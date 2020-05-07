WAYNE, Pa., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS), a physician-led biopharmaceutical company focused on immuno-inflammatory diseases, today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2020 and provided research and development (R&D) and business highlights.
“In the first quarter, we borrowed $11 million from Silicon Valley Bank enabling us to extend our cash runway, and started enrolling subjects with moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis in our Phase 2a trial of ATI-450. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and as a precautionary measure, we temporarily paused subject enrollment in this trial. At this time, we have decided to resume enrollment at one clinical trial site. We will continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and engage additional clinical trial sites, as appropriate, based on our assessment of the impact on our trial. I’m proud of our team’s focus, dedication and resilience while navigating through the unique challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic has created,” said Dr. Neal Walker, President and CEO of Aclaris.
R&D Highlights:
The global outbreak of COVID-19 continues to rapidly evolve and has caused and may continue to cause Aclaris to experience disruptions that could impact the timing of its regulatory and research and development activities listed below.
Business Development Highlights:
Financial Highlights:
Liquidity and Capital Resources
As of March 31, 2020, Aclaris had aggregate cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and marketable securities of $79.0 million compared to $75.0 million as of December 31, 2019. For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, net cash used in operating activities was $6.8 million, which includes $5.2 million received from Allergan Sales, LLC on behalf of EPI Health, LLC for sales of RHOFADE (oxymetazoline hydrochloride) cream, 1%. On March 30, 2020, Aclaris entered into a loan and security agreement with Silicon Valley Bank pursuant to which Aclaris borrowed $11.0 million. As of March 31, 2020, Aclaris had approximately 41.8 million shares of common stock outstanding.
Aclaris anticipates that its cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of March 31, 2020, will be sufficient to fund its operations into the first quarter of 2022, without giving effect to any potential business development transactions or financing activities.
First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
About Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a physician-led biopharmaceutical company committed to addressing the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases who lack satisfactory treatment options. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a robust R&D engine exploring protein kinase regulation. For additional information, please visit www.aclaristx.com and follow Aclaris on LinkedIn or Twitter @aclaristx.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “will,” and similar expressions, and are based on Aclaris' current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include expectations regarding the clinical development of Aclaris’ drug candidates, including the availability of data from its clinical trials, timing for initiation of clinical trials and timing for regulatory filings, its plan to pursue strategic alternatives for its drug candidates and ESKATA, and its belief that its existing cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities will be sufficient to fund its operations into the first quarter of 2022. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include uncertainties inherent in the conduct of clinical trials, Aclaris' reliance on third parties over which it may not always have full control, Aclaris’ ability to enter into strategic partnerships on commercially reasonable terms, the uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and other risks and uncertainties that are described in the Risk Factors section of Aclaris' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, Aclaris’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, and other filings Aclaris makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. These documents are available under the "SEC filings” section of the Investors page of Aclaris' website at http://www.aclaristx.com. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to Aclaris as of the date of this release, and Aclaris assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|2020
|2019
|Revenues:
|Contract research
|$
|1,189
|$
|1,263
|Other revenue
|218
|—
|Total revenue
|1,407
|1,263
|Costs and expenses:
|Cost of revenue (1)
|1,269
|1,207
|Research and development (1)
|9,444
|19,643
|General and administrative (1)
|6,200
|7,464
|Total costs and expenses
|16,913
|28,314
|Loss from operations
|(15,506
|)
|(27,051
|)
|Other income (expense), net
|178
|(230
|)
|Loss from continuing operations
|(15,328
|)
|(27,281
|)
|Loss from discontinued operations (1)
|(258
|)
|(10,284
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(15,586
|)
|$
|(37,565
|)
|Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.37
|)
|$
|(0.91
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|41,618,429
|41,248,663
|(1) Amounts include stock-based compensation expense as follows:
|Cost of revenue
|$
|260
|$
|206
|Research and development
|816
|1,594
|General and administrative
|2,377
|2,472
|Loss from discontinued operations
|—
|590
|Total stock-based compensation expense
|$
|3,453
|$
|4,862
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.
Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
(unaudited, in thousands)
|March 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and marketable securities
|$
|79,005
|$
|75,015
|Total assets
|96,812
|98,297
|Total current liabilities
|20,603
|22,432
|Total liabilities
|38,637
|28,385
|Total stockholders' equity
|58,175
|69,912
