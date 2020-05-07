SAN FRANCISCO, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: KZR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer, today announced its first quarter 2020 financial results and corporate highlights.
“During this unprecedented health crisis, I’ve been deeply impressed by our team’s focus and continued execution across both of our programs,” said John Fowler, Kezar’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are working closely with all the sites participating in our trials with KZR-616 and look forward to sharing new data from the Phase 1b portion of our MISSION study next month. In addition, we will present more preclinical data on our novel protein secretion inhibitor, KZR-261, in an e-poster during ASCO 2020 and remain on track for an IND submission in the first quarter of 2021.”
Recent Clinical and Business Highlights
Appointment of Chief Medical Officer
Kezar appointed Noreen Roth Henig, MD as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Henig is a seasoned leader whose career spans clinical practice, academic medicine, translational science, clinical development, medical and regulatory affairs. As an integral member of the Company’s Executive Leadership team, Dr. Henig will oversee all aspects of the Company’s clinical development, regulatory strategy, and medical affairs.
KZR-616 – Selective Immunoproteasome Inhibitor
On April 9, 2020, Kezar provided a statement on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to its clinical operations relating to KZR-616:
KZR-261 – Protein Secretion Program
Business Update
Financial Results
About KZR-616
KZR-616 is a novel, first-in-class, selective immunoproteasome inhibitor with broad therapeutic potential across multiple autoimmune diseases. Preclinical research demonstrates that selective immunoproteasome inhibition results in a broad anti-inflammatory response in animal models of several autoimmune diseases, while avoiding immunosuppression. Data generated from Phase 1a and 1b trials provide evidence that KZR-616 potentially avoids adverse effects caused by currently marketed non-selective proteasome inhibitors, which we believe prevent them from being utilized as a chronic treatment in autoimmune disorders. Phase 2 trials are underway for the treatment of lupus nephritis (MISSION), dermatomyositis and polymyositis (PRESIDIO), and autoimmune hemolytic anemia and immune thrombocytopenia (MARINA).
About KZR-261
KZR-261, a novel, first-in-class protein secretion inhibitor, is the first clinical candidate to be nominated from Kezar’s research and discovery efforts targeting protein secretion pathways. KZR-261 is a broad-spectrum anti-tumor agent that acts through direct interaction and inhibition of Sec61 activity. The compound was discovered at Kezar through a robust medicinal chemistry campaign in which several scaffolds were progressed through the company’s proprietary platform evaluating Sec61 modulation. As a result, Kezar has established a broad library of protein secretion inhibitors. KZR-261 has demonstrated several encouraging properties that lead to its potential to be an anti-cancer agent for the treatment of solid and hematologic malignancies. IND-enabling activities are currently underway, and an IND submission in solid tumors is expected to be filed in the first quarter of 2021.
About Kezar Life Sciences
Based in South San Francisco, Kezar Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to revolutionizing treatments for patients with autoimmune diseases and cancer. Kezar is translating its innovative research on the immunoproteasome and protein secretion pathways to advance novel therapeutic approaches. KZR-616, a first-in-class selective immunoproteasome inhibitor, is being evaluated in severe and underserved autoimmune diseases. Additionally, Kezar has nominated KZR-261 as its first clinical candidate for the treatment of cancer from its protein secretion program and is undergoing into IND-enabling activities for the program. For more information, visit www.kezarlifesciences.com.
Cautionary Note on Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “believe” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Kezar’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties that could cause Kezar’s clinical development programs, future results or performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about the company’s financial position and cash runway, the timing and amount of future operating expense, the design, progress, timing, scope and results of clinical trials, the anticipated timing of disclosure of results of clinical trials, the likelihood data will support future development, the association of data with treatment outcomes, the likelihood of obtaining regulatory approval of Kezar’s product candidates, the timing of regulatory filings, and the discovery and development of new product candidates. Many factors may cause differences between current expectations and actual results, including the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company’s business, clinical trials and financial position, unexpected safety or efficacy data observed during preclinical or clinical studies, clinical trial site activation or enrollment rates that are lower than expected, changes in expected or existing competition, changes in the regulatory environment, the uncertainties and timing of the regulatory approval process, and unexpected litigation or other disputes. Other factors that may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in Kezar’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” contained therein. Except as required by law, Kezar assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.
|KEZAR LIFE SCIENCES, INC.
|Selected Balance Sheets Data
|(in thousands)
|March 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|(unaudited)
|Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities
|$
|123,350
|$
|78,206
|Total assets
|134,644
|89,513
|Total current liabilities
|6,771
|6,003
|Total stockholders' equity
|122,654
|78,046
|KEZAR LIFE SCIENCES, INC.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(Unaudited, in thousands except share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|2020
|2019
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|$7,457
|$5,927
|General and administrative
|3,021
|2,382
|Total operating expenses
|10,478
|8,309
|Loss from operations
|(10,478)
|(8,309)
|Interest income
|466
|667
|Net loss
|($10,012)
|($7,642)
|Net loss per common share, basic and diluted
|($0.30)
|($0.40)
|Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per common share, basic and diluted
|32,867,597
|19,042,524
