measured by spud to total depth drilling days on a normalized basis in the Utica Shale and SCOOP by 11% and 32%, respectively, versus full year 2019 levels

Reported net loss of $517.5 million, or $3.24 per diluted share

Reported adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $16.6 million, or $0.10 per diluted share

Generated adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $128.3 million

Reported cash provided by operating activities of $130.8 million

Generated operating cash flow (non-GAAP), excluding working capital changes, of $86.7 million



Improved 2020 and 2021 gas hedge portfolio with 495 BBtu per day of remaining 2020 natural gas production hedged at an average swap price of $2.88 per MMBtu and 250 BBtu per day of 2021 natural gas production hedged with costless collars at an average floor price of $2.46 per MMBtu and an average ceiling price of $2.81 per MMBtu



Completed semi-annual borrowing base redetermination and revolving credit facility redetermined at $700 million, providing adequate liquidity to fund our 2020 capital plan at current strip pricing



See the supplemental tables at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures including adjusted net income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and operating cash flow.

Chief Executive Officer and President, David M. Wood, commented, "During these unprecedented times, our focus is on the health and safety of our employees while continuing to execute on our 2020 capital budget we laid out in February. We remain committed to exercising capital discipline, maximizing cash flow generation, reducing costs and ensuring strong liquidity through the remainder of 2020."

Mr. Wood continued, "Our continued focus on increasing efficiencies and reducing costs led to solid progress during the first quarter of 2020. As planned, Gulfport's 2020 capital program is heavily weighted to the first half of 2020 and as a result, we are well positioned to generate positive free cash flow during the second half of the year."

Continued Debt Reduction

As of May 1, 2020, the Company had repurchased $73.3 million aggregate principal amount of unsecured senior notes for $22.8 million in cash during 2020. Since initiating the debt repurchase program in mid-2019, Gulfport had repurchased $263.4 million aggregate principal amount of unsecured senior notes for $161.6 million cash representing a total discount capture of $101.8 million and an annual cash interest reduction of approximately $11 million.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Gulfport completed its spring borrowing base redetermination effective May 1, 2020 and the borrowing base was redetermined at $700 million. Pro forma for the revised borrowing base,

the Company’s liquidity at May 1, 2020 totaled approximately $269.0 million, comprised of the $700 million borrowing base plus approximately $3.8 million in cash on hand less $326.8 million outstanding letters of credit and $108.0 million of revolver draw as of May 1, 2020.

The revised $700 million borrowing base provides adequate liquidity to finance the Company’s projected 2020 capital plan.

Production and Realized Prices

Gulfport’s net daily production for the first quarter of 2020 averaged approximately 1,054 MMcfe per day. For the first quarter of 2020, Gulfport’s net daily production mix was comprised of approximately 90% natural gas, 7% natural gas liquids ("NGL") and 3% oil.

GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION PRODUCTION SCHEDULE (Unaudited) Three months ended March 31, Production Volumes: 2020 2019 Natural gas (MMcf) 86,059 102,079 Oil (MBbls) 532 612 NGL (MGal) 46,518 55,830 Gas equivalent (MMcfe) 95,896 113,726 Gas equivalent (Mcfe per day) 1,053,799 1,263,617 Average Realized Prices (after deducts for transportation costs and before the impact of derivatives): Natural gas (per Mcf) $ 1.26 $ 2.70 Oil (per Bbl) $ 43.53 $ 53.10 NGL (per Gal) $ 0.36 $ 0.58 Gas equivalent (per Mcfe) $ 1.55 $ 3.00 Average Realized Prices: (after deducts for transportation costs and including cash-settlement of derivatives): Natural gas (per Mcf) $ 1.97 $ 2.45 Oil (per Bbl) $ 61.39 $ 53.13 NGL (per Gal) $ 0.37 $ 0.59 Gas equivalent (per Mcfe) $ 2.29 $ 2.78

The table below summarizes Gulfport’s first quarter of 2020 production by asset area:

GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION PRODUCTION BY AREA (Unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2020 2019 Utica Shale Natural gas (MMcf) 71,505 85,700 Oil (MBbls) 54 66 NGL (MGal) 12,221 23,336 Gas equivalent (MMcfe) 73,575 89,428 SCOOP Natural gas (MMcf) 14,550 16,366 Oil (MBbls) 471 398 NGL (MGal) 34,297 32,480 Gas equivalent (MMcfe) 22,274 23,394 Other Natural gas (MMcf) 4 13 Oil (MBbls) 7 148 NGL (MGal) — 15 Gas equivalent (MMcfe) 47 904

2020 Capital Expenditures

For the three-month period ended March 31, 2020, Gulfport’s incurred total capital expenditures were $135.3 million. Gulfport’s incurred total capital expenditures includes approximately $127.3 million of operated drilling and completion (“D&C”) capital expenditures, $3.4 million of non-operated D&C expenditures and $4.6 million of land capital expenditures. The Company's 2020 capital program is heavily weighted in first half of 2020 and the Company expects to generate positive cash flow during the second half of 2020.

Operational Update

For the three-month period ended March 31, 2020, key operational updates include:

Spud 7 gross and net operated wells in the Utica Shale and 5 gross (4.3 net) operated wells in the SCOOP and had 3 gross wells in various stages of drilling at the end of the first quarter of 2020

Completed 15 gross and net operated wells in the Utica Shale and 4 gross (3.8 net) operated wells in the SCOOP during the first quarter of 2020 and had 3 gross wells in various stages of completion at the end of the first quarter of 2020

Turned-to-sales 4 gross (3.8 net) operated wells in the SCOOP during the first quarter of 2020 and 3 gross and net operated wells in the Utica Shale after March 19, 2020

The table below summarizes Gulfport's activity for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020:

GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION ACTIVITY SUMMARY (Unaudited) Three months ended March 31, Guidance 2020 2020 Net Wells Spud Utica - Operated 7.0 15 SCOOP - Operated 4.3 8 Total 11.3 Net Wells Turned-to-Sales Utica - Operated 3.0 18 SCOOP - Operated 3.8 4 Total 6.8

Utica Shale

In the Utica Shale, during the first quarter of 2020, Gulfport spud 7 gross and net operated wells. The wells drilled during this period had an average lateral length of approximately 10,200 feet. Normalizing to an 8,000 foot lateral length, Gulfport's average drilling days from spud to rig release totaled approximately 17.7 days, an improvement of 11% from the 2019 average and the best average quarter to date the Company has experienced in the play. In addition, Gulfport turned-to-sales 3 gross (3.0 net) operated wells with an average stimulated lateral length of approximately 15,100 feet.

At present, Gulfport has one operated drilling rig running in the play and expects to continue with this level of activity through October 2020.

SCOOP

In the SCOOP, during the first quarter of 2020, Gulfport spud five gross (4.3 net) operated wells. The wells drilled during this period had an average lateral length of approximately 9,500 feet. Normalizing to a 7,500 foot lateral length, Gulfport's average drilling days from spud to rig release totaled approximately 37.4 days, an improvement of 32% from the 2019 average and similar to the Utica Shale, the best average quarter to date the Company has experienced since entering the play. In addition, Gulfport turned-to-sales four gross (3.8 net) operated wells with an average stimulated lateral length of approximately 6,500 feet.

At present, Gulfport has one operated drilling rig running in the play and expects to continue with this level of activity for the remainder of 2020.

2020 Capital Budget and Production Guidance

Based on continued efficiencies, service cost deflation and actual results to date, Gulfport currently forecasts 2020 total capital expenditures to be at or below the low end of the previously provided range of $285 million to $310 million.

Because of the sharp decline in oil prices since early March 2020, as well as the current outlook for low oil prices throughout the second quarter of 2020, Gulfport plans to shut in a minimal amount production over the next few months, including a large number of vertical wells in the SCOOP. The Company expects these shut ins to impact its production by less than 20 MMcfe per day. Gulfport also anticipates some of its non-operated production may be negatively impacted by voluntary shut-ins due to low prices. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic creates risks of delays in new drilling and completion activities that could negatively impact Gulfport, its non-operated partners or its service providers. Finally, Gulfport is actively exploring opportunities to potentially defer near-term production to later periods in 2020 or early 2021 when gas prices are materially higher in an effort to maximize returns and cash flow. Considering all of these factors, Gulfport's previously provided production guidance for full year 2020 should no longer be relied upon.

Gulfport reaffirms its previously provided 2020 forecasted realizations and projected operating costs guidance.

Derivatives

Gulfport regularly hedges a portion of its expected production to lock in prices and returns that provide certainty of cash flow to execute on its capital plans. The table below details the Company's hedging positions as of May 7, 2020:

GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION COMMODITY DERIVATIVES - HEDGE POSITION (Unaudited) 2Q2020 3Q2020 4Q2020 Natural Gas: Swap Contracts (NYMEX) Volume (BBtupd) 774 345 370 Price ($ per MMBtu) $ 2.91 $ 2.91 $ 2.80 Basis Swap Contracts (OGT) Volume (BBtupd) 10 10 10 Differential ($ per MMBtu) $ (0.54 ) $ (0.54 ) $ (0.54 ) Basis Swap Contracts (Transco Zone 4) Volume (BBtupd) 60 60 60 Differential ($ per MMBtu) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.05 ) Oil: Swap Contracts (WTI) Volume (Bblpd) — 2,000 2,000 Price ($ per Bbl) $ — $ 35.60 $ 35.60 NGL: C3 Propane Swap Contracts Volume (Bblpd) 500 500 500 Price ($ per Gal) $ 0.52 $ 0.52 $ 0.52 2020(1) 2021 2022 2023 Natural Gas: Swap Contracts (NYMEX) Volume (BBtupd) 495 — — — Price ($ per MMBtu) $ 2.88 $ — $ — $ — Collars (NYMEX) Volume (BBtupd) — 250 — — Weighted Average Floor Purchase Price ($ per MMBtu) $ — $ 2.46 $ — $ — Weighted Average Ceiling Sold Price ($ per MMBtu) $ — $ 2.81 $ — $ — Call Option Contracts (NYMEX) Volume (BBtupd) — — 628 628 Price ($ per MMBtu) $ — $ — $ 2.90 $ 2.90 Basis Swap Contracts (OGT) Volume (BBtupd) 10 — — — Differential ($ per MMBtu) $ (0.54 ) $ — $ — $ — Basis Swap Contracts (Transco Zone 4) Volume (BBtupd) 60 — — — Differential ($ per MMBtu) $ (0.05 ) $ — $ — $ — Oil: Swap Contracts (WTI) Volume (Bblpd) 1,338 — — — Price ($ per Bbl) $ 35.60 $ — $ — $ — NGL: C3 Propane Swap Contracts Volume (Bblpd) 500 — — — Price ($ per Gal) $ 0.52 $ — $ — $ — (1) April 1 - December 31, 2020

Presentation

About Gulfport

Gulfport Energy is an independent natural gas and oil company focused on the exploration and development of natural gas and oil properties in North America and is one of the largest producers of natural gas in the contiguous United States. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Gulfport holds significant acreage positions in the Utica Shale of Eastern Ohio and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma. In addition, Gulfport holds non-core assets that include an approximately 22% equity interest in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) and has a position in the Alberta Oil Sands in Canada through its 25% interest in Grizzly Oil Sands ULC. For more information, please visit www.gulfportenergy.com.

GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,633 $ 6,060 Accounts receivable—oil and natural gas sales 74,099 121,210 Accounts receivable—joint interest and other 42,547 47,975 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,848 4,431 Short-term derivative instruments 171,755 126,201 Total current assets 301,882 305,877 Property and equipment: Oil and natural gas properties, full-cost accounting, $1,608,640 and $1,686,666 excluded from amortization in 2020 and 2019, respectively 10,667,532 10,595,735 Other property and equipment 96,882 96,719 Accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment (7,859,873 ) (7,228,660 ) Property and equipment, net 2,904,541 3,463,794 Other assets: Equity investments 6,225 32,044 Long-term derivative instruments — 563 Deferred tax asset — 7,563 Operating lease assets 10,186 14,168 Operating lease assets—related parties — 43,270 Other assets 41,453 15,540 Total other assets 57,864 113,148 Total assets $ 3,264,287 $ 3,882,819 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 437,453 $ 415,218 Short-term derivative instruments 67 303 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 9,873 13,826 Current portion of operating lease liabilities—related parties — 21,220 Current maturities of long-term debt 688 631 Total current liabilities 448,081 451,198 Long-term derivative instruments 70,829 53,135 Asset retirement obligation 59,444 60,355 Uncertain tax position liability 3,209 3,127 Non-current operating lease liabilities 313 342 Non-current operating lease liabilities—related parties — 22,050 Long-term debt, net of current maturities 1,898,362 1,978,020 Total liabilities 2,480,238 2,568,227 Commitments and contingencies Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized (30,000 authorized as redeemable 12% cumulative preferred stock, Series A), and none issued and outstanding — — Stockholders’ equity: Common stock - $.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 159,841,930 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and 159,710,955 at December 31, 2019 1,598 1,597 Paid-in capital 4,209,578 4,207,554 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (61,863 ) (46,833 ) Accumulated deficit (3,365,264 ) (2,847,726 ) Total stockholders’ equity 784,049 1,314,592 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,264,287 $ 3,882,819

GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three months ended March 31, 2020 2019 (In thousands, except share data) Revenues: Natural gas sales $ 108,547 $ 276,016 Oil and condensate sales 23,151 32,482 Natural gas liquid sales 16,913 32,125 Net gain (loss) on natural gas, oil and NGL derivatives 98,266 (20,045 ) 246,877 320,578 Costs and expenses: Lease operating expenses 15,986 19,807 Production taxes 4,799 7,921 Midstream gathering and processing expenses 57,896 70,282 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 78,028 118,433 Impairment of oil and natural gas properties 553,345 — General and administrative expenses 16,169 10,057 Accretion expense 741 1,067 726,964 227,567 (LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS (480,087 ) 93,011 OTHER EXPENSE (INCOME): Interest expense 32,990 35,621 Interest income (152 ) (152 ) Gain on debt extinguishment (15,322 ) — Loss (income) from equity method investments, net 10,789 (4,273 ) Other expense (income) 1,856 (427 ) 30,161 30,769 (LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES (510,248 ) 62,242 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 7,290 — NET (LOSS) INCOME $ (517,538 ) $ 62,242 NET (LOSS) INCOME PER COMMON SHARE: Basic $ (3.24 ) $ 0.38 Diluted $ (3.24 ) $ 0.38 Weighted average common shares outstanding—Basic 159,760,222 162,823,997 Weighted average common shares outstanding—Diluted 159,760,222 163,099,409

GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Three months ended March 31, 2020 2019 (In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (517,538 ) $ 62,242 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depletion, depreciation and amortization 78,028 118,433 Impairment of oil and natural gas properties 553,345 — Loss (income) from equity investments 10,789 (4,132 ) Gain on debt extinguishment (15,322 ) — Net (gain) loss on derivative instruments (98,266 ) 20,045 Cash receipts (payments) on settled derivative instruments 70,733 (24,836 ) Deferred income tax expense 7,290 — Other, net 3,223 5,508 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Decrease in accounts receivable—oil and natural gas sales 47,111 65,204 Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable—joint interest and other 6,001 (2,083 ) (Decrease) increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities (7,637 ) 1,366 Other, net (6,919 ) (1,982 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 130,838 239,765 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to oil and natural gas properties (113,744 ) (241,391 ) Proceeds from sale of oil and natural gas properties 44,383 52 Additions to other property and equipment (539 ) (3,848 ) Proceeds from sale of other property and equipment 91 56 Contributions to equity method investments — (432 ) Net cash used in investing activities (69,809 ) (245,563 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Principal payments on borrowings (180,106 ) (150,151 ) Borrowings on line of credit 125,000 150,000 Repurchases of senior notes (10,204 ) — Payments for repurchases of stock under approved stock repurchase program — (28,212 ) Other, net (146 ) (140 ) Net cash used in financing activities (65,456 ) (28,503 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (4,427 ) (34,301 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 6,060 52,297 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 1,633 $ 17,996 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Interest payments $ 14,034 $ 15,266 Income tax receipts $ — $ (1,794 ) Supplemental disclosure of non-cash transactions: Capitalized stock-based compensation $ 934 $ 1,114 Asset retirement obligation capitalized $ 381 $ 1,952 Asset retirement obligation removed due to divestiture $ (2,033 ) $ — Interest capitalized $ 187 $ 766 Fair value of contingent consideration asset on date of divestiture $ 23,090 $ — Foreign currency translation (loss) gain on equity method investments $ (15,030 ) $ 3,801

Explanation and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure equal to net (loss) income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, plus interest expense, income tax (benefit) expense, accretion expense, depreciation, depletion and amortization and impairment of oil and gas properties. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure equal to EBITDA less non-cash derivative loss (gain), rig terminations fees, gain on debt extinguishment, non-recurring general and administrative expenses and (income) loss from equity method investments. Cash flow from operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities is a non-GAAP financial measure equal to cash provided by operating activity before changes in operating assets and liabilities and inclusive of capitalized expenses incurred during the given period. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure defined as cash flow from operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities (as defined above) less capital expenditures incurred. Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure equal to pre-tax net (loss) income less non-cash derivative loss (gain), impairment of oil and gas properties, rig terminations fees, gain on debt extinguishment, non-recurring general and administrative expenses and (income) loss from equity method investments. The Company has presented EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, cash flow from operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities and free cash flow because it uses these measures as an integral part of its internal reporting to evaluate its performance and the performance of its senior management. These measures are considered important indicators of the operational strength of the Company’s business and eliminate the uneven effect of considerable amounts of non-cash depletion, depreciation of tangible assets and amortization of certain intangible assets. A limitation of these measures, however, is that they do not reflect the periodic costs of certain capitalized tangible and intangible assets used in generating revenues in the Company’s business. Management evaluates the costs of such tangible and intangible assets and the impact of related impairments through other financial measures, such as capital expenditures, investment spending and return on capital. Therefore, the Company believes that these measures provide useful information to its investors regarding its performance and overall results of operations. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, cash flow from operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities and free cash flow are not intended to be performance measures that should be regarded as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, either net income as an indicator of operating performance or to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. In addition, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and cash flow from operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities are not intended to represent funds available for reinvestment or other discretionary uses, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. The EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, cash flow from operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities and free cash flow presented in this press release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies, and may not be identical to corresponding measures used in the Company’s various agreements.

GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA (Unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2020 2019 (In thousands) Net (loss) income $ (517,538 ) $ 62,242 Interest expense 32,990 35,621 Income tax expense 7,290 — Accretion expense 741 1,067 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 78,028 118,433 Impairment of oil and gas properties 553,345 — EBITDA $ 154,856 $ 217,363





GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA (Unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2020 2019 (In thousands) EBITDA $ 154,856 $ 217,363 Adjustments: Non-cash derivative gain (28,914 ) (4,791 ) Non-cash derivative loss on contingent payments 1,381 — Rig termination fees 1,649 — Gain on debt extinguishment (15,322 ) — Non-recurring general and administrative expenses 3,905 538 Loss (income) from equity method investments 10,789 (4,273 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 128,344 $ 208,837





GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF CASH FLOW (Unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2020 2019 (In thousands) Cash provided by operating activity $ 130,838 $ 239,765 Adjustments: Changes in operating assets and liabilities (38,556 ) (62,505 ) Capitalized expenses incurred(1) (5,618 ) (8,461 ) Operating cash flow $ 86,664 $ 168,799 Capital expenditures incurred(2) (135,305 ) (274,946 ) Free cash flow $ (48,641 ) $ (106,147 ) (1) Includes capitalized general and administrative expense incurred and capitalized interest expenses incurred (2) Incurred capital expenditures and cash capital expenditures may vary from period to period due to the cash payment cycle



